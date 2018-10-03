03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Avichai Mandelblit explains that in his opinion, Israel's existing noise law is enough to deal with the situation.
By UDI SHAHAM
Dozens of people including Balad party MPs Haneen Zoabi and Basel Ghattas demonstrated against the bill on Wednesday night in Jaffa.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The so-called “muezzin bill,” after the Muslim call to prayer, was authorized by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The call to prayer, which usually lasts a few minutes, is sounded five times a day, first at dawn and last in the evening.
By ADAM RASGON
"Oh Allah in these blessed days and from your al-Aksa mosque, the center of blessings...we seek you to vanquish America and Russia."
Proposal seeks to follow similar ideas suggested in France, US.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has repeatedly stated that no distinction is made by the municipality between illegally built structures anywhere in the capital.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
‘This is a red line, and if the municipality crosses it, it will result in disaster for the city,’ says Meretz councilman.
“It is a killing by the occupation,” argued Tibi.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal blames the prime minister for recent Palestinian violence by "turning a national fight into a religious one."
"Those who encourage and allow attacks on mosques and against Palestinians should expect a response," organization warns.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,LAHAV HARKOV,BEN HARTMAN
Likud MK Regev condemns arson attack, calls on Judea and Samaria leadership to rein in "extremist Jewish minority"; petrol bomb thrown at ancient synagogue in Shfaram in separate incident.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Sheikh Raed Salah is only days out of serving a prison sentence for encouraging a third intifada and spreading blood libel about Jews.
Palestinian health officials report five dead, dozens wounded in IAF strike; army confirms hits on terror targets across coastal territory.
"This was an attack on Canada, not only on one mosque. Indeed, it was an attack on any democratic society founded on religious pluralism that today faces threats against its Muslim populations."
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
Qatanani, who heads the Islamic Center of Passaic County, denies he was ever a part of the militant group, which the US and European Union classify as a terrorist organization.
Gimpel accuses ADL for publishing statement without turning to him for clarification, urges them to be "more careful when condemning Jews."
Anti-Defamation League "appalled" an Israeli rabbi "would suggest an act of terrorism as legitimate means of achieving an objective."
By JTA
Palestinian residents of Orif, near Nablus, blame settlers for the arson; IDF says it is investigating the incident.
By REUTERS
Netanyahu tells Likud meeting "the law is the law, justice is justice," says he won't let radicals "start a religious war, set fire to mosques, attack Jews or non-Jews."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF, YAAKOV LAPPIN AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Reporter's Notebook: Rather than denounce the crime with strong language and media fanfare, some Jerusalemites lend a hand.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Police arrest 6 for ‘nationalistic crimes’ in ‘price tag’ spree
By MELANIE LIDMAN AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
State Department calls for both sides to show restraint and to restore calm after "price-tag" attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Firefighters find anti-Muslim graffiti, "price tag" written on walls of out-of-use mosque; Palestinian vehicles set ablaze.
Bill to reduce sound of Muslim call to prayer – and noise from other houses of prayer - proposed by Israel Beiteinu MK.
By JEREMY SHARON
EU foreign affairs chief calls on Israel to investigate arson, says such attacks undermine peace process.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
With every spark having potential to set off an explosion, police are pressured to indict the perpetrators of ‘price tag’ attacks.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Thousands visit Nebi Samwil on Jerusalem Day, which is also the anniversary of Samuel the prophet’s death.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Despite a stop-work order, the construction of an illegal mosque on the Mount of Olives continues.
The local Christian couple had argued that the call to prayers violated their own religious rights.
Some in Jewish community condemn backlash as Islamophobic.
By EYTAN HALON
French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said.
One of the Imam's hopes the person who sent the letter will sit down in dialogue and that they can teach other a thing or two.
Fight to allow women into shrine gained momentum after a petition was lodged with the Supreme Court.
The Islamic Center of Houston caught fire after Friday prayers when it was mostly empty and no injuries were reported, CNN said.
In 2012, Alexander Mullter wrote on his Twitter "“Maybe we need another Kristallnacht … this time for mosques.”
Graffiti artists scrawl "terrorist scum" on site of planned £17.5 million mosque in Cambridge; police launch appeal for witnesses.
New mosque will not segregate men from women and will conduct joint gender prayers, Turkish daily 'Hurriyet' reports.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Radical Islamist group posts threat against parliamentarian on web; say last year's stabbing of MP Stephen Timms serves as "piercing reminder."
By JONNY PAUL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Journalist Zvi Yehezkeli feared for his life, tells The Jerusalem Post his biggest revelations on the Muslim Brotherhood were in the US.
By AMY SPIRO
“I think the Saudis have a great responsibility and role for the holy places of Islam,” Herzog said.
The minaret is an act of defiance against Israeli authorities for a bill in the Knesset
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,ADAM RASGON
MK Odeh: This is racist and discriminatory legislation.
The original text of the legislation would have proscribed such use of outdoor speakers at any time.
Opposition parties and MK Bennie Begin (Likud) argue that the bill allows “theft” of land, and that the Knesset does not have jurisdiction to decide what happens to private Palestinian property.
"I hear the Shabbat siren on Fridays, and there’s no problem. Why should people be disturbed by the call to prayer? The call to prayer was here before the Jews came."
=“There is no need for the muezzin bill, it is possible to halt the noise [of the call to prayer] according to the Law for the Prevention of Nuisances and [its] regulations.”
“The problem could also be resolved through dialogue and agreement, but all the right-wing wants to do is create a provocation,” Joint List MK tells Post.
Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen: Bill is an "integral part of right-wing campaign against Arab citizens and their rights."
By JEREMY SHARON,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
In addition to banning loudspeakers for the prayers, the bill would also prohibit “conveying religious or nationalist messages, or even words of incitement” through such broadcasts.
The trend is driven by several activist groups who encourage Jewish Israelis and tourists to visit the Temple Mount, saying they wish to re-assert the Jewish connection to the site.
‘Freedom of religion does not mean individual rights can be trampled,’ says MK Ilatov.
The torched mosque in Beduin village of Tuba-Zangariyya is not something that I, or anyone concerned about future of Israel, should ever forget.
By MIKE PRASHKER
Ministry issues legislation protecting family's right to circumcision after court bans practice, outraging Germany's Muslims, Jews.
The “twinning” project brings together Muslim and Jewish congregations and organizations to share each other’s traditions.
By JESSICA LEADER / JTA
Jerusalem, 1969 – Denis Michael Rohan, an Australian volunteering on a kibbutz outside Jerusalem, has become unequivocally convinced of his mission to destroy al-Aksa mosque.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
A look at Marc Schneier’s work in building bridges between the ‘Am’ and the ‘Umma.’
By SAM SOKOL
By RUTH GAVISON
Sources continue to dispute the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - but what does ISIS do now without his leadership?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Destruction of 12th century mosque at end of Ramadan comes amidst ISIS-inspired terror attacks around the world as extremist group loses battle for Mosul.
The rift has also prompted authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to block the main website of Qatar-based al Jazeera.
Jordan slammed Israel for trying to pass the controversial 'muezzin bill,' saying it could violate human rights such as Freedom of Religion as well as the peace treaty between the two countries.
The imam and three persons whose homes were raided were arrested and brought in for questioning.
More than 150 people were praying when blast ripped through the mosque in eastern Gulf state, killing 21.
The mosque had been frequented by supporters of the salafi jihadi group, which is called Ansar al-Dawleh al-Islamiyeh (Supporters of the Islamic State).
Fire set to mosque in southern town of Eslov after five people were hurt in Christmas day arson attack on mosque in Eskilstuna.
The Al-Aksa mosque has been involved with promoting extreme rhetoric in the past, calling for the destruction of US, UK and France.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Firefights waged throughout the country, as mosque that serves as a rebel meeting ground is razed.
Six others, including three children, injured at mosque near Pakistan border; same mosque was hit in 2010.
Mosque tells of small Israeli Arab community's historical ties to the restive Russian province.
Head of local Wakf Muhammed Taji, 76, found dead in mosque; police deploy special YASSAM patrol officers.
By BEN HARTMAN
Head of local "Waqf" Muhammed Taji, 80, found with stab wounds in his upper body; police deploy special YASSAM patrol officers.
"Price Tag Migron" sprayed on mosque near Hebron; Palestinians say settlers tried to set cars on fire in nearby village.
Preacher established Salafist group with 'global Jihad' al-Qaida ideology.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Man whose house was targeted had said that Beduin, not Jews, torched Tuba Zanghariya mosque.
Perpetrators torch 3 cars in W. Bank village; spray "price tag Gal Yosef"; attack follows dismantling of illegal outpost near Shiloh.
Bakehila center offers educational, enrichment activities to neighborhood kids run by Arabic-speaking teachers.
Perpetrators in Brukin burned tires near mosque door, sprayed Hebrew inscriptions; smashed windshields of 2 parked cars.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Police detain head of mosque that was targeted in "price tag" attack for allegedly calling on followers to attack vandals.
Police say man is 20-year-old from Samaria, who was arrested in W. Bank settlement of Yitzhar; remand extension to be requested.
Suspect also believed to be involved in torching of West Bank mosque; attorney says client denies all charges against him.
16-year-olds admit to spraying graffiti reading "Death to Jews" on four synagogues, a car in Safed; remand hearing expected at Nazareth court.
Police are believed to be looking into possibility that a far-right group is behind the incident; suspect remanded to 3 days custody.
Police probe whether suspect is part of "price-tag" cell.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN, JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Nur Warsame, despite being a hafiz, someone who memorized the Koran, was cut off from the Muslim clergy after he came out in 2010.
''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has become a more dangerous place for Jews.''
By BRADLEY MARTIN
Why did ISIS estroy the Great Mosque of Mosul on June 20, 2017?
By MICAH HALPERN
The early calls to prayers by muezzins in not-solocal mosques are often impossible to ignore in my Jerusalem neighborhood.
By LIAT COLLINS
Drafting a new law especially for “religious institutions” – a thinly veiled code word for mosques – is counterproductive.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
"What could motivate a 19-year-old Palestinian grandson to stab an 80-yearold Jewish grandmother in the back?"
On May 28 a Jerusalem Hug event near Damascus Gate was attacked by a half-dozen Arab men who claimed to be “anti-normalization” activists.
Can we be a free people in our land without the first Jewish city in Israel?
By DAVID WILDER
The across-the-board denunciation by Jewish religious leaders of the violent attack on a Muslim site is ample evidence that Judaism does indeed carry a strong message of peace.
The Turkish city is a perfect spot for a quick layover en route to another destination.
By NATHAN WISE
Police search for evidence at the scene of the petrol bomb attack; one man arrested in connection with the crime.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Suspect tells police he had grievances with targets after confessing to series of Molotov cocktail attacks on mosque, Hindu place of worship.