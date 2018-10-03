03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Hamas says that Abbas restricted transfers of medicine to Gaza in March, accusing Hamas of failing to reimburse the PA for its purchases, and cut the salaries of its officials in May.
By REUTERS
Stock price lowest since 2000
By MAX SCHINDLER
The new treatment method harnesses body’s own immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.
Many hope that this new development will be a breakthrough and better the lives of millions.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“The success of this experimental treatment may lead humanity to a new era in which it will be possible to achieve full recovery in most cases.”
“The nurses are at the forefront of medical practice and on the front line in treating patients.”
“A take-home message from this is that it is important to complete a course of antibiotic treatment as prescribed, even after the disappearance of the symptoms.”
The Israeli company Panaxia already launched a production facility in Bernalillo, now it will offer smokeless proprietary cannabinoids in New Mexico.
By SHARON UDASIN
The approval makes Israel one of the first countries to implement it.
Educational book on nursing said Jews 'may be vocal and demanding of assistance.'
By AMY SPIRO
“She was a good person. For six months she helped me a lot.”
By JTA
The poorer people are, the more likely they are to become casualties.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Imagine a scenario where cells and tissues can be engineered to secrete a range of therapeutic proteins that can help the body generate its own healing process.
Hadassah Medical Organization, whose salaries were published for the first time, are in the number one spot.
The latest in Israeli medical technology and research.
The profession of nurse practitioners has been highly praised in the US and other Western countries for decades.
Such printers are becoming common and useful in many areas of life and are now making their way into medicine.
Researchers developed an innovative technology that allows a drug to be released only in the diseased tissue for which it is intended.
The treatment of ophthalmological diseases has never been more advanced, but preventing them is even better.
Further research in this direction could lead to new insights into other disorders that are tied to brain development, including microcephaly, epilepsy and schizophrenia.
A dentist's claim saying his chronic back pain was a "work casualty" was originally rejected, creating a backlash.
King, a frequent visitor to Israel, has for years collaborated with Israeli researchers.
Research shows that "unpatched" medical devices whose owners and operators don't download ongoing security updates may be vulnerable to attacks.
What you should know about tinnitus
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
A woman had the worst suitcase packing experience ever.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Approximately 20 percent to 25 percent of patients with hereditary breast cancers and up to 10 percent of patients with any type of breast cancer have a BRCA mutation.
This discovery could potentially help doctors develop new treatments for Crohn's which will target a particular Ashkenazi gene
Since the late 1990s, more than 200,000 Americans have died as a result of using opioids.
Patients suffering from critical limb ischemia can now benefit without being part of clinical trials
By DAVID BRUMMER
"The patient deserves reliable and well-established information."
This emerges from a survey conducted by the Hasdei Naomi organization, conducted on a representative sample of 500 respondents through the Rafi Smith Research Institute.
What can be done to help Israelis who suffer from PTSD.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Participants at U of Haifa psychiatric conference split on issue.
During the course, the instructors also traveled to hospitals in the West Bank to examine patients with the local staff.
New study reveals that children who undergo surgery are at risk of developing pediatric medical traumatic stress.
In the report, based on computerized data from all the hospitals, there were a number of alarming figures.
“Health inequality is no different from diseases. It harms the health of the residents of the State of Israel. We must take the necessary steps to address this phenomenon.”
An Israeli drug called Gammora has produced unprecedented results against the HIV virus.
The $50 million donation is the largest ever made by the Azrieli Foundation.
But 19.6% of those aged 15 and over smoke daily.
The enforcement campaign is aimed at protecting the public from sub-standard and dangerous goods.
Jerusalem recently received the gift of a second Brain Center with all possible facilities that has been busy from the first day.
BGU researchers are doing much for robotics, and for people too.
In the past year, some 5,700 infants, children and adults joined their ranks.
With artificial sperm same-sex female couples could produce offspring that carry the genetic information of both female partners.
Dr. Leonid Edelman is the head of the anesthesiology department at the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.
The immigrant PAs do not have to take a Hebrew-language test, which immigrant nurses have to do, but their Hebrew should be adequate to communicate with patients and colleagues.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Chronobiology, or the study of biological clocks, is now a growing field of research thanks to the pioneering work of the three scientists.
In the US, the cost of a single dose of the drug, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December, is $125,000.
Scientific progress has led to the concept of evidence-based medicine where everything must be proved objectively.
There are 80 children in Israel with the rare neuromuscular disorder, which is characterized by loss of motor neurons and progressive muscle wasting, often leading to early death.
Most medical staff surveyed have accessed an electronic medical record (EMR) system using a password improperly supplied by a fellow medical staffer.
Even post-mortem, the doctor gives back.
Recognition of the importance of subjects taught by such institutions is gaining.
Tyto would allow patients to measure their own vital signs and conduct self-examinations.
Jerusalem’s Israel Medical Conference focused on how the increasingly acceptable green weed could benefit health.
The breakthrough in Jerusalem may help doctors around the globe detect genetic abnormalities early.
The reasons for this new genetic defect remain a mystery.
The committee held its first session on the governmental and private bills of MK Merav Michaeli (Zionist Union) to regulate the field of medical tourism in Israel.
Studies of sperm counts and a lower quality of donations to sperm banks have also shown declines in Israel in recent years.
There is a controversy in the literature as to whether there is a connection between fertility treatments in general and in vitro fertilization in particular and long-term neonatal morbidity.
Pluristem’s cell therapy products are designed to treat patients by stimulating their bodies’ own regenerative mechanisms.
Israeli study examined the medical records of more than 152,000 holocaust survivors over more than 45 years; “This study brings to light again that outside forces can cause cancer."
After working her way through medical school with some help from a surprising source, Dr. Geula Batsir, a pioneer in holistic medicine, has for 44 years been helping others
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
Miriam Ballin’s Psychotrauma Unit is changing the face of Israeli volunteer medic response.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
There is a large variety of pulmonary diseases, most of them preventable. A Jerusalem public symposium on lungs set the record straight.
The automatic defibrillators give voice instructions so that anyone can use them to save lives until emergency medical personnel arrive on the scene.
Galilee Medical Center places an emphasis on emotional well-being of Syrian patients.
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
The Health Ministry is currently treating 184 Eritrean and Sudanese migrants for HIV.
The Rappaports supported medical treatment and research in the United States as well as in Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A crowdfunding campaign, Step-By-Step with Kyra: The First Hurdle, aims to raise the approximately $78,500 needed for the surgery.
How a painter was able to return to his art after a fire destroyed thousands of his paintings.
How a former combat soldier inspires hope.
By BEIT HALOCHEM TEL AVIV
Appellate court finds dysentery suffered by soldier in 1993 can be linked to his IBS.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
A two-year-old toddler who left his family’s sukka on Thursday, drowned in a nearby pond and was clinically dead was resuscitated by United Hatzalah medics. Danced on Monday on stage.
UH has treated 2.5 million people in the last quarter-century, around 300,000 per year, or 900 to 1,000 a day, all at no cost to the patient.
“I expect the judicial system to enforce a severe punishment."
“I am a proud American and was privileged to serve my country for 20 years. Now we are becoming Israelis as well and look forward to contributing our skills here.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Miriam Ballin, a Haredi woman, is at the front of emergency medical services.
The companies announced the all-cash deal on Monday.
From Metulla to Eilat, the volunteers of United Hatzalah work miracles 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman expressed his commitment to fight abuse of elderly patients in geriatric institutions.
With United Hatzalah’s new Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit, responders are learning to care not only for a victim’s body, but their soul as well.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Israeli media assesses that at some 300 employees would lose their jobs.
Israel has engaged in more than 110 new aid operations since August 2016.
At Sheba Medical Center's Meirav Breast Center, doctors offer the spectrum of services for those suffering from breast cancer.
By SARAH LEVI
Why do we feel the urge to eat more during the cold months?
Part 2 of a two-part series
By DR. MIKE GROPPER
It’s gaining popularity, but how does the trend stack up to painstaking research?
I don’t want to have acne and scars on my face like my father.
The Strip has been suffering from major shortages of medications since PA deliveries slowed earlier this year.
By ADAM RASGON
This was not the first instance of conjoined twins born in Gaza.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,LAUREN S. MARCUS
For the past four years, on my own, I have tried to arrange eye care for the Ethiopian Jews in Gondar. Many people in the compound are blind from dense cataracts.
By MORRIS E. HARTSTEIN
Using mental health professionals to pathologize political opponents was a common tactic used by the Soviet Union, China and apartheid South Africa against political dissidents.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
More than 11,000 teenagers volunteer with Magen David Adom, making up 60% of its volunteer staff.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ ISRAEL21C.ORG
In Israel, pharmacists don’t pop your pills out of their original packaging and put them in carefully labeled plastic bottles like in the US.
By BRIAN BLUM