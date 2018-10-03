kidnapping

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The terrorists' goal was use the hostages as a bargaining chips in negotiations for the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The cell’s plan was to dress up as settlers from the area, allowing the target to feel secure enough to enter the terrorists' vehicle.
According to the IDF, Hamas distributes funds to the families of terrorists in order to encourage such activity and recruit new operatives.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The unnamed source in the report said that the offer was turned down because it had to be "all or nothing." The source added that Hamas would welcome a deal brokered with Israel as a mediator.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Anna Geda shadowed the parents of the captured soldier.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Barak says he's looking into the possibility of closing the Taba border when terror, kidnapping warnings arise.
By BEN HARTMAN
Shin Bet reveals Palestinians from village near J'lem planned to kidnap soldier to exchange for terror leaders.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails hatched plan with former prisoners to kidnap Israelis as bargaining chips for their release.
Analysis: An Israeli incursion into Sinai would immediately be perceived as a violation of Egyptian sovereignty.
IDF simulates soldier abduction, terrorist infiltration scenarios in Jordan Valley amid growing threats of possible kidnapping of Israeli soldiers.
The kidnapping was intended to have the man issue a "get," a document that would grant his wife a religious divorce, prosecutors said.
By REUTERS
In letter, Hamas prisoners claim their movement was “only” demanding the release of 1,000 out of 7,000 inmates held in Israeli jails.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND GREER FAY CASHMAN
Four years after "Green Revolution," Iranian authorities keep reformist leaders Mousavi, Karoubi confined indoors.
Military operation not inconceivable to rescue hostages.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
US court convicts former second-in-command of Philippines Islamist group Abu-Sayyaf for holding 4 US citizens for ransom in 1995.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Environmental protester held workers hostage in a four-hour standoff in Silver Spring, MD.
2 Spanish aid workers kidnapped almost 9 months ago return to Barcelona after multi-million-dollar ransom paid for their release.
The crimes were committed after victim published pictures in drag on Facebook; he was chained and locked up by relatives.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli officials hold prison meeting; no further concessions.
Seventeen families of Yemenite origin who claimed their children were stolen and put up for adoption without their permission will undergo DNA testing.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The parents of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin, who has been missing since the 2014 battle of Rafah, stated that they "feel abandoned by the government".
The secular students said that until they saw the videos of the evacuation from Gush Katif they never realized how painful it was for each person.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
According to the prize’s organizers, approximately 900,000 people from 30 nations, 150 cities and 200 NGOs across the globe will be participating.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Cleared for release: A suspected Palestinian Hezbollah operative who allegedly planned numerous attacks against Israelis has been apprehended by security forces.
The series will focus on an Israeli Shin Bet security investigator dealing with both Israeli and Palestinians reactions to the kidnapping of the Israeli teens.
By SHAWN RODGERS
"My Oron, my son the hero, my brave warrior: since you left, my body has begun to betray me, I won't lie."
By DANIEL ALTMAN
17-year-old was reunited with father last month after eight years in which his mother had allegedly kept him hidden from authorities in haredi Orthodox circles in Israel.
By JTA
Despite anguish, Miki Goldwasser, mother of captured and killed reserve soldier Ehud, says the war was a great victory.
Kidnappers reportedly threatened to sell the 2 students - who were originally from the Beduin town of Rahat - to ISIS if their families failed to pay ransom.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Israel believes that Mengistu was held by Hamas after illegally crossing the border, but the Islamist movement governing Gaza has provided no information about his whereabouts or condition.
Appeal of 18 people convicted of torturing, murdering young French Jew Ilan Halimi begins in Paris; gang leader chooses not to appeal.
Unity exists in good times and bad, but sometimes it takes crisis and tragedy to reveal the common bonds that exist within our community.
In Israel, the army is a fact of life - soldiers are kidnapped and killed. Soldiers kill and do unpleasant stuff in the defense of their country.
By AKIN AJAYI
Over the years, the State Department and the White House have noted the anniversary, but the FBI has not weighed in.
US State Department updates travel warning for American citizens in Turkey.
Syria's state news agency said earlier that at least 300 people, including women and children, had been killed during the attacks in Deir al-Zor, but it made no mention of people getting kidnapped.
By REUTERS,MAAYAN GROISMAN
The Assyrian Monitor for Human Rights said the captives had been returned to the town of Tel Tamer and that they were in good health.
Aleppo resident recounts detainment with Free Syrian Army; brutal tactics rampant amid third year of violence.
By MICHEL STORS/THE MEDIA LINE
Church sources: No sign that 2 bishops kidnapped by gunman near Aleppo have been freed; no report of contact with abductors.
Gunmen demand release of Sunni man believed to be held by Syrian forces; Lebanese forces send patrols to look for hostages.
UN conducting negotiations for release of peacekeepers; rebel activist says hostages will be passed to safe hands when possible.
By HERB KEINON AND REUTERS
Free Syrian Army: We didn't approve kidnapping; Syrian Observatory says talks for hostages release are ongoing.
Bedouin gunman kidnapped British couple in Ras es-Sidr to press for the release of prisoners held for arms smuggling.
Clip appears to show Hezbollah kidnapping of Ehud Goldwasser, Eldad Regev that lead to Second Lebanon War.
American man and woman were taken along with their tour guide in an ambush in Egypt's central Sinai Peninsula.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Spokesman for terrorist group in Gaza urges militants to abduct soldiers for prisoner swaps, "whatever the cost."
Armed gunmen captured Mustafa Lidawi on Saturday as tension rises between group and its former patron.
By OREN KESSLER
Kidnappers of 2 women looking to negotiate release of prisoners held by gov't, Egyptian security sources say.
The latest kidnapping in Sinai takes place in reaction to killing of a man who was caught smuggling to Israel, 'Al Ahram' reports.
Member of Saudi royal family pledges $900,000 as contribution to bounty after Saudi cleric receives death threats, Saudi TV reports.
Offer follows online posting by Israeli family of $100,000 reward for the killing of terrorists released in Schalit deal.
The Internet has been abuzz with speculation that story of alleged kidnapping of Syrian anti-regime activist is an elaborate hoax.
Egyptian security officials say gunmen force border guards into vehicles; kidnappings reportedly linked to death of drug smuggler.
Al Qaida leader tells France not to intervene in Muslim affairs in Africa and says French nationals deserve to die for banning veil.
Egyptian newspaper reports terrorists said in interrogation that the attack was supposed to look like a kidnapping, cause peace talks' failure.
Video by Hamas military arm meant to pressure, encourage swap.
Authorities in Algeria reportedly feared al-Qaida kidnapped businessman.
Egyptian sources say security agencies contacting kidnappers to try to secure pair's release; criminal motive suspected.
Police on the hunt for Abutbul, wanted in kidnapping, beating of yeshiva student who Netanya gangster suspected stole from him.
Some 40 people arrive at Hadarim Prison in Sharon to call for more kidnappings of IDF soldiers, freeing all Palestinian prisoners.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Probe revealed plans to fire rockets from Jordan into Israel, and how
a "Gaza aid" flotilla was used by Hamas to transfer equipment.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
70-year-old Beersheba resident says smugglers demanding $20,000 ransom or his son will be killed.
Holding the bodies of soldiers killed in action and refusing their return to their next of kin for burial is a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law.
By RICHARD KEMP JIM MOLAN AND ARSEN OSTROVSKY
The Schalit deal may go down as the most disastrous miscalculation since the decision not to mobilize the reserves in 1973.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Former soldier says he was reportedly released as a goodwill gesture; UN mission confirms he was released to it.
Robert Levinson's family releases video, in which he asks the US government to "answer the requests" of group holding him.
Seven Estonian cyclists kidnapped in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in March have been released.