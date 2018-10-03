letters editor

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Dedicated letter writer Toby Willig reflects on 31 years of reading ‘The Jerusalem Post’.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Herzl’s dream included the rebuilding of the Temple, a Sabbath with little traffic and Jews streaming to the many synagogues to pray.
Two news articles in your December 29 edition complemented each other...
The above firmly established in international law the rights of Jews to settle west of the River Jordan, and the rights of Arabs to settle east of the river.
"The only Jewish nation that exists is a nation with a foundation built on Torah and mitzvot."
Broken promises notwithstanding, it seems that POTUS will first evaluate the move when he makes peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
Eliminating or at least sharply reducing the consumption of meat can considerably reduce the risks for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
The very existence of marital blacklists is a reason to abolish the Chief Rabbinate, or at least end its monopoly over life-cycle events.
Reading “Reflections on 9/11 – 5,840 days later” (September 11) gives me more reflection of the longevity of this horrific act. It was a day of infamy equal to Pearl Harbor.
The Women of the Wall, however, have declared time and again that they come to demonstrate that they have the same rights as men.
As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, I approach the Holocaust with silence and awe.
As I understand it, the counter-demonstrators had no permit and came prepared for a fight. However, because they were the “good guys,” they get a pass, with no criticism of their violence.
When will we see these people who are dragging the good name of our country through mud standing before a judge?
Diplomacy is worth a try to “make America great” because Donald Trump’s current efforts might make America extinct.
A half-truth plus another half-truth does not equal a whole truth.
When it is totally clear that murder or attempted murder has occurred, do we need the wasteful and expensive exercise of trials?
'If Azaria should ask for a pardon, he should get it.'
I hope an MK has the strength to put forward such a bill.
What if those doing the jeering at the Western Wall had been among those who left Egypt with Moses during the Exodus?
What were you thinking when you decided to publish the complete statement of the terrorist who entered a Jewish home and stabbed three people to death?
The story of the evacuation aboard the S.S. Hana is available at the Central Zionist Archives in Jerusalem and the Jewish Community Center in Larnaca.
Do our government and prime minister realize that this is not a fight over metal detectors, but a statement to the world by the Muslims that the Temple Mount belongs to them.
The Maccabiah Games used to attract the best athletes from around the world.
It’s ironic that anyone would credit King Solomon for Jewish unity.
"Is there no end to extolling the Palestinians’ victimhood, even in my Jerusalem Post?"
That UNESCO sees Israel as its whipping boy is repugnant and ordinary. That the West still pretends the UN has value doesn’t bode well for democracy.
We always thought that the Jews of Britain formed a well structured community. Now we see that it’s mostly a façade.
Thank you, Lenny Ben-David, for reminding or informing your readers of the role played by Indian soldiers in Jerusalem’s liberation from the Ottoman Turks in 1917.