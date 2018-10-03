literature

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Celine was reviled in France for his support of the Nazi occupation, and later self-exiled in Denmark and Germany.
By JTA
Etty Hillesum was an aspiring writer who searched for meaning amid the horrors of the Holocaust. Her insights remain relevant as ever.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
“Israel has increasingly removed itself from the rest of the Western world, which has already led to academic boycotts, among other things.”
Masha Gessen’s history of Birobidzhan tells the absurd story of the failed experiement.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
An Oxford-educated Israeli psychologist explains the benefits and risks of the Internet
to the English-speaking public with a new book.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The rediscovery of the work of German writer Hans Fallada in 2009 while working at the Penguin publishing house piqued Freudenheim’s interest in translating the world’s best literature.
By NADINE WOJAKOVSKI
Storied sexologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer tackles the subject of sex and the Jewish tradition at
Beit Avi Chai.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Dresden native Lysann Bendel’s love for Israel was set aflame by a surprising family secret
By ORIT ARFA
Translators of Amos Oz met the author for an open discussion of literature in translation.
By PEGGY CIDOR
"Kahn’s unique biblical commentary is laced with penetrating psychological insights and written in elegant prose."
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Showcasing interfaith eco poetry for a more sustainable, thriving and spiritually aware society.
WriteSpace Jerusalem’s aim is to “provide quality writing workshops in a flexible framework, enabling writers to customize a program to their individual needs and interests.”
By NATALIE CHETBOUN
Jerusalemite Shayna Hulkower hosts a different kind of parlor meeting.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
The world-famous Hebrew man of letters that brings Israeli reality to the center of the stage.
By AMY SPIRO
Poet Adi Keissar articulates the spirit of a new generation reviving Israel’s Mizrahi roots.
By TAMAR LAFONTAINE
“Remember our names forever.”
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
A child Holocaust survivor, Appelfeld saw his mother murdered before his eyes in the street when he was eight years old.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Matalon won many literary prizes, and in recognition of her contribution to Hebrew literature, the Hebrew University conferred an honorary doctorate on her.
Two authors who have won the award in the past are back in the Sapir spotlight.
Pianist/vocalist Maya Dunietz will perform at the Tzlilim Bamidbar festival.
By BARRY DAVIS
Twenty years to the day after the first book in the Harry Potter series was published, fans gathered online and in the real world to express their enduring love for J.K. Rowling’s magical creation.
By ESTELLE SHIRBON
Editors of an essay collection about Israeli control over Palestinians in the West Bank shared an essay with the residents of the village of Sussiya.
By HANNAH BROWN
Israeli author David Grossman wins prestigious Man Booker International Prize in London.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
‘During my schooling in the 1970s, stories from this region were of central importance,’ says Karl Ove Knausgård
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Jerusalem International Book fair is in full swing, and it offers insight into the local and global trends in the literary world.
The experienced head of the Israel National Transplant Center, Dr. Tamar Ashkenazi, writes an encyclopedia-like book on how to deal with bereavement.
The two Israeli authors are among 6 likely to win the prestigious literary award
A copy was presented to President Reuven Rivlin at a gathering of rabbis and archbishops at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.
Dorit Rabinyan's 'Borderlife' was banned by the Education Ministry.
All the way from England, an international literary magazine is fortifying its base in Israel – in Hebrew – and draws new crowds.
By TALI KORD
“I thought, ‘what book is written in every language besides the Bible?’” said Etti Calderon, the administrative director of The Jerusalem Institute of Languages and Humanities.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Jessi Klein’s series of personal essays is an honest, raw and hilarious portrayal of the complexities of being a woman.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Ferrante and her publisher have guarded her privacy fiercely; The only fact about herself she has ever revealed is that she comes from Naples.
Jonathan Safran Foer’s powerful third novel depicts the American- Jewish experience – and its troubled relationship with Israel.
The third in the series, Ring of Lies is the first to be translated into English and released in the US.
By RUTI ZUARETZ / MA'ARIV
Ayman Sikseck writes in his ‘stepmother tongue,’ Hebrew, to make himself, and his fellow Arab-Israelis, present in Israeli society.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
It is definitely worth paying a visit to one of the many bookshops in Jerusalem. You will not be disappointed.
By KEREN PREISKEL
The daily journal of an American rabbi in Israel narrates the feelings of citizens during the Six Day War
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Examining relationships and romance using fiction.
By HAIM WATZMAN
In conversation with Israeli author Aharon Appelfeld.
By SUSAN GOODMAN
(After Kiddushin 31a-b)
The waterbed that saved a life
By ILAN CHAIM
Haim Watzman’s latest critically acclaimed book, ‘Necessary Stories,’ collects 24 of the best pieces printed in The Jerusalem Report over the last nine years.
Adam Kirsch selects 18 compelling texts from Deuteronomy to ‘Tevye’
By YAËLLE AZAGURY
Haim Watzman’s new book comprises a true cross section of Israeli society.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
For fifty years now we have died at each other’s hands and in each other’s arms.
One story from "Necessary Stories," a collection of oeuvres written by Haim Watzman and published in the Jerusalem Report over the past nine years.
Recent fiction has taken to the question of ‘Israeliness' through various – and at times, opposing – lenses.
By ROCHELLE FURSTENBERG
In "Works on Paper," Jennifer Barber remains an empathic
witness to an exhausted life.
By ROBERT HIRSCHFIELD
A fascinating, if sometimes flawed, novel explores the psychological challenges of being an undercover operative in an enemy country.
"Ben Ha-Ha was watching them from the top of the refrigerator; Could this still be a dream? Now his tears came."
Sabine Huynh was born in Saigon, grew up in France and made Israel her home; Her Hebrew-titled French poetry is making waves.
By BERNARD DICHEK
She needed the money; Rent was overdue and she was hungry; And rates were way down now that the British paras were gone.
Alicia Jo Rabins puts poetry at the service of the big questions at the heart of living.
‘The Complete Works of Primo Levi’ affirms that Levi was a literary genius whose oeuvre goes far beyond documentation of his concentration camp experiences.
By MATT NESVISKY
Artist Avner Moriah provides a unique perspective on biblical texts.
By MORDECHAI BECK
Israeli-Arab writer Ayman Sikseck, who grew up detached from the Palestinian struggle, has become one of the country’s most intriguing writers.
By ITAY GODER
Dara Horn’s latest novel tells a captivating and complex story of a woman who can’t die and an ancient, priestly vow.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
In Nicole Krauss’s fourth novel, two intertwining tales lead the story’s characters to a Tel Aviv hotel.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Secrets, lies and prison Nathan Englander’s newest novel delves into the Israeli psyche and some of the country’s darkest tales.
Yiddish writer S. An-sky portrays a character caught in the clash between the yeshiva world and secular culture.
Larry Derfner’s new book is sure to raise your blood pressure
By BEN FISHER
Fergus O’Connell creates a story within a story
by two women imprisoned in Theresienstadt.
By YAEL UNTERMAN
News and clues from the land of literature and culture.
By SHIRA LEVY
Legendary Israeli writer
David Grossman takes on
something new in his tale
of a stand-up comedian.
Journalist Anders Rydell documents the Nazis’ extensive, zealous book-theft campaign.
Novelist Jonathan Rabb shares his motivation in writing a tale of a
Holocaust survivor attempting to rebuild his life in Savannah, Georgia.
By ATARA BECK
Best known for his poetry, Ronny Someck,
in his ‘Two Times Chai’ exhibition, presents
three dozen portraits that pay tribute to Israeli
and non-Israeli Jewish poets and writers.
Novelist Joseph Kertes draws from his own life to paint a vivid picture of two young Jewish brothers fleeing Hungary after the failed revolution.
A short story set in Jerusalem touches on themes that are familiar to us all.
By LIAT COLLINS
An exploration of the tradition and whimsy behind the classic tales from Chelm.
Part novel, part memoir, author Michael Chabon’s latest work is a stunning work of art.
Amos Oz’s latest novel is provocative, eloquent and honest.
Journalist Jay Solomon, in a close look at the Iranian nuclear deal, finds the pact considerably lacking.
Delve right in to the trials and tribulations of one loosely connected Jewish family.
A clinical psychologist asks survivors the unthinkable: Do you have any positive memories of the Holocaust?
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Despite his good intentions, Neal Gabler manages only a reductive look at the complex icon Barbra Streisand.
Ethan B. Katz explores the long history of relations between Jews and Muslims in France.
By MELANIE TAKEFMAN
How the Dead Sea and the Jordan River went from dangerous treks to popular tourist sites and now endangered waters.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
In Marsala, Sicily, eight extraordinary tapestries depicting the life and times of Josephus Flavius beckon visitors.
By JUDITH FEIN
What did psychologists who studied the worst Nazis find in their psyches?
By AARON LEIBEL
A Jewish family in Connecticut in 1948 struggles through life’s challenges.
What can we learn from Chaucer today?
By PAMELA PELED
A profile of celebrated Dutch writer Anna Enquist.
Sometimes it's really important not to judge a book by its cover.
By JOY BERNARD
As educators in Israel ponder how to revitalize English Lit in our schools, they have some tough choices to make.
Alterman would snicker at today’s elaborate excuses justifying why only the Jewish state has been denied the right to choose its own capital.
By GIL TROY
Commemorating Ilan Ramon in a changing reality.
By BARBARA SOFER
Celebrate the golden jubilee of Jerusalem’s reunification
by reading the Nobel Prize laureate, who 50 years ago said
‘always I regarded myself as one who was born in Jerusalem.’
From the BBC’s point of view, having Israeli literature’s crown jewel provide a stamp of approval for its own dim view of the Jewish state is an opportunity not to be missed or squandered.
By RUTHIE BLUM
A tale of London in World War II that asks hard questions without easy answers.
By CONNIE OGLE
Gefilte fish, “stuffed fish” in Yiddish, is not terribly handsome.
News briefs from Jerusalem and the surrounding area.