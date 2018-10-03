jewish influence in america

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Rod Rosenstein rose to fame this week because of a strongly worded letter he wrote about the FBI Chief
By JTA
Soon after, on August 1, 1776, Salvador added another “first” to his legacy — the first Jew to die fighting for American independence.
By BEN SALES/JTA
The beloved comedian and the US senator discovered that they have more in common than just their Jewish heritage.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Research by the Pew institute found that Jews are the world’s most-educated religious group, with an average of more than 13 years of formal schooling.
A march is also planned in Tel Aviv, with roughly 250 people registered.
By MICHAEL WILNER
J Street’s alignment with progressive Democrats likely dooms its fight against appointment of David Friedman as ambassador to Israel.
"We have an alliance going back to when we fled the inquisition in Spain," says shaman rabbi.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Pro-Israel campus projects gear up for new academic year in North America.
By JEREMY SHARON
Both religious and lay leaders will mobilize thousands of attendees to stage a silent walkout before Trump’s speech, and hold an independent session on human rights and dignity outside the venue.
By SAM SOKOL
The ceremony at the McGillis School in Salt Lake City is not dissimilar from weekly Shabbat celebrations held in Jewish schools across America.
By URIEL HEILMAN/JTA
Students set up a website to fund-raise for the Har Nof community, end up drawing millions.
By EITAN AROM
En dépit des tendances démographiques, les dirigeants juifs américains n’en démordent pas : la diaspora a encore de beaux jours devant elle
By ELLIOT JAGER
Opening event co-sponsored by the UN missions of Israel, the US and Canada.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
"As we say chazak, chazak, ve’nitchazek. Be strong, be strong, and we will be strong."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Haim Saban was one of the most generous benefactors of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
The lobby has planned a multi-million dollar campaign against the president’s chief foreign policy achievement and seeks to peel off support from his own party.
Rabbi David Saperstein appointed as US ambassador for international religious freedom.
Brandeis University President Frederick Lawrence discusses his university’s Jewish roots, and creating a connection to Israel.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By JOEL LEYDEN
Jews, and for that matter, all Americans must opt for particularism over universalism, collectivism over individualism.
By ELLIOT J. COSGROVE
How Israeli-Americans can solve the ‘Pew Problem’
By ADAM MILSTEIN
It is thus puzzling that those of us who long ago made the decision to move to and remain in Israel for life should be hesitant to cancel our bureaucratic affiliation with the country we left.
By RUTHIE BLUM
I’m proud of the times when USY’ers have led the way in publicly modeling Jewish observance – despite frequent poor choices by adult Conservative Jews.
By DAVID BENKOF
Opinions run the gamut on the US vice president’s marriage
By AMY SPIRO
Pursuing justice.
By STEVE LINDE
Leader of US Jewry.
An ambassador of Tikkun Olam.
By NOA AMOUYAL
In 2015, Catz became the highest-paid female executive in the US.
By NIV ELIS
StandWithUs, which began as a volunteer operation in Los Angeles 15 years ago, is today a multi-million-dollar operation.
When you mix the liberal American husband and wife team with an agenda-driven project combating Israel’s presence in the West Bank, the result is a Jewish literary power couple.
By DAVID BRINN
Soros has the financial wizardry that has earned him more than enough money to get his point across.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN