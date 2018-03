Impoverished Families Celebrate Pesach with Meir Panim

While the ancient Israelites were miraculously able to rid themselves of back-breaking bondage and enter the Promised Land with the riches taken from their Egyptian taskmasters, hundreds of thousands of less fortunate Jews in modern day Israel, have had to rely upon the every-day miracles performed by Meir Panim’s angelic volunteers in order to celebrate Pesach