jimmy carter

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Of Carter, the Kuwaiti ambassador to the UN said that he had an important role to play in the peace process; Carter has yet to accept the invitation.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIEL J. ROTH
Former US president calls for elections in Palestinian territories
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,STEVE LINDE
Originally, the trip to the region was meant to include visits to both Israel, Gaza and the West Bank in an effort to mediate stalled Palestinian unity negotiations.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
European, int'l diplomats mediating between parties on cease-fire, opening of seaport and release of Israeli soldiers' bodies, Ahmed Yousef tells Ma'an.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
20 years after discovering his Jewish heritage, atheist Christopher Hitchens has "ineradicable" misgivings about Israel, but condemns ‘two-faced’ supporters of Islamic fundamentalists.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Much of what Dayan thought 35 years ago still holds true today.
By JÜRGEN BÜHLER
Former US president calls on EU to stand behind condemnation of settlement expansion and label products clearly.
Just before Obama visit, State Archives release cables, protocols and minutes from Carter's dramatic visit here 34-years ago.
By HERB KEINON
A statistical comparison to help answer the ultimate campaign question:
Are you better off now than you were four years ago?
Former US president says two-state approach seems to have been "abandoned," points finger at PM during "Elders" visit.
By REUTERS
Jimmy Carter, former Norway PM Brundtland voice concern over "imperiled" two-state solution.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Jimmy Carter had long discussions with senior Brotherhood figures, believes Islamist party will not destroy peace treaty.
Former US President Jimmy Carter expects Egypt's new government will focus more on Palestinian rights in Sinai deal.
Non-recognition of Palestinian state would be worse than losing US aid, former US president says in interview with 'Al-Masry Al-Youm.'
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Former US president tells 'Folha,' "We cannot count on the US to bring peace, since it agrees with almost everything Israel does."
For decades, the elegant American Colony Hotel in east Jerusalem has been a favorite watering hole for foreign, local journalists.
Sadat flies from Cairo to Israel to deliver one of the most historic speeches to be delivered at Knesset.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
November 4, 1979 was the last day of diplomatic relations between the US and Iran, and marked the beginning of a 444-day international drama.
Walking a fine line between Jewish philanthropy and his Christian supporters, Rabbi Yehiel Eckstein has raised millions of dollars for welfare projects here.
By RUTH EGLASH
Thirty years after the opening of the Israeli Embassy in Cairo, there may be a glimmer of improvement on normalization.
By ZVI MAZEL
The Carter family has a history of pancreatic cancer, including his parents, two sisters and younger brother Billy Carter who all died from the disease.
Former US president calls on Obama to fulfill the promises made when he received Nobel Prize: Mideast peace, promoting human rights.
In 'Washington Post' article, former US president says Palestinian unity deal will prevent violence, lead to peace agreement with Israel.
North Korean leader tells former US president that he will talk to South about any issue, but he will not apologize for two deadly attacks.
Former US president and "Elders" delegation visit Pyongyang hoping to defuse tensions between Koreas, alleviate food shortages.
$5 million lawsuit against former US president alleges one of his books on Israel intended to deceive public, promote anti-Israel agenda.
By JORDANA HORN
The former US president says he referred to previous exchanges of letters that he facilitated two years ago, but says he is always willing to help.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Former US president, in Silwan, demands division between east and west J’lem; Barkat says, "Biased third parties do more harm than good."
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Israelis could see former US president's meeting with Hamas as negative, Knesset speaker says; Carter says purpose was to bring peace.
Unconfirmed Arab report says the two may arrive in Gaza for talks.
Former US president urges Obama administration to push for a UN Security Council resolution "laying out the parameters for resolving the conflict."
Diplomatic sources says Foreign Ministry recommended president not meet with Carter in light of his "anti-Israel" positions in recent years.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Almost no one believe proximity talks between Israel and the Palestinians will work, though they may still be worth doing.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Former US president does not succeed in securing Jewish USAID worker Alan Gross' freedom; Gross accused of violating media and visa laws.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Former US president to meet with Raul Castro and Jewish community in visit to Havana; Alan Gross was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER AND REUTERS
Advocacy group director Abe Foxman says former US president "has gone back on his public word not to stigmatize the Jewish state."
By JTA
Nathan Thrall argues that the US should leverage its power to force Israel to make concessions for peace.
Cardozo Law School’s wrongheaded honoring of Jimmy Carter can provide an educational moment to weigh if indeed, he deserves the accolade.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
The Islamification of Middle Eastern governments was helped along by the White House and the State Department, writes Ruthie Blum.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Obama’s doublespeak when mics are off or on summarizes his knack for feigning friendships.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
How Obama's recent remarks show his true colors regarding Netanyahu.
Beck’s support provides a beacon of hope while Israel's old friends and allies are abandoning it in droves. One need not accept all of his positions on Israel to agree with him that backing Israel is one of the great moral issues of the 21st Century.
In honor of Anwar Sadat’s funeral, the 37th, 38th and 39th presidents of the United States boarded their once familiar Air Force One.
By YEHUDA AVNER
Carter was at the head of international observers who monitored the January 2006 Palestinian parliamentary election that resulted in a Hamas victory.
In an interview with The Huffington Post, the Nobel laureate said that such an investigation would be “good for both sides.”
Jimmy Carter doubts that Egypt's military rulers would completely submit to a civilian government, 'New York Times' reports.
Former US president addresses demonstrators in Sheikh Jarrah, says destroying houses and evicting families unjust, not conducive to peace.
Former US President attends Elders meeting in Damascus, meets with Syrian president; Assad says Israel unwilling or unable to make peace.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
He ran on “hope and change” as a liberal Democrat and the anti-war candidate.
By MIKE EVANS
As far as Khamenei is concerned, then, Israel’s whole status is unraveling, just as he predicted.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Elections in Gaza and the West bank have not taken place for a decade, but would a new round do any good?
By DAVID SINGER
The most complex negotiations are often conducted by a third-party mediator. When the gaps are really large, it is essential that the mediator controls the process.
View From The Hills: Many pro- Israel hasbara (public diplomacy) organizations have gone on the offensive.
By JOSH HASTEN
CANDIDLY SPEAKING: Many consider it a wake-up call and believe that alarm bells should be ringing at major Jewish organizations.
By ISI LEIBLER
Zoani's offensive, anti-Israel diatribes turn even people of good will against her.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
How Obama got to "know more about Judaism than any other president."
By ABE KATSMAN
Gabriel, leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party. not 1st European politician to associate Israel with apartheid.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Strauss was the funniest man in Washington, and he knew it. He loved the press, which loved him back.
By SUZANNE GARMENT
For years Israel has been on the frontlines in the battle to protect our nations’ shared values.
Few things are as infuriating as a figure with clout abusing his power to trample on others with little or no regard for their plight.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The core goal of Israel’s destruction remains intact; for Hamas and like-minded groups “resistance” is a synonym for violence.
By KENNETH BANDLER
It took the Jewish Agency 60 years to wake up and realize that a nation without a past – namely, our Jewish roots – has no future.
Communist KuBa despaired of the proletarians; democratic Clinton despairs
of participants in Israel’s democracy.
By SARAH HONIG
To survive, Palestinians needs an election system that will result in true representation, rather than the failed one that has sputtered on and off.
By RAY HANANIA
The "don’t ask, don’t tell" compromise served both Israel and the US well.
By Gerald Steinberg
Every US president's first year term is problematic for Israel.
BY LENNY BEN-DAVID
The first-year agenda of a promising young president has gone down in flames.
BY CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER
To counter the Iranian threat, it may be helpful to compare Carter's approach to that of Obama.
BY ISRAEL KASNETT