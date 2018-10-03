03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Breaking away from the custom to invite Jewish members of both parties to such events, President Trump did not extend his invite to Democrats or Reform Jewish leaders.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The tradition began with president George W. Bush in 2001 and has continued each year since.
By MICHAEL WILNER
What are the Jewish takeaways in this off-year election?
By JTA
How to promote dialogue among young people? Jewish education and the Vatican think they have a way.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Laurie Cardoza-Moore is founder and president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, an organization dedicated education about the dangers of antisemitism and the BDS movement.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
What started off as a Jewish version of the TED Talks phenomenon has morphed into a category all its own.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Raya Strauss is a major contributor to projects of the Jewish Agency and JFNA in Nahariya, where she lives, as well as the Spirit of Galilee.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Gold, who is Jewish, finished third on Tuesday behind US teammate Chloe Kim, 17, who took the gold, and silver medalist Jiayu Liu of China.
Edna Levi had sent the couple a note of congratulations after their recent engagement.
Delta airline's managers have a long history of making antisemitic comments and ridiculing Jews.
The first night of Hanukka commenced with festive Menoras being lit around the world by Jewish and non-Jewish people keeping the night illuminated together.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The problem for us, of course, is when the Jews we report on do bad things.
By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
Magda Rubenfeld Koralewska will be the Jewish educational organization’s first-ever Central and Eastern Europe regional coordinator.
President Trump deserves Jewish backing, the former White House strategist said, calling him "the strongest supporter of Israel since Ronald Reagan."
By YAIR ETTINGER
Goldberg has received plenty of requests from fans to reboot the Hebrew Hammer character. But he was also hit with a lot of anti-Semitic rhetoric.
A religious seeker found her moment of truth during a friend's Bat Mitzvah.
By DAN GERINGER / PHILLY.COM
How did this German synagogue survive Kristallnacht – the “Night of Broken Glass”?
By NAHUM SCHNITZER
“What’s the city like now?” my grandfather wanted to know, when I called him at his home in Israel to tell him of my whereabouts. It’s a modern, bustling and quite beautiful university city.
Romanian Holocaust survivors have become eligible to receive pensions from the German government as compensation.
31, in case you didn’t realize, is the reverse of 13, the age in which boys become men according to Jewish law.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Noted Jewish-American football player Julian Edelman shines on more then the field.
Approximately 20 percent to 25 percent of patients with hereditary breast cancers and up to 10 percent of patients with any type of breast cancer have a BRCA mutation.
The various meanings of Purim.
By DAVID GEFFEN
How instrumental were Jews in creating the United States?
By BARRY DAVIS
Growing up in a Jewish community predominantly of Lithuanian and Russian descent in the Johannesburg suburb of Yeoville meant that on Purim you ate hamentashen made from yeast dough.
By LES SAIDEL
The nationalist Polish League Against Defamation (RDI) group filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Argentinian daily newspaper Pagina 12.
By EYTAN HALON
Spain’s tiny Jewish community reveals its divided opinions.
Seven candidates are competing in this run-off, including candidates from China, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, France, Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon and Iraq.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,RINA BASSIST
The recording was released three years after Universal Music U.K. CEO David Joseph announced that he had destroyed all of Winehouse’s demo recordings.
Adalah lawyer Sawsan Zaher, who filed the petition, argued that this policy causes the humiliation of Arab patients and their visitors.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
In the footsteps of our mothers.
By PAMELA PELED
Tzohar’s kashrut authority will provide a viable and competitive alternative to that of the Chief Rabbinate.
By JEREMY SHARON
The Rappaports supported medical treatment and research in the United States as well as in Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
‘This is about Jewish values, Jewish history and the Jewish future,’ says co-founder Rabbi Susan Silverman.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
According to a recent survey, 12,000 prostitutes work in Israel, including 600 men.
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Such a decision is rare but not unheard of, and there are several dozen requests for permission to marry a second wife in such circumstances every year, of which a handful are granted.
The President is set to speak out in Athens and Thessaloniki.
A child Holocaust survivor, Appelfeld saw his mother murdered before his eyes in the street when he was eight years old.
Steady flow of immigrants have been coming to Israel from North America in recent years.
Jewish tourists to the Ukrainian city of Uman, where Rebbe Nachman of Breslov is buried, receive medical aid from Hatzala.
Many of those in attendance have grown with Limmud FSU, now in its 10th year, and have made the annual gathering a family event.
By SARAH LEVI
Finalists for short film include ‘116 Cameras’ and ‘One of Us’ for features.
By AMY SPIRO
Pastry chef Nir Reichman describes Hanukka lines of thirty and forty people patiently waiting to purchase tasty sweets.
An upcoming documentary on PBS tells the story of Naomi Kutin, a young Orthodox girl who has shattered powerlifting world records.
The Beit Shemesh resident is a live exhibit of sorts in the History of the Bible wing of the museum.
After only 90 days of basic training, the Haredi paratroopers of HETZ from Company 202 are facing the ‘Eichmann’ tower.
Gabbay came under fire last Monday for telling party activists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba that "the Left forgot what it means to be Jewish."
By ERIC SUMNER
Northern and Southern Israel to enjoy 800 new housing sites by 2019 thanks to the JNF.
There are today two different definitions of Judaism applied within the State of Israel according to two governmental agencies, the Interior Ministry and the Chief Rabbinate.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Somewhere between the bustling souks, lavish meals and vibrant scenery, I uncovered a part of myself I didn’t know existed.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Beit Mazia hosts the Jewish Festival for Contemporary Art.
If Israel is declared the Nation-State of the Jewish people, will the state be governed by Jewish laws?
By LAHAV HARKOV
Community leaders gather in Jerusalem.
Many fear change in policy might rupture movement.
Attempt by association of grocery stores to withdraw petition fails.
Having liberated the Western Wall in the Six-Day War, former veterans are pushed away when wishing to support women who pray there.
The industrial park contains an open museum and a Yekke Museum, the latter devoted to the documentation of the people of the Fifth Aliya.
After Auschwitz, the Purim story takes on a different feeling.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Why is it that some people seem to have all the luck?
By MARK BANSCHICK
A visit to Jerusalem’s Italian Synagogue.
By RUTH CORMAN
Sometimes, a great joke can make us laugh until it hurts. But the opposite is also true.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Our canine friends have much to offer us.
By RABBI JONATHAN WITTENBERG
Martin Goodman’s latest monumental work explores centuries of change in Jewish beliefs and practices.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
The happiness of Purim in the mirror of tradition.
This year for Purim, Asouline chose to show me some creations that make the holiday so much more fun.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
While Rena Quint’s life began in the horrors of the Holocaust, she emerged resilient and ready to build a legacy.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Devorah Baum draws on pop culture and psychoanalysts to contend with Jewish stereotypes and emotions
Simon Schama reveals some basic truths of Jewish history.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
Dedicated to the memory of Prof. Arkady and Mrs. Helen Mai – two brave souls whom I first met in Moscow in 1977 and then, several years later, welcomed to Jerusalem.
The drama of father Abraham.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Tapping your feet to a sacred life.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Jewish tomb and synagogue in Kurdish region of northern Iraq requires support to continue process of restoration
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The origin of the tomb is often said to date back 2,700 years.
This March, Olympic gold medalist and television star Caitlyn Jenner will be awarded “Champion of Israel and LGBTQ Rights” by the World Values Network.
These are the best videos to get you into the holiday mood.
In January 2005 a photo of Obama with Farrakhan emerged. Taken by Askia Muhammed at a gathering of the Congressional Black Caucus, the photo was buried for 13 years.
No matter how comfortable we may feel, no matter how rich our portfolios may be, no matter how close we may come to the seat of power...our position in the Diaspora is perilous and precarious.
By STEWART WEISS
Before they became a people, the Children of Israel were a family.
By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
It is evident that all sides have their qualms and issues with others, so we should constantly remind ourselves that what unites us should be far greater than that which divides us.
By RICHARD D. HEIDEMAN
According to a study released by Brand Israel Group, in 2010, 84% of US Jewish college students leaned toward the Israeli side of the conflict with the Palestinians.
A thing of beauty is a joy forever – even on a tight schedule.
By BARBARA SOFER
Only 46% of those who defined themselves as religious in 2002 remained so 10 years later.
By BRIAN BLUM
“Seeing gray” is not viewing life as a series of moral equivalencies, but appreciating those aspects in others that we not only tolerate but which we celebrate within ourselves."
By JULIE SCHONFELD
We need to preserve our heritage and nation by building a new creative link in the wonderful chain of Jewish continuity.
By DVIR KAHANA
To “speak peaceably” means to incorporate patience, understanding and consideration. Most important, to “speak peaceably” means to listen attentively.
By SHALOM HAMMER
It is a simple fact that there has never been a people more devoted to a city than the Jewish people are devoted to Jerusalem.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
After reading Kochman’s piece, I wondered whether we have been living in the same country.
By DOGAN D. AKMAN
There is no Jewish movement on earth drawing as much talent as Chabad, which puts its Shluchim on the highest social pedestal, ahead of bankers, politicians and athletes.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
I generally try not to read Gershon Baskin’s Encountering Peace columns.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Let's keep Western Wall "crises" in perspective.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG