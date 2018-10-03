03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
‘There’s a lot of life here,’ Lt.-Col. Ariyeh Berger tells the Post.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Cornerstone laid for Children's Center in honor of Daniel Tragerman, the youngest casualty of Operation Protective Edge.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The film, compiled for an internal IDF intelligence inquiry, shows a significantly longer battle than version presented to the public.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
A new exhibit at the Yad LaYeled Museum is presenting for the first time the stories of what happened to Jewish child Holocaust survivors at the end of World War II.
By BARRY DAVIS
A geneticist who saved the citrus industry from collapse, a researcher involved
in the development of a drug worth billions of dollars but who gave it all up for
her husband’s career.
By ETTAY NEVO
Allon, who would become commander-in-chief of the pre-independence military unit Palmach, began his army career during the Arab revolt in British Mandatory Palestine in the late 1930s.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
A new documentary produced by the British corporation is shining a light on British Jewry and the Israeli Kibbutz movement.
By JOY BERNARD
As part of a month-long tour of Israel, Mexico students visit their “sister community,” Gvulot.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
It was revealed that Bernie Sanders had visited Israel in 1963 as a guest of the leftist Zionist Hashomer Hatzair movement, and stayed on the affiliated Kibbitz Sha’ar ha'Amakim.
By LAHAV HARKOV
L’histoire des persécutions juives est-elle condamnée à se répéter ?
By BERNARD EDINGER
« Osez, persistez, réussissez », avait déclaré David Ben Gourion lors de l’inauguration du kibboutz. Les pionniers ont appliqué le message à la lettre
By NICOLE PEREZ
En plein cœur de Jérusalem, Ramat Rahel offre un coin de nature et raconte un épisode
de l’histoire d’Israël
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
La publication des lettres de Hanna Szenes rédigées entre 1935 et 1944 met en lumière la jeune sioniste pétrie d’humanisme qui se cache derrière la légende
By yaacov bar on
Comment un kibboutz est resté fidèle aux rêves de ses fondateurs, malgré le chant des sirènes du capitalisme
By YARDENA SCHWARTZ
Naftali Oppenheim, photographe ethnographique, raconte en images la vie au kibboutz Ein Gev et dans la vallée du Jourdain des années 1930.
By CARL HOFFMAN
L’édulcorant traditionnel le plus naturel se fait de plus en plus rare. D’où la flambée des prix sur cette denrée précieuse, reine de la table de notre nouvel an
By MIRIAM KRESH
L’idée d’un kibboutz en zone urbaine peut sembler contradictoire et pourtant un nouveau modèle fait son apparition dans les villes israéliennes.
By BARBARA BAMBERGER
Sur les toits de Tel-Aviv, une nouvelle forme de solidarité voit le jour grâce aux jardins communautaires. Le kibboutz urbain 2.0
By LEIGH CUEN
Cultiver la terre avec les moyens du bord, c’est le credo du kibboutz Sde Eliyahou. Leader du bio, cette communauté orthodoxe fonctionne encore exactement comme à ses débuts
By PETRA VAN DER ZANDE
Symbole du socialisme sioniste, le kibboutz est une des plus grandes curiosités israéliennes. Notre journaliste est partie à la découverte de ces communautés aujourd’hui sur le déclin
By MILKA KAHN
Histoire, géo, sciences et techno. Un voyage riche en découvertes au cœur d’une région où l’hiver ressemble étrangement à l’été
By SHARON SLEEPER
Fondée sur les idéaux du kibboutz, une compagnie de danse porte en elle l’histoire de l’Holocauste. Voyage aux origines
By Barry Davis
In recent years, fourteen kibbutzim and seven companies have taken advantage of Hamashtela’s services, with deals reaching a total of NIS 200 million.
By ARIEL SHAPIRO
The writer looks back at the Israel she knew, before and after the Six Day War.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
The Safdie Plan was created in response to Jerusalem’s demographic needs.
By DAFNA SHEMER
In South Africa, he had everything that he ever wanted: a family who loved him, a maid who took care of his day-to-day needs and lots of friends.
By JONATHAN GORDON
Gadi Shechter delights the capital with his take on comic opera 'L’elisir d’amore.'
Interior minister says offensive was answered with heavy artillery; rebels use grenade and portable anti-aircraft missile launchers to bring down plane.
By REUTERS
The band of avocado robbers allegedly stole tons of avocados.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Twenty years ago, it would have been hard to believe that today almost every kibbutz in Israel would have a synagogue.
The hotel's musical weekend was expanded to include cultural, literary, theatrical and culinary events that will take place from November to May.
By TALY SHARON
The legendary comedian and actor is coming back to Israel this month, and this time he's bringing the whole family.
By AMY SPIRO
Arabs allegedly stole hundreds of kilos of produce, nearly 200 livestock and farming equipment
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Israelis aren't overly excited to work with Indian partners, but the big money from some of the giant corporations compensated for the lack of affection.
By SARAH LEIBOVITZ-DAR
Israel’s gold rush – or “green rush,” as some are calling it – took off after the government in February threw its support behind legislation that would allow the export of medical marijuana.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
With JNF-USA’s Housing Development Fund, venturing out of the center has never been easier or more promising.
By NOA AMOUYAL
David Leach returns to Israel almost 30 years after his stint on a kibbutz to see if the utopian lifestyle still exists.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
The male volunteers lead the services, and at least ten are sent to every community to ensure there is a minyan.
By JEREMY SHARON
The American String Quartet performs a musical marathon.
By MAXIM REIDER
The Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company takes an original turn.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
An innovative minister of education, Aharon Yadlin became one of the leading figures in Israeli public life.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Former secretary-general of the Kibbutz Movement hopes to strengthen the kibbutzim and moshavim, the Negev and the Galilee.
Authorities allegedly examining suspicion that prisoners involved in community service were involved in stealing animals from petting zoo at Kibbutz Hahotrim.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Mother of 4-year-old killed by Gaza mortar fire says she wanted to ask Ban Ki-moon to bring her son back, "but that's impossible."
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Ketura is at the forefront of green technology and entrepreneurship, and is innovative in environmental education and religious pluralism.
New varieties of strawberries
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
A visit to Yad Mordechai By Bernard Edinger, Paris.
Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery twice played a central role in protecting the Jewish community in Palestine in the pre-state years.
By MARTIN SIEFF
Vietnamese want to learn the Israeli ‘secret sauce’ of technology-intensive entrepreneurship.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
What are the pros and cons of selling Israeli companies to Asian investors?
Ari Shavit holds up a critical mirror to the Zionist endeavor.
By YAËLLE AZAGURY
Dov Margalit believes that his kibbutz, Kfar Blum, offers a growing and
thriving community in place of a declining one.
By ROBERT SLATER
The kibbutz is still with us. But to survive, kibbutzim have had to compromise on ideals and, as always, foster a collaborative spirit.
By SARAH LEVI
Yael Neeman’s memoir of kibbutz life tells a story of a hard choices.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
It was the first kibbutz in Israel to register houses in members’ names, and the first to set up pension funds.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
A festival during the week of Hanukkah bring spirit to the Jordan Valley.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Golan ranchers are struggling to preserve a tradition against market forces, and an Israeli
diet that doesn’t pay much attention to meat.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
In celebration of the harvest season, communities in the southern Arava will welcome guests for an exciting three-day celebration.
Despite the personal tremors of life, the British oleh’s future looks bright.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
The kibbutz overlooks Bethlehem – only four kilometers away – and has a stunning panorama of the Old City.
How one kibbutz has managed to stay true to its founding dream, despite the movement’s warm embrace of capitalism.
The House of Bees and Honey at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai is home to more than 5,000 beehives, making it the largest apiary in all of Israel.
Nahal Tavor is a delightful path, covered by lush, dense greenery that creates a feeling of total isolation from the outside world.
Although they were born worlds apart, when Ora and Harold Janklovicz met as teenagers through the Hashomer Hatza’ir youth movement, it was love at first sight for both of them.
Celebrating Jewish-Christian diversity in the Galilee.
Those sentiments led 200,000 American Jews to join the Zionist movement in the World War I period and have been the underpinning of American Jewry’s love for Israel to this day.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Stereotypes melt on the motorway, and the road to recovery stretches straight ahead.
By PAMELA PELED
Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu’s BioBee labs give the world eco-friendly insects.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
Naftali Oppenheim, an ethnographic photographer who documented life on Kibbutz Ein Gev and in the Jordan Valley, eschewed political, propagandistic, journalistic images, preferring ‘happy’ subjects.
Lizards and lilies abound in Hof Ashkelon where, up until a few weeks ago, lay the remains of rockets fired from Gaza.
By EYAL LEVY
Residents of the neighborhoods surrounding Gaza are slowly returning home, though the tension is still in the air.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
The kibbutz goes urban, moving to Tel Aviv.
As part of the Syrian-African rift, Israel stands right above a giant strip of volcanic geologic activity.
By ITSIK MAROM
Weekly wrap-up of local news around the country.
Kibbutz Lahavot Haviva reinvents itself as a residential community.
By ILANA SRAIER-PHILLIPS
A.H. Honza revisits the cooperative community of yesteryear
By SAPIR SHARVIT
Threat of Hamas tunnels leaves lingering fears among southern residents, even as sounds of warfare fade.
By SAM SOKOL
Paramedics pronounce death of 22-year-old man in apartment at Kibbutz Kfar Haruv; MDA says body yielded signs of violence.
Kibbutz member recounts terrorist infiltration at Gaza border; even with the terror plot foiled, they are still on alert for other infiltration attempts.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Kibbutz children tell Peres they want to live normal lives, play football and breathe fresh air.
Israel is the Jewish state, but it has its thieves and prostitutes, no different than the Netherlands, China or America.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Moon’s post-war visit discussed the need for children on both sides to be able to play safely outside, without the fear of Hamas rockets or Israeli retaliatory fire.
By ADELE RAEMER
The Ayalon Institute tells a story of outstanding courage, ingenuity and audacity displayed by a group of young, dedicated pioneers.
By RUTH CORMAN
For years, I’ve spent Remembrance Day at the grave of a fallen friend. This year, my son has joined the club, with a fallen friend of his own.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Desalination is great – but it’s taking away some of the magic that our winters once had
The power of the TV screen.
By BRENDA KATTEN
The deaths and funerals of several young men who fell in Operation Protective Shield have brought the plight of the lone soldier to the fore.
During Britain’s mandate in Palestine, British architect Charles Ashbee planned to encircle the Old City of Jerusalem with greenery, envisioning the city silhouetted against this backdrop.
"Once the Negev began at Gedera. As I told my family, 'Don’t take what we have for granted.' It was the constructivist movements that laid these foundations."
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
These are women whose names and deeds should be taught and remembered; they are the modern Foremothers of all Israel.
By PHYLLIS CHESLER
The Tel Aviv Farm is inviting the public to an agricultural Rosh Hashana celebration.
Murielle Cohen, 30+ From New York City to Moshav Gea, 2005
Three kibbutzniks deliberately pixelated their faces when Google Street View came to their kibbutz.
By IDO KENAN
A month after his induction into office, President Rivlin performed his most heartrending task to date, when he eulogized 4-year-old Daniel Tragerman, killed Friday by shrapnel from a Gazan mortar.