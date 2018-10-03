jews in the news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The tweet included a photograph from the US Holocaust Museum archive taken in 1942 that shows Lodz Jews in Poland advancing toward an assembly point for deportation to the Chelmno death camp.
By JTA
"Petain was no hero," said State Assemblyman Dov Hikind in a letter to New York mayor De Blasio after learning of the plaque commemorating French Nazi collaborator Philippe Petain.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim graffiti also found at nearby church.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The woman was found dead outside of her apartment building early on Tuesday morning after being hurled to death in what has yet to be labelled a hate crime.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
House members are calling for increased funding for Jewish institutions following the alarming uptick in antisemitism that has threatened Jewish community centers across the US recently.
Rabbinical Center of Europe discusses concerns on extremism at conference.
The Partido Popular approved amendments that reject the BDS movements, the pro-Israel Spanish group ACOM has reported.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
In a rare move, the US Federal Communications Commission granted a temporary waiver to JCCs and telecommunications carriers to help track down calls threatening the centers.
By REUTERS
The URJ in its statement noted that the law disfavors left-wing NGOs, which are likelier to receive most of their funds from governments, while leaving untouched right-wing NGOs.
The figures released this week by the Metropolitan Police listed 483 anti-Semitic hate crimes documented over the 12 months that preceded Nov. 1, 2015.
Ruderman Family Foundation partnering with movement to change the culture to inclusivity.
By SAM SOKOL
The plea came from a number of Jewish communities in the Netherlands following an Islamist’s slaying on Jan. 9 of four Jews at a kosher supermarket near Paris.
For many Cuban Jews – the majority of whom now live in the United States – it has been a bittersweet week.
Rabbi Steven Pruzansky agrees to periodical reviews by synagogue board, following his controversial blog calling for the emigration or deportation of Israel's Arab population.
For Toronto’s Yidden on Wheels Jewish Motorcycle Touring Club, president Gadi Prager says, ‘We are just a bunch of Jews who like to dress up in leather on weekends.’
By LAUREN IZSO
La pratique du stop est courante dans les habitants des implantations. En dépit de l’actualité.
By AVI SABBAH
Selon les experts, la situation n’est pas aussi dramatique qu’elle en a l’air,mais elle n’est pas très bonne non plus.
By BERNARD EDINGER
Le fossé entre riches et pauvres ne cesse de s’élargir. Il fragilise le délicat tissu social si essentiel à la survie d’Israël.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
How a Jerusalem couple led a Passover Seder on the east African island.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
A trio of exhibitions at the Jerusalem Artists’ House puts three women artists in the spotlight.
By BARRY DAVIS
What is happening around Jerusalem this week.
By COMPILED BY YAKIR FELDMAN
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has inserted itself into the middle of a fight that previously had nothing to do with Jews or Arabs.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
A new study conducted by the University of Haifa found that Jews who fled from countries where most of the Jewish population perished in the Holocaust were more likely to commit suicide.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Suspect, 18-year-old dual citizen, ran a 'Dark Net' shop offering his intimidation and harassment tactics for money
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Otzma’s David Djaoui talks about how civilians can keep safe by being proactive.
By MARION FISCHEL
An interview with Anya Eldan, the general manager of the Israel Innovation Authority’s Start-Up Division.
By SHARON UDASIN
Holocaust survivor commemerates the six million lost
The resolution calls on the State Department to "maintain combating anti-Semitism as a United States foreign policy priority."
By MICHAEL WILNER
The BDS movement has recently been in the headlines in Italy, but luckily it's receiving the proper backlash it deserves.
By EMANUELE G. DALLA TORRE
The Jewish people will survive wars and prosperity, adversity and challenge, as long as Jews ask questions.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
A number of renowned Jewish actors and actresses grace this year's shortlist for the prestigious television award.
A round-up of news from around Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' becomes first of pilot season to be picked up.
By AMY SPIRO
Johansson recently starred in a parody of Ivanka Trump on SNL featuring a spoof commercial for a perfume called 'Complicit'.
A round up of the news from around Jerusalem.
The road map of David Abraham’s Jewish identity.
By ELISSA EINHORN