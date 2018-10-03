joint arab list

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The future of Israel will not be decided by Trump but rather by the Israeli public which must live in peace not with New York or San Francisco but with the Arab nation and the Palestinian nation.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Meanwhile, a protest against the US move was held in Rahat that drew about a hundred people. Small protests were held Saturday in Tira and Tamra.
Knesset Constitution Committee chairman Nissan Slomiansky's proposal calls for courts to draw on “principles of Hebrew law” in instances that are not covered by existing law.
Ayman Odeh leaders criticize closure of Aksa Mosque after two policemen are shot dead.
By LAHAV HARKOV,BEN LYNFIELD
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay stressed both security and readiness to negotiate with the Palestinians in his leadership election campaign.
“There will be no peace without the division of Jerusalem," Meretz chairwoman Zehava Gal-On said.
By ADAM RASGON
Joint List leader calls on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to open an investigation into the PM on the matter.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Outrage across political spectrum over Joint List MK slamming former president while he’s in a coma.
By LAHAV HARKOV
According to police, 10 Jews and 3 Arabs were arrested; among those were six juveniles and two adults who assaulted police officers.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
PM pans Israeli Arab MKs' condemnation of Hezbollah terror listing.
By LAHAV HARKOV,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Hadash and Balad slam the move to label Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
MK Jabareen to Post: After the holidays, we plan to meet with all EU ambassadors about issues effecting Arab sector.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The two events had distinct flavors.
MK Jamal Zahalke says Labor Zionists build kibbutzes on the ruins of Arab towns.
MKs: Netanyahu and his extremist government trying to undermine Muslim holy sites
Despite public support for Balad's Basel Ghattas from alliance of Arab-dominated parties, there is displeasure that he did not coordinate the move.
That’s the message from JAL’s decision to skip an Arab League meeting. And it’s good news for Israel.
By EVELYN GORDON
With inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr., Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh discusses ambitions for combating incitement and forging a more integrated Israel.
Ayman Odeh to fight to remove gaps on social and civil issues.
The Joint List will be the third largest faction in the Knesset, bringing with it formidable political power.
By Mati WAGNER,SETH J. FRANTZMAN,Laura Kelly
All the happy campaign pictures and slogans are going to mean nothing after the election if the Joint List cannot function as a proper grouping.
Ad urges public to vote, bring down Bennett and Liberman.
Gal-On: Hope this won't elect Netanyahu
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Ayman Odeh leader visits South Africa in an effort to seek out support for the Palestinians.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Joint List MK also resigns as part of rotation agreement.
The three MKs are suspected of fraud, money laundering, bribery and several other offenses.
By UDI SHAHAM
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog was the only Israeli speaker – among Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein – to talk about the importance of engagement with the Palestinians.
By DAVID BRINN
Anger boils over in wake of Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
Odeh cited Pence's evangelical Christian faith as a reason for the boycott.
By GIL HOFFMAN
‘Mini-markets bill’ may not have majority as Joint List says it won’t stay away
Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi made these remarks in the US last week.
The Joint List debated whether or not to respect the rotation agreement.
Freedom of religion is perhaps the most compelling individual rights-based argument for allowing MKs back on the Mount. Then, there's security.
Former Balad MK Bassel Ghattas’ resignation as part of a plea deal complicated the rotation agreement.
Bennett accused them of spreading an “antisemitic blood libel against Israel.”
Ex-MK Basel Ghattas tears into Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh just before entering prison for smuggling.
The meeting took place at the annual iftar dinner hosted by President Reuven Rivlin on Monday.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Clashes turned deadly in Kafr Kasim after a citizen resisted arrest.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Livni decided not to participate at an event in Brussels in January after authorities there said she could be detained.
The impeachment process began after Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin gathered 71 lawmakers to support the move.
“Along with left-wing NGOs, Odeh’s incitement terrorism is leading to the never-ending unrest of the Negev Beduin residents,” she wrote on Facebook.
“The issue from the beginning is part of the political persecution in the framework of political oppression against the Arab citizens."
‘It was a very dangerous and harmful mistake and you need to take responsibility.’
Joint List MK was caught on camera giving documents and cell phones to terrorists in prison.
By LAHAV HARKOV,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Police found 12 cellphones and 16 SIM cards on two Palestinian security prisoners in the Ketziot Prison in the Negev after Ghattas had visited them.
House Committee approves unprecedented request from attorney-general ahead of an indictment
MK Hanin Zoabi's office was unavailable for comment on the matter.
More than a week after flames are doused, Jewish-Arab relations continue to smolder.
By BEN LYNFIELD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
In 2008, an Arab driver was attacked after he drove through a Jewish area of Acre on Yom Kippur, triggering intercommunal violence.
Liberman says Arab MKs’ behavior crossed a redline; Odeh: Liberman’s initiatives to harm us only strengthen us.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LAHAV HARKOV
The lawmaker called Israel an oppressive, racist and apartheid state.
Netanyahu releases English and Hebrew YouTube videos with Arabic subtitles imploring Israeli-Arabs to take part in society "in droves."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Israeli Arab MK allegedly refused to give her schedule to Knesset Security Office Yosef Griff, preventing him from assigning bodyguards to protect her.
The MK argued that bilateral Israeli-Palestinian talks will not work on their own, and moderate Sunni states should be enlisted to support negotiations.
MKs swarm Knesset podium yelling condemnations of Joint List lawmaker Haneen Zoabi and attempt to remove her from the stand.
Balad central committee vote seen as a blow to controversial Joint List lawmakers
Rivlin said that when he presented his partnership vision of a shared national identity last year, it caused a lot of controversy, and he was even accused of being a post-Zionist.
Likud MK: Odeh represents our enemies; Joint List chairman would be automatic opposition head if Zionist Union joins coalition, but he may have to fight to keep the position.
Though the Ethics Committee has a policy of not punishing lawmakers for speech, it decided to make an exception for personal accusations.
Speaking to Mandelblit Saturday night, Netnayahu asked him to review legal steps that can be used in response to the lawmakers’ actions.
Earlier this week, the Balad MKs met with the families of 10 terrorists whose bodies have not been released by authorities.
MK Tibi: We denounce and reject this out of hand.
Salam said he told Joint List head Ayman Odeh (Hadash) to get out of Nazareth when he saw him in the city at a protest on Saturday.
Odeh: I do not put red lines on the Arab Palestinian nation in their struggle against occupation.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,LAHAV HARKOV
The Arab Higher Monitoring Committee is an organization that coordinates Arab political action and is made up of Arab MKs, municipal leaders, and other community figures.
Joint List’s Taleb Abu Arar denies he registered for Ashley Madison. 36 million email addresses have been leaked.
Vote on legislation by Yisrael Beytenu MK Gal, to put burden of proof on MKs suspected of supporting terrorism, delayed so government an propose “softer” version.
Israel froze state funding last week for the Arab theater, fueling accusations that the government aims to suppress productions it deems pro-Palestinian.
The Arab-Jewish Hadash Party, which is the most moderate of the parties in the Joint List, declared this week that it supports boycotting Israeli companies in the settlements.
Joint List MK took the helm of the Knesset Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women.
Tibi to ‘Post’: This is a basic right of the Israeli Arab public.
Netanyahu invited Lapid to meet with him as part of a series of meetings with the heads of opposition factions.
Joint List head sees meeting as opportunity to appeal for equal fund allocation, more access to education and larger budget for Arab municipalities.
The Joint List chairman said he would appeal for an equal allocation of funds, more access to education, and a larger budget for Arab municipalities
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Dr. Mordechai Kedar to ‘Post’: Arab bloc is full of contradictions that will prevent it from becoming a formidable force in Israeli politics.
Expert to ‘Post’: Joint List seeking to take care of Israeli Arab concerns while not turning back on Palestinians.
Gag has Netanyahu appointing Joint (Arab) List leader to run Education Ministry.
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh head group completing 130 km. march to Jerusalem, calling for equality, recognition of Beduin communities.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Joint List head: I invite all citizens, Arabs and Jews, to join us on this journey and demand recognition for all unrecognized villages.
"They always try to slander the state of Israel and undermine its foundation," foreign minister says.
After running jointly and emerging as the third largest faction in the Knesset, can the Arab parties stick together and redefine relations with the state?
By LESLIE SUSSER
Michal Levertov steps outside of the mainstream to get a feel of how individuals in some sectors relate to the upcoming elections
By TOMER NEUBERG
Joint List members to visit Qatar.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Joint List: PA has no partner for peace on the Israeli side; Danon: They should be helping the people who voted for them.
Presently, Arab citizens are under the impression that homicide victims are not treated equally in the State of Israel. Jewish and Arab blood must be valued identically.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
This is Israel, a country in the Middle East – the only country! – in which Arab women can live freely, can drive, can vote, and can pursue higher education.
By DOV LIPMAN
Cultivating a man such as Odeh, rather than seeking out the real moderates among Israel’s Arab population, is simply a tragic mistake.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Arab elected officials have disappointed the public time after time with their lack of professionalism in how they lead their constituents toward political change.
By SAMI MIAARI