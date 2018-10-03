jon stewart

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Stewart praises host Bassem Youssef for taking risks to poke fun. "If your regime is not strong enough to handle a joke, then you don't have a regime."
By REUTERS
‘Daily Show’ host in Middle East to film fact-based drama.
By NOA AMOUYAL
David Sidman is attempting to capitalize on the success of ‘The Daily Show’ with a twist in his YouTube series ‘The Israeli Show’.
By DAVID BRINN
Barack Obama ranked only as 21st, Mark Zuckerberg third; Jewish actors, rappers and authors make the list.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Sanchez had made anti-Semitic remarks on a radio show, specifically targeting Stewart as a "bigot."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Somebody's feelings were hurt!
By JTA
As of midday Friday, more than 159,000 people had signed a petition for the comedian to be a debate host.
Stewart reflected that "The thing I'm going to miss most about this place is the people," who he said "never fail to have my back ... This is the most beautiful place I've ever been."
The two Jewish groups expressed their concerns over past social media posts by comedian set to replace Jon Stewart.
The Jewish satirist announced he is leaving the Daily Show this year.
Jewish comedian to leave popular satirical TV program later this year.
US satirist weighs in on Netanyahu's upcoming speech to the US Congress on the Iranian nuclear threat.
In an interview with Canada.com to promote his new movie, “Rosewater,” the Jewish comedian commented on a number of things he found “troubling” with Judaism and the Jewish state.
Jewish culture news worldwide: Oren meets Colbert, Joan Rivers and Sara Silverman have a cuddle and a laugh.
JPost column on hottest Jewish news: Jon Stewart hosts an imaginary Last Supper; Drake's Bar Mitzva.
Jon Stewart was many things to many people: A self-hating Jew to those who loathed him, a well of knowledge to those who revered him, but too all he was a seminal figure in the political sphere.
Following the arrest and questioning of comedian known as "Egyptian Jon Stewart", US entertainer mocks Egyptian gov't.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Some 60,000 attend event at National Mall in Washington; organizers insist rally not political but Democrats hope it sparks voter enthusiasm.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER AND Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
US president praises Democrats for taking "tough votes" on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, ahead of midterm elections.
"As Jon was kind enough to note in his show Monday night, I am very much opposed to hate and intolerance," Sanchez says.
Sanchez: Those who run CNN, other networks are like Comedy Central's Jon Stewart, who is Jewish; questions whether Jews are minority.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert set to hold separate demonstrations dubbed "Rally to Restore Sanity" and "March to Keep Fear Alive."
Goodbyes are always difficult, but this week, two American late-night titans – Jon Stewart and David Letterman – prepared themselves to do just that.
Discussing Israel in any context is never easy. When it’s done in a comedic context, it’s almost impossible.
"It was the State of the Union Address the Republicans wanted, delivered by a leader they wished they had."
‘Rosewater’ is Jon Stewart’s reverent look at Iranian dissidents
By HANNAH BROWN
Jack Lew went from White House chief of staff to US secretary of the treasury, but he's still every bit as influential.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JPost column on hottest Jewish news: An ode to Mindy Meyer; a very 'Vogue' Bar Mitzva; JAPs pose a security threat.
“Jack” Lew isn’t the first Jewish White House chief of staff, or even the first observant Jewish White House chief of staff.
By H. KEINON, A. SPIRO, H. KRIEGER
The hottest Jewish news: Shaq speaks Hebrew; sexuality as understood by 12-year-old Hebrew School students.
A JPost column wrapping up Jewish culture news worldwide: Maccabeats release a Rosh Hashana song; gefilte fish meet space invaders.
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: Israelis fight zombies and Batman; X-Men and Jewish philosophy.
Alexander Mashkevitch, Shimon Peres, Gabbriella Giffords, Natan Sharansky, Nir Barkat, Yosef Abramowitz, Jon Stewart, Ruth Messinger, Roz Rothstein, Abe Foxman.
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: J-Vanka Jr. on the way; a yeshiva league slam-dunk.
Letterman tells Stewart on Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars," that he dropped by to help "Rick Sanchez clean out his office."
Obama and Stewart sat down for a lengthy conversation, beginning with Iran, for their last on-air exchange before Stewart's expected retirement in August.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
In a segment titled 'War of the Poses' Stewart mocks the idea that Lebanese media was angry with their contestant for posing with Miss Israel.
Critics say the case is sign of crackdown on dissent; Egypt's most popular TV satirist accused of insulting Morsi.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Jordan's King: "If we fail on the 30th [of September], expect another war by the end of the year. And more wars in the region over the coming years."
Host of Comedy Central's popular 'Daily Show' shows difficulty in engaging in dialogue on the Middle East.
How does one ‘restore sanity’ to a part of the world where it never existed? I propose calling the gathering here the Rally to "Introduce" Sanity.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Could the Stewart and Colbert rallies play a hand in the American political landscape?
By JEREMY RUDEN
What happens on Twitter doesn't stay on Twitter.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Jewish comedian's first project for premium cable network expected to involve timely short-form digital content.
From funnyman Jon Stewart to talented beauty Gal Gadot, these Jews keep us entertained!
By NOA AMOUYAL,SAPIR PERETZ
Daily Show host's "Oy Voted" segment pokes fun at recent Israeli election.
Jerusalem Post Managing Editor David Brinn and Deputy News Editor Noa Amouyal discuss outgoing Daily Show host's views on Israel and his Jewish legacy.
By PODCAST
Fans of the group were irate after Stewart’s show aired a segment jokingly “reporting” on the proliferation of new terrorist organizations in the Middle East.
Daily Show host sat down with 'Hollywood Reporter' ahead of premier of his directorial debut, "Rosewater."
At a Stand Up For Heroes benefit in New York City this Tuesday, the beloved former host of “The Daily Show” took the stage to tell an expletive-laden tale of the Republican nominee.