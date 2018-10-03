matthew gould

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The vote last night was a sign of which way the wind was blowing,” Matthew Gould says of UK Parliament's vote's in favor of recognizing Palestine.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Our content and your technology go incredibly well together," says Gould.
By NADAV SHEMER
Matthew Gould at celebration for queen's birthday says UK "clearly and unambiguously opposes" boycotts.
By TAMARA ZIEVE AND HADAS PARUSH
Israel's problem isn't hasbara, UK ambassador warns, but settlement building, Palestinian conditions eroding support for Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
British ambassador says Tehran has clearly tried to string nuclear talks out and buy time.
By HERB KEINON
Gould fights back against Israeli perception of British universities as anti-Semitic, anti-Israel.
Netanyahu doesn't meet with leader of the opposition as frequently as Knesset Law dictates, says Livni.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The only problem is that there was no new announcement of a new construction project beyond the Green Line.
By HERB KEINON AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Matthew Gould is Britain's first Jewish envoy to Israel; Rachel Elizabeth Gould was born at the Tel Aviv Medical Center.
UK ambassador says Egyptian politicians may use anti-Israel rhetoric to win voters, creating dangerous situation for Israel.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
British Embassy will be bringing 14 water technology companies to an upcoming UK water summit.
By SHARON UDASIN
Ambassador Matthew Gould has inaugurated a council of the country's leading scientists to promote joint research endeavors.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
This week, Peres was saved from having to allude to his medal.
November is a poignant time, with Balfour Day, anniversary of assassination of Rabin, anniversary of Kristallnacht, Armistice Day, UN resolution on partition of Palestin,Richjard Kemp says.
A joyous ‘family’ reunion, carefully chosen names for the British ambassador’s sabra daughter, and Rothschild clan members gather for the ICET’s 40th.
British Ambassador: "Potential for cooperation is huge – both our countries are scientific superpowers."
Governments will jointly fund five major research projects; ambassador calls program "one of the most ambitious" ever."
David Arquette celebrates his bar mitzva at the Western Wall.
Paul Flynn: Past British envoys were not Jews, so as "to avoid the accusation that they have gone native."
By JONNY PAUL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
British Foreign Office confirms that the sole death in terrorist attack at Jerusalem bus stop, Mary Jane Gardner, was a British national.
New British Ambassador Matthew Gould is "excited" to begin posting in Israel, succeeds previous UK ambassador Sir Tom Phillips.
By RONEN SHNIDMAN
Tom Phillips is on Queen Elizabeth's birthday honors list.
By JONNY PAUL
"We cannot accept a situation where Israeli politicians feel unable to visit Britain,” Gould tells Tel Aviv crowd.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Matthew Gould says he has no compunction about calling for Israel to renew settlement moratorium before "Jewish state" discussions begin.
Yom Kippur priorities at West Ham, the new British envoy meets with the Schalits, 20 years of renewed ties with Poland marked and Beit Hanassi readies for its Succot open house.
Quarrey once served as private secretary to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
By JERRY LEWIS
Ahead of the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, the Post's Greer Fay Cashman is meeting some of the leading foreign ambassadors currently serving in Israel.
British Embassy in Tel Aviv serves as center for high-tech cooperation.
By ZIV HELLMAN
Matthew Gould, Ron Prosor issue letter aimed at raising millions which will help victims by setting up eight new social clubs and revamping existing ones.
British immigrants to host a Sheva Brachot/Shabbat Dinner/Street Party in honor of Prince William and Kate Middleton's impending nuptials.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Text omits religious language found in ketubot.
A sneak peek into the home of Britain’s first Jewish ambassador.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Yaron Deckel takes advice from elders at Army Radio; British Embassy staff volunteers; swifts migrate from Tel Aviv.
Azriel Towers hosted inauguration of countdown ceremony to encourage votes for the Dead Sea to be included as one of the Seven Wonders of Nature.
Prestigious Ramat Gan property lacks parking space; current ambassador Matthew Gould will be last British Ambassador to live there.
Gould hopes to raise awareness and support for Kibbutz Eshbal, which tries to address social gaps using educational methods.
By RUTH EGLASH
British Ambassador Matthew Gould tells ZAKA Chariman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav: "We support you, we salute you."
By BEN HARTMAN
Grape Vine: Health Minister Yael German has a reputation for getting things done.
Yesteryear’s aggression shouldn’t determine today’s legalities.
By JERUSALEM POST EDITORIAL
Israel and the international community need to be ready to exploit any opening that the Hamas-PA reconciliation might offer.
By MATTHEW GOULD
Matthew Gould was the protege of our (not so) good friend, the late Robin Cook, foreign secretary in Tony Blair’s first cabinet.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Matthew Gould, Britain’s first Jewish ambassador to Israel, has no hesitation in acknowledging ‘my love of Israel’ in an interview.
By DAVID HOROVITZ
At a recent dinner with the British envoy, the emphasis was on the British-Israel Research Exchange program, which came as a partial response to the boycott calls in the UK.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Polish Embassy, Begin Center memorialize Kaczynski, Israel Museum’s Snyder decorated by France and ‘A Star Is Born’ coming to Jerusalem
The grandson of Polish Jewish immigrants, Gould fostered extensive ties and relationships with Israeli officials throughout the ideological spectrum.
A round up of news from around the country.
A hundred years ago troops from both sides laid down their arms in an unofficial Christmas Truce. Legend grew that the opposing troops played football in no-man's zone.
By REUTERS
British ambassador Matthew Gould says that delegitimization of Israel is growing.
By BENJAMIN SPIER