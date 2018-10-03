mohamed morsi

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Netanyahu was recalling the siege of the Cairo Embassy where six security officers were holed up behind a metal door in a safe room in the building, while a mob rampaged through the premises.
By HERB KEINON
The Gaza based Islamist group did not specify the circumstances of the accident but vowed to continue building tunnels and carry out operations against Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
37 Islamists sentenced to death, while hundreds more handed life sentences, accused of preaching Jewish Talmud by court.
Wave of attacks kill six, and raise fears that Islamist insurgency is gaining pace on eve of anniversary of Mubarak toppling.
By REUTERS
A look into what Egypt is doing to stop the swarm of terror attacks in the country.
By NEVILLE TELLER
An examination of Egyptian public opinion in the run-up to the election might have yielded hints of the less-than-wholehearted enthusiasm of the electorate, taken as a whole, for al-Sisi.
Al Jazeera’s assertion of editorial independence has been challenged more than once.
The Muslim Brotherhood is ready to accept certain moves that contradict their true ideological beliefs, as long as it enables them to reach their end goal in the long-run.
By TAWFIK HAMID
Sisi warns Syria risks becoming another Afghanistan; says will take Egypt two years to recover from turmoil.
The event, which took place in the village of Kafr Kana, featured speeches by Islamic Movement leader Sheikh Raed Salah and his deputy, Kamal Khatib.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
It is doubtful whether the anticipated election of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as president will end the turmoil in Egypt.
By YORAM MEITAL
For the moment, the sequence of events in Egypt is beginning to resemble the initial stages of Algeria’s slide into horrific civil strife during the 1990s.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
The Islamist insurgency in the Sinai peninsula has grown since the military overthrew President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.
Morsi was previously sentenced to death, although that sentence was overturned.
By HAITHEM AHMED/ REUTERS
Violence against police in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula have increased since the 2013 ouster of Morsi.
The case involves 156 people on trial and is known as the "Kerdasa incident" in reference to the pro-Muslim Brotherhood neighborhood where violence took place in 2013 uprisings.
Al-Jazeera, Huffington Post's Arabic website among 21 sites blocked for being affiliated with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood or for being funded by Qatar.
Morsi was sentenced to death in June 2015 in connection with a mass jail break during the country's 2011 uprising.
The court on Saturday also said the death penalty had been approved for six others accused alongside Morsi, including three journalists sentenced in absentia.
The new parliament will be dominated by an alliance loyal to President Sisi.
The Cairo criminal court sentenced Morsi to death over a mass jail break during the 2011 uprising against Hosni Mubarak as well as life imprisonment for giving state secrets to Qatar.
Human Rights Watch report issued year after Sisi took presidency, says his tenure had seen increased abuses, escalation in violence by armed groups and the gov't.
Human rights groups had tried to appeal for a stay of execution, saying two of the defendants had been in custody at the time of the attack.
Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi's death sentence could add fuel to an already raging Islamist insurgency.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
A US official called the court's decision "inconsistent with with Egypt's international obligations."
Sentence will be referred to Egypt's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for any opinion before execution can take place.
Group reportedly planned to shoot down helicopter carrying Morsi to trial or poison his food in prison.
Morsi, who was held on charges of inciting the murders of Egyptian protesters, faced a possible death sentence.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The court will decide on Tuesday if Morsi is guilty of inciting the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012. The charge could lead to the death penalty but an execution could turn Morsi into a martyr and embolden Islamists.
Morsi faces charges of inciting murder of protesters, espionage and escaping prison.
Turkish president's slams Sisi for treatment of political prisoners.
The unnamed city is linked to ruler of Dubai's adviser whose company will break ground on the project and whose ruler pledged funds to Sisi's government after its 2013 coup.
Security sources say, two cars exploded when troops fired at them after drivers refused to stop near a police station in the Northern Sinai town of Sheikh Zuweid.
Security authorities are also reportedly investigating 5 suspected Egyptians who trained with Islamic State and returned from Syria to carry out terrorist attacks.
Defeated candidate in Egypt's presidential election appeals results that gave former army chief al-Sisi victory; leftist politician Sabahi won 3% of votes against over 93% of votes cast for Sisi, according to judicial sources.
Egyptian court sentences 155 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to jail terms and gives 54 of them life sentences.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
59-year-old who deposed Mohamed Morsi says Egypt threatened by terrorists and he will work to make a country "free of fear."
State Department says death penalty for 529 defendants after a two-day summary proceeding cannot be reconciled with int'l human rights law.
Cairo exploring entering a Russian-led free trade zone that would include Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Hundreds of people were killed when security forces dispersed Cairo protest camp, one of the bloodiest days in Egypt's history.
Military leader, who toppled Islamist president Morsi, reportedly says he can't ignore the demands of Egypt's "majority".
"This was done as a step that was needed ahead of Sisi's announcement that he will run for president," Egyptian official says.
Hala Shukrallah takes over Constitution Party, which was founded by Mohamed ElBaradei; also first Coptic Christian to head party.
Deposed Egyptian president appears in Cairo court for what prosecutors call "the biggest case of conspiracy in the history of Egypt."
"Egyptian Jon Stewart" hosts first airing of show since it was pulled 3 months ago; pans public for lionizing army chief Sisi.
Ousted Egyptian presidents' Brotherhood purportedly established communications network using US company to communicate with terror group, according to reports.
TV personality who released an anti-Obama video last year wants to run to "annoy the Brotherhood every day."
Change to the post-Morsi political timetable could pave way for swift election of Sisi.
Abdel Halim Ghannam, 37, of the Jalazoun refugee camp north of Ramallah, was summoned for interrogation; man's wife says baby name behind arrest.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The "yes" vote of 98.1% advances transition plan of military backed gov't; 38.6 percent of eligible voters take part.
Egyptian authorities may not be satisfied that terrorist operations will cease until Hamas rule over the Gaza Strip comes to an end, expert tells 'Post.'
Defense Minister Sisi is viewed as the man who can restore stability to Egypt after three years of turmoil.
Islamists have demonstrated every day since gov't declared Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group last month.
Attack targets police compound in city of Mansoura north of Cairo; government says blast won't derail political transition.
Prosecutor says ousted Islamist president, Muslim Brotherhood committed acts of violence, terrorism in Egypt.
Fight against terror continues in Sinai as Egyptian troops thwart two suicide car bomb attacks.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
New constitution is expected to be put to a referendum in December as part of army-planned political transition.
Abu Mounir is a prominent member of the jihadists and is believed to be behind the killing of Egyptian security personnel.
10-year-old boy killed by gunfire in clashes between supporters, opponents of the deposed Islamist president in Egypt's Suez.
Man who led military ouster of Morsi says shift in Egypt's alliances "out of the question" despite US suspension of military aid.
Demonstrators voice criticism of military, fear government is returning Egypt to Mubarak era repression.
Some Islamists have asked to open a dialogue with the military-backed Egyptian gov't, but army will likely continue with its crackdown on them.
An Interior Ministry officer was shot outside his Cairo home three days after a curfew and state of emergency were lifted.
Islamists do not insist explicitly on Morsi reinstatement; call for release of detainees, freedom of protest.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Former president claims he was held at a naval base the day before he was formally ousted by military in July.
Project to attempt to boost Egyptian economy struggling with political turmoil since 2011.
Presidential elections to follow in early summer, FM Fahmy says, adding that Muslim Brotherhood's political arm can participate.
Residents of central Cairo are all too used to noisy, often violent demonstrations but Monday was a bit different: their former president was on trial.
By PETER SMITH, SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Egyptian TV shows first footage of ousted president; Morsi's interruptions prompt judge to adjourn trial.
Brotherhood vows to ignore security crackdown, continue protests.
Fahmy says Egypt to look for "multiple options" after US military cuts; cautions it will take up to 5 years to have mature democracy.
Show by "Egyptian Jon Stewart" had "caused discontent on the street and violated editorial policy," CBC anchor says.
Russian intelligence head visits Cairo; security forces fire tear gas at pro-Morsi student protest.
Thousands of supporters of ousted president Morsi take to streets; protests often held after Friday prayers.
Ousted Islamist president set to go on trial on November 4 for inciting murder; trial could further inflame tensions.
Unrest suggests Morsi supporters may have shifted tactics, focusing on sensitive sites rather than huge street protests.
Clashes leave 4 injured in Nile Delta, 1 in city south of Cairo; policeman killed in El-Arish in north Sinai.
Nabil Fahmy says prolonged instability will "reflect negatively on region"; US wrong to assume Egypt will always follow US line.
Deposed leader's family says he won't negotiate with authorities; he is due to face trial on Nov. 4 on charges of inciting violence.
White House denies reports of cutting funds, and says the aid and relationship between the two countries will continue.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
Presidential spokesman warns against anti-army protests on anniversary of 1973 attack on Israel during Yom Kippur War.
Move will continue to distance ties between the two countries after Morsi attempted to improve them.
At least 29 wounded at 3 campuses across country; state-owned paper reports unidentified gunmen shot at pro-Morsi protesters.
Move follows court's decision to ban the Brotherhood in latest moved aimed at crushing the Islamist movement.
Court orders seizure of the Brotherhoods's funds.
Cairo court due to rule Monday on whether Morsi's Brotherhood should be dissolved; verdict could trigger more protests, violence.
Hamas officials dub the announcement a "conspiracy"; Egypt says without Abbas forces, Rafah border crossing will remain closed.
Police officer killed in shootout, fifteen arrested as police try to reassert authority in Cairo outskirts.
PA officials say Cairo agreed to open crossing following request made by Abbas to address humanitarian needs in the Strip.
Egyptian army forces continue to crack down on Brotherhood.
The group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis claimed responsibility Thursday's suicide bombing aimed at Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim.
A serious dilemma is developing over which direction the Muslim Brotherhood should go.
Move is mostly symbolic, there has been no attempt to ban the Brotherhood's political wing, the Freedom and Justice Party.
The ousted president and fourteen other members of his Muslim Brotherhood faction to face charges of incitement to murder.
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant slams Muslim Brotherhood, says bloody crackdown by Egyptian army proves peaceful methods futile.
At least 50 injured, and more than 20 were arrested; Egypt gov't says curfew breakers would face legal consequences.
It may seem an irony that Egyptians should welcome the re-emergence of a police state whose reputation for brutality and venality drove them to revolution.
Almost three years after the Arab Spring, the Egyptian revolution seems to have become stuck, and may even have devolved to its starting point.
By ELIE PODEH
Marches the most ambitious attempt by the Muslim Brotherhood to press its demands since government crackdown in August.