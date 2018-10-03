jewish news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Council of Young Jewish Presidents wants the next generation of philanthropists prepared for the job.
By AMY SPIRO
Osem has embarked on a campaign to get Heinz, which accounts for about a third of Israeli ketchup sales, off supermarket shelves.
By NIV ELIS
“Like Oskar Schindler, Frits used the argument that the Jews he employed were indispensable to company production.”
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Christianity and Judaism are intertwined and God never annulled his covenant with the Jewish people, document reads.
By JEREMY SHARON,REUTERS
The problem for us, of course, is when the Jews we report on do bad things.
By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
The gravesite is a considerable financial resource for Ukraine, and sources told the 'Post' that it's highly unlikely that Kiev would agree to the request.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Jewish tradition revived in the hometown of the renowned painter.
By JTA
Alberto Nisman was found dead two years ago before he was supposed to present a report on the 1992 AMIA Jewish center bombing to Argentine lawmakers.
The Jewish community is responding to criticism from international media over the planned construction.
“This is a monumental day for the fight against hate and the protection of the rights of European Jews."
As Europe and the US experience an uptick in antisemitic incidents targeting Jewish communities, Jewish groups call on the European Parliament to clearly define antisemitism.
Facility honors haunting memories as it forges a brighter future for Eastern Europe
By NOA AMOUYAL
As reports emerge about Trump's plan to nix the Antisemitism Envoy post the same week Press Secretary Spicer made a controversial Hitler remark, the White House faces accusations of antisemitism.
By JOY BERNARD
Referring to the arrest of the disgraced former journalist suspected of making bomb threats, ADL NY leader Bernstein heeded against the 'unprecedented' wave of antisemitism in the US.
In a rare move, the US Federal Communications Commission granted a temporary waiver to JCCs and telecommunications carriers to help track down calls threatening the centers.
By REUTERS
Archbishop of Palermo to hand over ownership of the facility, where Great Synagogue once stood.
A Warsaw university student went on an antisemitic tirade. His classmates, in turn, flocked to the local menorah lighting event to spread light and oppose the negative commentary.
From Germany to France to the Netherlands, Jewish communities insist to continue Hanukkah celebrations despite security risks: "It's our way of driving out the darkness that is terrorism."
After reports started circulating, claiming that the Danish Medical Association was pushing for legislation against the practice on anyone under the age of 18, Denmark chief rabbi fights back.
"I am insanely lucky to be alive," the 45-year-old says after being hospitalized.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
According to the court, restricting shechita by insisting that animals be stunned before slaughter would contravene Belgium’s constitution requiring freedom of religion to be upheld.
By JEREMY SHARON,JTA
Clinton and Jewish husband Marc Mezvinsky welcome baby boy.
Garcetti, the first Jewish mayor of Los Angeles, congratulated the Jewish state on its 68th birthday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
It is no surprise that he lived to see all his children and grandchildren grow up well-grounded in Jewish tradition and settle in the Land of Israel.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Michael Siegal speaks to ‘Post’ ahead of General Assembly in Washington.
By STEVE LINDE
Genie Milgrom was raised Catholic in Cuba, but found a way back to her roots.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Applicants need not travel to Spain, but must hire a Spanish notary and pass tests on the Spanish language and history.
Hamza bin Laden, who has ambitions to lead alQaida, the terrorist organization founded by his father, posted an audio message calling “for the targeting of Jewish American interests globally.”
"Expressions of outrage are no longer enough," say Jewish groups in wake of killing of Palestinian toddler and attack on Jerusalem gay pride parade.
Freund’s goal is to find all those who descended from generations that suffered under the Inquisition and forced conversions, to bring them back into the fold and welcome them to Israel.
By LAURA KELLY
A look at some of the individuals embedded in the history of freeing Soviet Jewry.
By MORDECHAI HAIMOVITCH
When the question about religion was first asked in 1937, less than half of Americans said they would vote for a Jewish candidate.
Shemin, a Jewish soldier who served with the 47th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, repeatedly exposed himself to heavy fire to rescue the wounded from Aug. 7 to 9, 1918.
Herzfelds enter online contest to win wheelchair accessible van
Microphones, like the issue of separation of the sexes during prayers, had long been one of the dividing lines between orthodox and conservative congregations.
By SAM SOKOL
Moshe Shimon Pessach saved nearly three quarters of his community by hiding them in neighboring villages.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center condemned Ukraine’s recognition of the group as well as a second bill that equated communist and Nazi crimes.
Yad Vashem's exhibition, "Private Tolkatchev at the Gates of Hell," was one of the main attractions at this year's Limmud FSU conference in New York.
Heir of Schindler’s wife claims museum snuck the documents out of Germany without permission.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jewish paper fires journalist who exposed senior rabbi.
Ruderman Family Foundation partnering with movement to change the culture to inclusivity.
Director general Alan Hoffmann under fire, critics say “unable to balance a budget or actually accomplish much at all.”
Zuroff has been a harsh critic of the Baltic states’ approach to the Holocaust, accusing countries such as Lithuania of rewriting the narrative to create equivalence between Soviet and Nazi crimes.
The plea came from a number of Jewish communities in the Netherlands following an Islamist’s slaying on Jan. 9 of four Jews at a kosher supermarket near Paris.
Holland4Israel postponed the event over security concerns following the the targeting of Jewish sites in Paris.
From Washington to Montreal, Budapest to Berlin, Jews and world leaders lit the third candle on the menorah.
Memorial to Iranian Jews killed in Iran-Iraq war unveiled in Tehran.
The inspiring story of Melbourne’s Jewish Holocaust Center.
By MICHAEL COHEN AND JAYNE JOSEM
A new community center consolidates the essentials of Jewish life, says Rabbi Pinchas Zekry.
The newly launched spectacle is a superb project that makes wonderful use of multi-media to present a millennium of Polish-Jewish history.
The region has been engulfed in a civil war between Moscow-backed separatists and forces loyal to Kiev for months.
JPPI president says genetic tests tests could foster an "expanded circle of individuals" who feel an affinity for Jews and Israel.
Join our live stream of The Jerusalem Post's annual conference in New York to catch all the big moments from the most important summit in the Jewish world #Jpost17.
Over 100 Jewish media professionals from around the world gathered in Jerusalem for the first Jewish Media Summit, a four-day conference on issues facing Jewish journalists today.
By SARAH GRUEN,AVIVA LOEB
The Old City’s landmark Tiferet Israel Synagogue is the last of those
destroyed in 1948 to be rebuilt.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
The government plans to provide food makers with kosher glossaries and encourage them to attend Kosherfest, the massive kosher products trade show held each year in New York.
Cuba arrested Gross in 2009, and later convicted the USAID subcontractor to 15 years in prison for importing banned technology, trying to establish clandestine internet service for Cuban Jews.
The notion of providing a haven in Israeli soccer for talented Jewish players from abroad has crossed the minds of a number of club owners and directors over the years.
By DON BARNETT
ITIM says that its suit is designed to force local religious councils to act in accordance with the law when providing vital services to the public.
By JEREMY SHARON
Ted Cruz: “The nation of Israel has never faced greater threats, the American alliance with Israel has never been more imperiled right now today than it is with this administration”
Rabbi David Saperstein appointed as US ambassador for international religious freedom.
By MICHAEL WILNER
This week's Torah portion is filled with laws pertaining to war, personal commandments relating to a person’s private life and interpersonal relationships.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
From Brazil to Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Hi-tech and Israeli youth
The question arises whether Jewish values alone are sufficient for leadership of a Jewish state.
By JASON WARSHOF
Religious organization says women enrolled in religious studies deserve same treatment as yeshiva students, calls on government to intervene.
Petition calls on Australian parliament to condemn kidnapping of the three yeshiva boys in Israel.
By CAROLINE FRANK
ADL head: Not sure whether attitudes are caused by Palestinian conflict or ‘excuse’ for such beliefs.
In collaboration with the Kiryat Yam Municipality, the project will provide the children with various educational activities at the city’s science park.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
Religion has never been the central core of my Jewish identity
By GERSHON BASKIN
"The dishwasher was our Talmud."
By BRIAN BLUM
With the current change of tides in Europe imposing a new reality on the region, how will the continent's Jewry fare soon?
By ISI LEIBLER
Shavuot falls on the 75th anniversary of the cruel and bloody riots against the small Jewish community in Iraq.
By ZVI GABAY
With the current surge of violent global anti-Semitism there is an urgent need for a powerful Jewish body dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism.
Unless the Jewish community that cares about Israel can come to grips with this issue, there will likely be a drastic decline in the pro-Israel crowd.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Unfortunately, a spate of recent legislation at the national and state level risks undermining this unity in the mainstream of the Jewish community.
By PAUL EGERMAN,ALAN SOLOMONT
Recent events here have demonstrated that the Israeli government does not always treat Jews and Palestinians as equals under the law.
By AARON KLEIN
The only time the Jewish world condenses more than when it’s under attack is when we are the ones perpetrating the attacks.
By PINCHAS GOLDSCHMIDT
Can we imagine a day when the Orthodox synagogue will accept a rabba to lead the congregation?
By BRENDA KATTEN
While the idea of waiting for God to bestow on the Jews a messiah was rejected by Secular Zionists in traditional terms, many aspects of redemption were maintained and promoted.
By ELI KAVON
Unbeknownst to even keen observers of Jewish life, about half of those who identify as Jews but were not born Jewish never underwent formal rabbinic conversion.
I’m proud of the times when USY’ers have led the way in publicly modeling Jewish observance – despite frequent poor choices by adult Conservative Jews.
By DAVID BENKOF
Our recent celebration of Succot provided me with a moment of reflection on the vulnerability of both the succa and those who dwell in it.
I’m privileged to have known him. His voice and his heart are already sorely missed.
By MICHAEL FELSEN
By NOHAD ALI
If we connect to our roots and to our sources, we will merit the building of the Temple, and merit having the Divine Presence rest in the Land of Israel in all its glory.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
"Behold, it is a nation that shall dwell in solitude, and among the nations shall not be reckoned" (Numbers 23:9).
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Yitzy Kasowitz introduces a Jewish twist to the traditional Lego set.
By IDO KENAN
"Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office," veteran justice says.