03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Seven useful downloads for those who lead — or wish to lead — a more observant Jewish life.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Practice halted in Israel years ago at behest of chief rabbinate.
By SHARON UDASIN
KOSHWHERE connects those seeking kosher cuisine with more than 100 food suppliers across the globe.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
"Parliament's catering services have taken a position that goes beyond the laws of the country."
By EYTAN HALON
Legislation banning the ritual religious slaughter of animals is set to go into force in 2019.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"Religious imperatives have no place in an educational establishment."
Nearly 600 million people worldwide speak Spanish, and now they can officially expand their vocabularies with 2 new words.
By JTA
Trump cited appeals from across the political spectrum in making the move.
The kosher world continues to grow and diversify
By HOWARD BLAS
The current wave of legislation in Belgium and the Netherlands follows an earlier drive to ban ritual slaughter.
Thanksgiving dining options are moving far past the green-bean casserole.
By ZLATI MEYER/ USA TODAY
They took the money but left the meat.
The inmates have become the latest in a string of prisoners suing for access to kosher food.
As wildfires continue to rip through the North Bay Area, the Jewish community is reaching out to help those most affected by the devastation.
By SUE FISHKOFF/JTA
“According to the Torah... this is something that if we are able to help [sick people], that is my obligation."
While the claimants say their beliefs were violated, the restaurants say the bacon placement was not intentional.
By NIRAJ WARIKOO / DETROIT FREE PRESS
The judge cited international human rights norms in his decision to reinstate halal and kosher-friendly options.
Two of the plaintiffs ate only fruit and matzah in April because they were not provided with kosher-for-Passover meals.
California couple offers medical cannabis edibles, but Orthodox Union makes it clear that it draws the line at recreational use.
By AMY SPIRO
What a little mensch!
By ARIANE MANDELL
Brussels chief rabbi calls on Timmermans to aid Jewish community in battle.
The head of the European Jewish Association described the decision as "dubious and unsettling" and accused lawmakers of targeting Jews.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,REUTERS
The issue of shechita has caused controversy in countries all over the world.
A visit to the biggest annual kosher food festival in the US
The “Titanics” kosher deli in Manchester, England, has closed for good.
Ambassador Danon had sent a letter to Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in which he explained that many UN employees and diplomats observe kosher dietary restrictions.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
According to the court, restricting shechita by insisting that animals be stunned before slaughter would contravene Belgium’s constitution requiring freedom of religion to be upheld.
By JEREMY SHARON,JTA
Using medical cannabis products recommended by a physician should not be regarded as a ‘chet,’ a sinful act, but rather as a mitzvah, an imperative, a commandment.”
Response comes after Netherlands food administration issues report advising government to prohibit practice, known as shechita, over animal welfare concerns.
By SAM SOKOL
By PEGGY CIDOR
Two veteran Jerusalem eateries lose and regain certification right after Passover
The shuk’s newest restaurant wants to give you the best bite you’ve ever tasted.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
“There is a serious concern that the kashrut supervision by the Jerusalem rabbinate, as provided by the religious council, doesn’t meet the standards that consumers expect."
The government plans to provide food makers with kosher glossaries and encourage them to attend Kosherfest, the massive kosher products trade show held each year in New York.
Police arrested the assailant who reportedly appeared to be a deranged man.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Frenchman Antoine Denive, 27, was arrested along with two men from Serbia and Montenegro on April 12 near Malaga, on Spain's southern coast, and accused of arms trafficking.
By REUTERS
Hasgacha Pratit, an independent kashrut authority, will close and its businesses absorbed by Tzohar.
By JEREMY SHARON
"My extended family keeps kosher and they ask me all the time - what about us, what about your family, we can't eat your food," Segev said.
Kosher wine becomes a participation sport on social media.
By Adam Montefiore
"Next you’ll tell us to drop our trousers to check our circumcision," MK says at discrimination hearing.
Meat and Eat in Netanya is warm and welcoming
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Called the “Queen of the Antilles,” Jamaica is known as an island of tropical vegetation, delightful climate, sun, sand and sea.
By BEN G. FRANK
One of the arguments is that some of its venues were non-Kosher restaurants.
By UDI SHAHAM
Fine to Pasta Basta seen as effort to intimidate businesses.
The Israeli Chief Rabbinate currently has a monopoly over the issuing of kashrut certificates, though a recent High Court ruling has opened the door to a shift in the status quo.
Hashgacha Pratit’s supervision is increasingly in demand, but Heaven forbid anyone use the ‘K-word’
The Eshel Hashomron Hotel move could be the latest harbinger amid growing calls to privatize the kashrut system in the country.
Rabbinical authorities have spoken out against the shackle-and-hoist practice since 2008, encouraging the use of rotating restraint boxes – also known as rotating pens – instead.
Several supervisors found to be 'working' for 24 hrs a day, one was allocated 27 hours of supervision work daily.
The Knesset’s main kitchen, which provides food to both the main meat cafeteria and the MK cafeteria, has been undergoing a massive, months-long renovation.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Kulanu MK Rachel Azaria, who has been a long-time advocate of kashrut supervision reform, said the ruling set a new precedent.
The most crucial part of Lau’s proposal is a reform whereby kashrut supervisors would no longer be employed by the restaurant or business under supervision.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Bar-Nir said about 30 hotels had expressed interest in switching kashrut supervision, and such a step would be highly likely if it became legally possible.
The Chief Rabbinate has stated that it is considering the settlement of Efrat's kashrut procedures as a model for the rest of the country.
In a debate over MK Elazar Stern’s doomed legislation to reform kashrut supervision, he and Religious Services Minister David Azoulay traded barbs over who was truly serving the public.
The petitioners were able however to have the case heard in front of an expanded panel of seven justices, which they availed themselves of on Tuesday.
"The rabbinate’s kashrut system is failing, unnecessary and irrelevant,” says Rabbi Aharon Leibowitz.
In March this year, Chief Rabbi David Lau established a committee which he chairs for evaluating the kashrut supervision system and the different options available to improve it.
Aramis in Ashdod serves kosher food with a French flair.
Israel's "religious dietary rules" were recently singled out as helping to "hamper the functioning and efficiency of the food and retail sectors."
Landwer is a chain of coffee shops with branches all over Israel founded in 1933 by German refugee Moshe Landwer.
Dosa Bar serves Indian fare ignored by most other restaurants.
By BUZZY GORDON
Although the High Court ruled in favor of the chief rabbinate, the petitioners who filed a suit to abolish the rabbinate’s monopoly have now requested a hearing from an expanded High court panel.
So Hashgacha Pratit has now taken to social media to gain exposure for the restaurants it supervises and to broadcast the fact that they are kosher.
In a decision earlier this month, the High Court of Justice ruled that a legal loophole allowing restaurants to present themselves as being kosher without using the word “kosher” was unlawful.
The organization has now issued new certificates which it believes will allow restaurants to identify themselves as kosher to their clientele without contravening the law.
Rachel Azaria’s bill comes hot on the heels of a ruling by the High Court of Justice last week, which ruled that independent authorities cannot even give the impression of being kosher to customers.
Yosef, the son of the late Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and brother of the current Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, was indicted in the Tel Aviv District Court in December last year.
Proposals seek to increase competition within kashrut licensing sector in order to reduce costs to consumers of kashrut supervision.
The Tel Aviv Hilton heats up winter with a hearty array.
Herbert Samuel excels in fine dining.
By SHAWN RODGERS
“Kashrut has become a source of desecration of Gods name and not for the sanctification of His name," says MK Elazar Stern.
Dozens of scattered pig parts were splayed on road after door hinge breaks on truck transporting load to a local hot dog factory.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
The kosher dairy restaurant is a desirable destination
Try a little citrus in your holiday dishes – from lemon to pomelo and even etrog!
Kim Kushner’s latest cookbook provides a bevy of unique dishes that just happen to be kosher.
Koby Abed brings kosher Greek cuisine to the Israeli public
By DEBBIE KANDEL
One Haredi figure said, "We expected the prime minister of Israel, who represents the Jewish State, to behave with more statesmanship and not to eat publicly in such a restaurant"
Eatwith welcomes an Italian chef with a difference.
Petit Café serves brunch with a sophisticated twist.
Jerusalem chief rabbi's staff found numerous deficiencies in the supervisory regime.
Each recipe has a unique twist to it, and is especially fitting for a specific celebration.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Two rabbis from the Orthodox Union Kashrut Division traveled to Saudi Arabia and Dubai in order to inspect, supervise and certify the food as kosher.
In Israel market forces have been the most powerful catalyst of change in the relations between religion and state.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The King David's fine dining restaurant serves meals fit for royalty.
“Who is like Your people, Israel, one nation in the Land?”
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The first responsibility of us rabbis is to know the difference between right and wrong.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Deri further launched his attack against Tzohar in the context of us being a religious Zionist organization.
By DAVID STAV
By TANI FRANK
“Does anyone have any dietary requirements, like gluten or lactose?” We raised our hands and said, “We love gluten and lactose but we keep kosher!”
By DAVID BRINN
But what on earth does kashrut have to do with a product aimed at maintaining the sparkle of a decorative lamp? The answer has a lot more to do with dollars than devoutness.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The vice president of Kosher Network International recommends advertising kosher products more prominently.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Pun (not) intended.
By JOY BERNARD
Not your Bubbe's average babka delivery...
Artisanal crackers hit store shelves – in flavors like cinnamon, everything.
What will happen if local haredi leadership changes their approach and requests that non-kosher restaurants be barred from the shuk?
The famously sweet concord wine has gained a following among non-Jewish populations, according the WSJ.