03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
US vice president speaks at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"It is better to stop incitement before it begins rather than to be reactive."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Biden concludes his three-day visit to Israel.
The Palestinian faction posted a photo describing the murderer of Taylor Force as a "heroic martyr."
"This can not be viewed by civilized leaders as an appropriate way to behave. It is just not tolerable in the 21st century," Biden says in joint press conference with Netanyahu.
An American tourist was murdered and 12 people wounded Tuesday, including a pregnant woman, as a Palestinian terrorist went on a stabbing rampage in Jaffa.
By BEN HARTMAN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
PA leadership waiting for clarification from visiting Vice President Joe Biden on whether reported plans for a UNSC resolution were true.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Secretary of State to meet Netanyahu, Erekat in Rome on Monday.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Tips for Entrepreneurs: When your time is what you sell, being available on call all the time sends a subconscious message of “I have no other clients besides you."
By ISSAMAR GINZBERG
"No one can undermine our relationship and the security of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel," says the US vice president.
By JTA
US vice president tells Jewish leaders he is confident deal will halt Tehran's capability to develop an atomic bomb.
By REUTERS
Congress will vote in September on whether to approve the deal reached between six world powers, including the United States, and Iran.
Biden told a packed arena that the ideology that drove Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, a 24-year-old engineer, to go on a rampage at two local military facilities was no match for national character.
The surprising remarks were reported by Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg in a recent article about the future of European Jewry.
35th-anual White House lighting of the Hanukka menorah to mark first night of holiday on December 16.
US vice president speaks at Jewish Federations General Assembly, says of US-Israel ties: "We disagree with one another, we love one another and we drive one another crazy. That's what friends do."
By MICHAEL WILNER
ADL criticizes US Vice President for use of the term "Shylock" in speech referring to bank moneylenders.
Peres receives Congressional Gold Medal in Capitol Rotunda; calls for peace with Palestinians, adding: "The Arabs are not Israel's enemies. The terrorists are the enemies of both of us."
Vice president holds four hours of talks with premier in Jerusalem after Sharon funeral.
By JPOST.COM STAFF/REUTERS
German FM calls on PA to decide if they are willing to walk down path to 2 states, and Israel not to disturb efforts with settlement building.
By HERB KEINON AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
US vice president meets with President Shimon Peres to discuss ongoing Mideast peace process.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Vice president, who heads US delegation to funeral, will meet with both Netanyahu and Peres seperately in Jerusalem, his office says.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
Bayit Yehudi to present bill to block future prisoner releases; PMO has yet to confirm release.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND MICHAEL WILNER
US vice President says Palestinian-Israeli issue "involves the least ideological and least sectarian Arabs in the Middle East."
VP Biden's AIPAC speech indicates American stance that still sees importance of Israel's security needs.
By HERB KEINON
For AIPAC speech, the vice president retold a tale he has told at least once before.
US vice president stresses Israel's right to take action it sees necessary, speaking to Conservative Movement assembly.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPOND
US vice president security adviser says at J Street conference Iran comments up price of oil, earn Tehran profits.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Israeli agent invites seven Jewish leaders to hear about their meeting with US Vice President Biden.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
After report he opposed granting Israeli agent clemency, US vice president agrees to meet with Jewish leaders to discuss issue.
Leaders of the three movements convene to criticize US vice president at Rosh Hashana toast over his comments on Pollard.
'NY Times' reports US vice president told rabbis in Florida "over my dead body are we going to let him out before his time"; Obama is yet to decide.
Israelis are wondering what went through your mind, Mr. Biden, when you said Jonathan Pollard would be given clemency over your "dead body."
By BEN CASPIT
Should he choose to run, Biden will be up against Hillary Clinton.
After getting a "a clean bill of health" in November of that year, his cancer recurred in the spring of 2015.
Turkish president demanded apology after Biden said Erdogan admitted Turkey was wrong for allowing foreign fighters to cross border into Syria.
US vice president visits Turkey's Erdogan at Istanbul home where he is recovering from surgery; leaders discuss Iran, Syria.
US vice president says attack is a sign Tehran is int'l pariah, calls fears of Iranian influence in Iraq "vastly overstated."
White House delegation seeks to win maximum flexibility for Nov. 7 nuclear talks in closed-door meetings with key senators.
By MICHAEL WILNER AND REUTERS
US VP tells AIPAC that US committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapon; says of peace process: It takes two to tango.
By MICHAEL WILNER AND HILARY LEILA KRIEGER JERUSAL
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Salehi says despite Biden's call for bilateral dialogue over nuclear program, it's difficult to form mutual trust.
US vice president says Washington ready to talk to Tehran if its serious, adds US would inform allies of direct negotiations.
US VP urges Tehran to hold direct talks with US over nuclear program, adds Iran has the "burden of proof" over its behavior.
By YAARA SHALOM
Biden's office said in response that, "this is not accurate, he hasn't made any calls."
By GIL HOFFMAN,MICHAEL WILNER
Biden's speech, before a record crowd of 18,000 in the capital's Verizon Center Stadium, included several lines that drew standing ovations from the crowd.
Netanyahu and Biden first met when the future prime minister was a diplomat at Israel's embassy in Washington.
At meeting with Peres a short distance from the stabbing, visiting US vice president expresses sorrow over death of American tourist murdered in the attack.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
When Biden came in 2010, Peace Now revealed that a building project in Jerusalem's Ramat Shlomo neighborhood had been advanced, leading to the administration accusing Netanyahu of "humiliating" VP.
Biden last visited Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2010.
Netanyahu asks Right to restrain from push for construction.
The two leaders are expected to talk about Iran, Syria and the frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace process, although no new initiative on that front is expected during the visit.
A 2010 visit by Biden to Israel turned sour after the Jerusalem Municipality chose that moment to announce the construction of 1,600 apartments over the Green Line.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Vice president's trip will include visits to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, West Bank and Jordan.
Visit comes 6 years to day after his last visit, marred by Jerusalem housing flap.
US vice president says Washington "deepening" cooperation with Israel amid efforts to forge comprehensive nuclear deal.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MICHAEL WILNER
"If you were attacked and overwhelmed, we would fight for you," the US vice president says at an Israeli Independence Day celebration in Washington.
Biden will represent the US government at the holiday event.
A statement released by Biden's office indicated that the vice president will be abroad on the day that Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress.
Yossi Cohen's comments to 'lame duck' cabinet come a day after Biden said the opposite was true.
VP appears before the Saban Forum hosted by the Brookings Institution.
J Street hasn’t changed; but it has shown its political clout and it can’t be ignored.
By MARTIN SIEFF
Vice president declares special post at celebratory luncheon hosted by Joint Distribution Committee.
By BENJI ROSEN, JPOST.COM STAFF
"Jewish heritage is American heritage,” Politico quotes Biden as saying at Jewish American Heritage Month reception.
A JPost column wrapping up Jewish culture news worldwide: Breslevs get hard rock makeover, NY students get lesson in "Midrash Manicures."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Former Democratic senator says he was "disappointed," surprised by US vice president's comments saying he opposes Israeli agent's release.
Leaders in US and Israel say relations between countries have never been stronger.
By MENACHEM Z. ROSENSAFT
A US official later clarified that Biden was talking about a military solution to Islamic State, not Syria as a whole.
US vice president meets with Democratic members of the US House of Representatives, many of whom have expressed skepticism about the nuclear deal announced on Tuesday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Monday's open letter to Iran's leaders, signed by 47 Republican senators, sparked a political firestorm.
"In thirty-six years in the United States Senate, I cannot recall another instance in which Senators wrote directly to advise another country," the vice president said.
Ariel Sharon left not one legacy, but many; some of them contradictory, and it is possible – as was evident at the Knesset memorial service – to use various parts of that legacy to further various goals.
Sharon cultivated land with his scythe and defended it with his sword, president says during Knesset memorial ceremony for Ariel Sharon.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFMAN
US vice president says former prime minister never deviated from protecting Israel and Jewish people.
Dignitaries gather outside of legislature for memorial; Peres says Sharon cultivated the land with his scythe and defended it with his sword; Sharon to be laid to rest later on Monday on his Negev ranch.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFMAN AND LAHAV HARKOV
Dignitaries gather outside of legislature for memorial; Sharon is scheduled to be laid to rest near his Sycamore Ranch in the Negev on Monday afternoon with tens of thousands expected to attend.
The Sycamore Ranch, where Sharon will be laid to rest, is just six miles from the border with Gaza.
Netanyahu, Peres, Blair, and Biden set to speak at Knesset memorial; Sharon is scheduled to be laid to rest near his Sycamore Ranch in the Negev on Monday afternoon with tens of thousands expected to attend.
Former and current world leaders to attend Knesset memorial service; funeral at Sycamore Ranch to be open for public.
By LAHAV HARKOV, BEN HARTMAN, JPOST.COM STAFF
The “acts” were a rash of terrorist attacks that have targeted innocent civilians, including US tourist Taylor Force, 29, murdered by a Palestinian on a stabbing spree in Tel Aviv-Jaffa on Tuesday.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Many Democrats are worried that Clinton will crash and burn, that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is closing in on her, is too old and too liberal, and that there are few other viable alternatives.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Society as a whole, including much of the organized Jewish community in the United States, has failed to adequately step forward to meet the needs of survivors who go hungry, or are cold.
Those who are so concerned about intermarriage are aware that the solution, as with assimilation, starts in the home with traditional Jewish education.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Can anyone with Obama’s perception of Islam be expected to take the measures necessary to contend with the danger this theo-tyrannical political doctrine presents?
By MARTIN SHERMAN
The US president is actually demanding that Israel place its survival in his hands.
By CAROLINE GLICK
Jonathan Pollard is not just an interest for the Jewish community; meeting with Joe Biden should include non-Jewish leaders.
By MATT SALMON
American Jewish leaders deserve praise for their willingness to plead on Pollard’s behalf. Pollard committed a crime. But his punishment far outweighs his misdeeds
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Analysis: Does Romney have that "warm place in his heart" for Israel? Nobody yet seems to know.
The JPost Podcast's weekly briefing catches you up on the most important stories from the past week.
By PODCAST
JPost Deputy Managing Editor Tovah Lazaroff offers insight on Biden's trip and what it accomplished.
"Even if a new administration were inclined to reduce a commitment, which it's not. Congress would never let it happen. The American people would never let it happen."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Addressing the J Street lobby group in DC, Biden said the US had an obligation to push Israel toward a two-state solution to end the Israelis-Palestinians conflict.
"We continue to support a diplomatic solution to our concerns with Iran," says US vice president in interview with Turkish paper.