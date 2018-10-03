jewish business news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Because men tend to work longer hours, likely because women pick up slack in household chores and child-rearing, there is an overall 15.5% gender gap.
By NIV ELIS
In a letter to the workers’ unions, the company wrote that the ongoing strike had run down their inventories, making it difficult to continue supplying customers with the materials they purchased.
Retirees still need growth assets in their portfolios.
By AARON KATSMAN
"The company's data on Jewish world news websites constitutes a false representation and we will act to ensure that the injustice is repaired," Jerusalem Post CEO says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The youngest billionaires were Evan Spiegel, 24, and Bobby Murphy, 25, who co-founded mobile messaging app Snapchat, and are each worth $1.5 billion.
By REUTERS
Travel Agents Federation of India conference takes place in Israel.
This study is the latest in a long line that statistically show a serious lack of financial awareness.
By AARON KLEIN
Most businesses fail to understand just how important well-written copy is.
By ISSAMAR GINZBERG
Going offshore means registering any intellectual property (IP) in an offshore company and delegating R&D and marketing to onshore companies.
By LEON HARRIS
Tech execs must realize their faults and start to correct them or else Israelis will continue to be labeled as brilliant technologists without the ability to build category-defining companies.
By MATTHEW KRIEGER
Florida judge to decide whether to hear or dismiss case over alleged swindling of Israeli businessman by partners.
Here are some tips that will enable you to start making smart financial decisions and get on track toward financial independence
There are a few things that can be done that will get the couple on the right path.
Most data show that while there has been some slight improvement over the last decade, women still take an overly conservative approach to their investment allocation.
We believe the proposed 15% US federal tax rate may deter US businesses from moving out the US. It may not be enough to make Israeli businesses uproot to the US.
Like spiritual growth, building wealth is a process.
The program seeks to help entrepreneurs with an innovative business or product to deal with the challenges associated with business development and marketing.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, and its completion is expected in the beginning of 2017.
Zuckerman was honored for establishing the Zuckerman STEM Leadership Program — a transformative initiative designed to foster collaboration between scientists in the US and Israel.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Helps us choose who makes the cut for The Jerusalem Post's prestigious most influential Jews list.
The initiative came up after Tilles discovered that in this region there is only one company, and it operates without any competition.
Overall, the CPI increased by 0.4% in July, mostly pulled up by fruit and vegetable prices, according to Alumot Investment house.
Zisser survived by his wife Bracha and their five children David, Hila, Rachel, Naama and Yoni and their families.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As Jewish geography meets the digital age, the Homrun Group looks to match Israeli and American companies.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Pensioners in the ‘third age’ can have a new life by establishing a small niche company based on their talents, experiences and interests. A new Hebrew-language book explains how to do it.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The company says that pick-up times are less than 10 minutes, on average, and that the travel time is roughly on par than a taxi.
“I have done okay, but not as good as the market.”
Resolute Consulting is a national public affairs and strategic communications firm headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.
For many decades, the Scheufele family has been managing Chopard with professionalism, reliability, integrity and warmth.
Prediabetics can be identified through blood tests, and introducing exercise and changes in diet can reduce their risks of developing diabetes.
By TOVA COHEN/REUTERS
Driver assistant technology uses "third" eye to reduce accidents.
In 2015 "MATI" procured 300 loans valued at NIS 55 million for mostly Jerusalem residents.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The program helps participants overcome obstacles, such as a lack of technological background, secular education and social difficulties that other people don’t face.
According to the report, Israel’s hi-tech sector grew at a rate of 9 percent a year.
Five central banks around the world have dropped their interest rates below zero.
It is not yet too late to move assets out of banks and into somewhat safer havens – very
short-term government bonds, for example.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
The event, for Hapoalim Gold Club members, will include sports, entertainment, lectures and information sessions on finance, with free shuttles to and from luxury hotels in Eilat.
By ILAN COHEN
The pension chickens are beginning to come home to roost – even in a country like Israel
We now live in a brave new age of greater information exchange between banks and tax authorities around the world, including FATCA and the OECD common reporting standard, etc. All this is due to technology.
We are all busy; most of us struggle trying to balance career and family.
Slow and steady wins the game, and I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping it simple.
Be on the look out for these five Israeli startups.
By SHARON UDASIN
Hunt is on for next Israeli 'unicorn'
The ability to find and exploit trends that shape consumer behavior is what one forecasting expert is helping some of Israel's biggest companies achieve.
It is my little bit of tikkun olam – making Israel a better place.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Koolanu's Kahlon calls for splitting credit cards from banks.
“This is going to be the Boston Tea Party, only in reverse.”
By MAX SCHINDLER
Kahlon, whose political future hangs in the balance, does not really want to go along with Netanyahu where public broadcasting is concerned.
Proposal to undergo additional ministerial committee that is likely to moderate it.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
340 New busses
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
At 90, industrialist Stef Wertheimer retains a 20/20 vision of the future.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
At age 27, Brickman established Mark’s Athletic Soles, a mail-order business out of his garage in Miami.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Looking at the secret of Ran Rahav’s success as an Israeli stalwart of public relations
Genesis Prize founder Mikhail Fridman discusses the world economy.
By MIKHAIL FRIDMAN
Israel has recently started to attract the interest of Chinese investment funds.
By ALEXANDER B. PEVZNER
Succot is a holiday with a high level of visibility.
By JPost Editorial
"Unfortunately, there is anti-Semitism in France and during the past year it has increased a lot,” says former president of the European Jewish Congress.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH