03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Bee: By Hideki Noda and Colin Teevan, Directed by Hideki Noda, Israel Festival, May 31.
By HELEN KAYE
Legendary band announce they will reunite 37 years after splitting up, plan to play at Israel Festival for evening of "nostalgia."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The thoroughly entertaining English-language musical was sparkled with witty lyrics, dazzling costumes and upbeat music that rocked the house.
By RUTH BELOFF
US saxophonist Joel Frahm and his quintet perform nationwide in the Hot Jazz series.
By BARRY DAVIS
The rollicking Broadway show ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ takes audiences back to the jazz era of the 1920s and ‘30s.
By RACHEL MARDER
Shlomo Mashiach Directed by Roni Ninio Cameri Theater, June 27.
Directed by Moshe Kepten, Musical director Yossi Ben-Nun, Choreographer Oz Morag; Jerusalem Theater, June 9.
The Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company puts on a gala performance of its new work, Imbichlal.
By COMPILED BY SHAWN RODGERS
Robin Garbose’s groundbreaking new film, ‘The Heart that Sings,’ is a movie musical created exclusively for women and girls.
By HANNAH BROWN
Choreographer Baayork Lee is creating a revival of the Broadway blockbuster ‘A Chorus Line’ and bringing it to Tel Aviv.
By DAVID BRINN
Cameri Theater rolls out new Israeli plays, followed by deftly-chosen classics, frosted with a couple of probable crowd-pleasers.
The master of the grown-up American musical takes readers on a brutally candid, restless journey through the writing of 13 of them
By LINDA WINER
John Kander and Fred Ebb’s latest musical tackles a subject not necessarily tailor-made for the stage.
By ISA GOLDBERG
In the Broadway musical ‘Thirteen,’ a pre-bar mitzva boy’s problems strike a
resonant chord with audiences worldwide.
By ZUZANA BARAK
‘Shrek’ takes a stand for children; Ozric Tentacles get hold of Tel Aviv.
Michelle Citrin, who reached instant stardom on YouTube, describing uses for the bread of affliction, is Broadway-bound
By KELLY HARTOG
Thousands of marchers, performers, bands and floats set for New York’s annual Celebrate Israel Parade.
By JCRC NY
“The first half of ‘Ehad’ is played on a good [well-tuned] piano. It’s sort of postromantic music – semi-Arab, semi-trippy, semi-classical, semi–Chopin, I don’t know what – sort of ambient; there’s
"You’re never really sure what’s real and what isn’t and whether the actors are acting or just being themselves."
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
‘Cinderella,’ Rodgers and Hammerstein’s upgraded and adapted musical, comes to Beit Hillel for Hanukka
Stella is believed to have caught anywhere from 600 to 3,000 Jews.
By ORIT ARFA
The Budapest Operetta Theater presents its production of ‘Countess Maritza.’
By NERIA BARR
Among the highlights were first-time festival performers as well as serial returnees. Homegrown band Forest, dishing up a swirling blend of spiritual world gypsy rock.
Jarre also reminded the audience this concert was meant to raise awareness regarding the Dead Sea’s catastrophic state.
By RHONA BURNS
The Sound Check conference in TA this weekend aims to empower local independent artists.
The concert, replete with Christmas decorations, will take place December 19 at the Industrial Park at 8:30 p.m.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Winner of 12 Tony Awards, The Producers follows scheming producer Max Bialystock (Howard Schechter) and his mousy accountant, Leo Bloom (Shai Amoyal).
Justus Frantz, artistic director of Sinfonietta Beersheba, talks about the upcoming concert season.
By MAXIM REIDER
The much-loved musical based on Damon Runyon’s New York stories about gamblers, hustlers, and the city’s small – time gangsters hits the stage in Tel Aviv.
Six shows will take place from September 13 to 17.
The Safed Municipal Council strongly criticized Eliyahu’s decision, calling it “astonishing and outrageous” and incommensurate with the consensus in the city.
By JEREMY SHARON
Formed in 1974, The Stranglers began as a sinister sounding, hard-edged pub rock group, but eventually branched out to explore other styles of music such as new wave, art rock and gothic rock.
Enjoying a resurgence, Shirley Manson and company make their way back to TA.
Among the band’s dozen albums are Strung Out in Heaven and Who Killed Sgt. Pepper?
At times, it seemed that a substantial portion of the audience was singing along to almost every song.
US teenthrob Puth tempers fans’ screams with the Berklee-trained guitar of Asaf Rodeh.
So what are you bringing to the table specifically? I’m filling a void that nobody else is really filling right now.
By ARIEL HENDELMAN
Birdwatching further cements Fort as consummate composer and performer, and one looks forward to monitoring her progress into other areas of musical endeavor
Renowned Israeli conductor Gil Shohat shatters boundaries in a new concert series ‘Trilogy’
The bigenerational repertoire takes in a wide spread of Jewish liturgical material, from across the ages, as well as number from Eliyahu Jr.’s 2013 album Cholot (Sands).
Even after 10 years, the special chemistry between musical couple Daniel Salomon and Dana Adini still comes through on their new album, ‘The Best, Live’.
For his latest album, the Israeli singer-songwriter immerses himself in the Arabic music of his late grandfather and great-uncle, who were well-known musicians in Iraq.
AACI’s J-Town Playhouse brings Brian Yorkey’s hard-hitting rock musical to the Holy City
Matisyahu said The Jerusalem Sacred Music Festival was proof that “music should and can always rise above conflicts and disputes.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The world’s most successful musical has come from London to Tel Aviv for a series of performances between August 20 and September 5.
By LIORA SANDLER
On the cusp of turning 70, Ken Hensley chortled heartily into the phone during a conversation from his home in Spain last week.
The ABBA-studded show is coming to Tel Aviv
Jazz pianist Anat Fort is ecstatic about her upcoming performance with her idol Shalom Hanoch.
Jacob’s Ladder offers about 40 musical shows, dancing and family activities, including many international groups.
Verdi’s powerful opera ‘Luisa Miller’ contains some of the composer’s most beautiful music.
Music, food and a spectacular view constitute the fare of Revital Hachamoff’s new intimate concert series Piano in Nataf.
Hold on to your tutus, the hilarious all-male Ballets Trockadero is coming to town.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Beatles cover band Umaguma teams up with Nitza Shaul to present the childhood stories of Lennon and McCartney.
New show: A Hebrew Woman – The Poems of Rahel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New play: Wandering Stars
New show: Arkadi Duchin and Micha Shitrit
New album: The World Painted as a Postcard
New album: Beyond the Border Line
New show: “Insanity”
New album: Screaming in Silence
The Eilat musical fountain
‘You’re from Canada? Are you crazy?’
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
The entire ensemble has been in the midst of rehearsals for the past year in Tel Aviv.
By SARAH LEVI
This year’s Israel festival, the 50th, brings many of greatest names in art and music to what some in West perceive to be a cultural backwater.
Domestic social and political milieu constraints notwithstanding, Hendler and the choir have been doing good harmonious business for some years now.
Often more hurtfully, we hear of Israeli artists and performers being pointedly uninvited to art festivals, exhibitions and music concerts throughout Europe.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Noble has built an extremely successful career as a dispensing optician by day and is a very versatile musician by night.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
Hungarian-born composer Dan Yuhas established the ensemble 25 years ago.
One of the lead actresses in LOGON’s production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’
is playing out her own love story.
By YOCHEVED MIRIAM RUSSO
The world music series at Tel Aviv’s Opera House kicks off in grand style tonight with Idan Raichel and Malian Boureima ‘Vieux’ Farka Touré.
‘Oslo’ brings nine months of secret talks in 1993 to life.
By AMY SPIRO
A plea by an Israeli musician to find the mysterious donor who sent him his first guitar as a Hannukah gift goes viral, gaining more than two million views.
By REUTERS