judo israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Egyptian Olympic Committee summoned Islam el-Shehaby to speak at a hearing on the matter, and said they will release their decision in the next 48 hours.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,REUTERS
Brimanloo made sure to disqualify himself by being overweight in the weigh-in ahead of the start of the competition.
By ALLON SINAI
Israel’s judo team was barred from displaying national symbols last month in a tournament in Abu Dhabi.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
Israel’s bronze medalist from the Rio Olympics received official confirmation regarding his participation on Thursday.
Ori Sasson left Israel for Munich on Wednesday, but won’t be able board a flight to his final destination in Morocco
The organizers claimed that due to security reasons, the Israelis can’t have their flag on their judo uniform.
The officials also congratulated the Israeli team for their success.
By REBECCA MONTAG
The event has been overshadowed by a ban on Israeli judokas sporting their national flag.
This is the third medal the Israeli Judo team wins in Abu Dhabi despite unfavorable conditions
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Flicker won despite not having the comfort given to all other atheltes, to compete under his own country's flag.
Practicing martial art really does cultivate inner peace.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Tal Flicker won the under-66 kilogram category competition at the Abu Dhabi judo Grand Slam on Thursday, but he had to do so under the flag of the International Judo Federation.
While the athletes are allowed to compete, they may not display the Israeli flag on their uniforms, nor will they be identified as Israeli athletes.
The Israel team, numbering 12 athletes, was supposed to board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, pick up its visas for Abu Dhabi before departing for its final destination.
It is simply unacceptable that Israeli athletes are only being allowed to compete in major sporting events by agreeing to hide their identity.
The national anthem will also not be played, should an Israeli win a gold medal.
Ori Sasson made a triumphant return to the judo mat on Sunday.
Gerbi defeated Miku Tashiro of Japan for Israel’s first Olympic medal since the 2008 games in Beijing.
Israel has sent 12 representatives to Budapest, some of which are targeting a place on the podium, while others are mainly aiming to gain experience.
Many of Europe’s top judokas skipped the first major continental championships since the Rio Olympics, with the Israel delegation also missing its biggest stars.
Sasson will be out of action for around six months after injuring his knee playing basketball with friends.
The Israeli sports establishment needs to keep investing in athletics and swimming as those provide the foundation for so many other sports.
The crowd booed after El Shehaby refused to shake hands with fellow judoka, Israel's Or Sasson.
By REUTERS
There are three main components required to succeed in any sport, Olympic sports in particular: Physical compatibility, financial investment and experience
Ori Sasson is ranked No. 5 judoka in the world.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Noa Bauer recounts the great moment in Rio in which she saw her friend Yarden Gerbi win a bronze medal for Israel.
By NOA BAUER
Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes.
Israel’s judo medal winner garners praise from all corners of country after claiming 8th blue-and-white Olympic podium finish.
Muki did his best to hide the injuries during his preparations for the Olympics, but finally revealed their true extent on Monday.
Yarden Gerbi claimed a bronze medal in the women's under-63 kilogram judo competition at the Rio Olympics.
Or Sasson ended the over-100 kilogram competition in second place, only being stopped in the final by Olympic and world champion Teddy Riner of France.
"I was fortunate to hear the Israeli national anthem played in Georgia," Or Sasson says after win.
After Shira Rishony claimed a silver medal in the under-48 kilogram event on Friday, Yarden Gerbi and Linda Bolder both went one better on Saturday.
Israel’s athletes regularly suffer due to their nationality and the last thing they need is to defend themselves from their own countrymen and women.
Israeli judoka suffers heartbreaking defeats in the women’s under-63 kilogram competition in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Israeli world champion to compete Thursday in the women’s under-63 kilogram competition in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Pollack wins a surprise bronze medal in the under-66 kilogram competition in Astana, Kazakhstan in the most dramatic of fashions.
Shira Rishony and Tommy Arshanski will be the first Israelis to enter the fray in the opening day of action, with the national team’s best medal prospects to compete later in the week.
Blue-and-white delegation caps sensational European Games with memorable weekend.
The judo events in Baku are also acting as this year’s European Championships and Gerbi is targeting her third career medal at the continental showcase.
“What happened in Morocco was a disgrace,” said Israel’s former world champion Yarden Gerbi.
Blatt, Gerbi, Sanford and Zahavi round out finalists for Sports Personality of the Year.
Alice Schlesinger fell out with the Israel Judo Association following the London 2012 Olympics, with both sides failing to agree on her training regime.
Gerbi won silver medal in the under-63 kilogram competition at World Judo Championships last Thursday, coming up just short in her attempt to defend her title in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Some of our brightest minds hope to bring honor to the country in the International Physics Olympics.
By SARAH LEVI
Israeli judoka Alice Schlesinger is likely to represent the UK at the Rio Olympics, after sparring with the IJA.
Judo and the Balfour Declaration.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
If Abu Dhabi denies Israel and Israelis the most basic gesture of respect on a national level, that denigration inevitably will filter through to personal treatment.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yarden is the epitome of feminine strength, but she’s got this gentle, loving and generous nature.
By VARDA MEYERS-EPSTEIN
Gerbi, ranked No. 1 in the world in the under-63 kilogram weight class, was stunned in the second round by Agata Ozdoba of Poland.
Ori Sasson presented the jacket to Shalva before an applauding crowd.
It was only after the two judokas claimed bronze medals at the Summer Olympics that they transcended their sport to become household names.