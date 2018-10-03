muslim brotherhood

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US is first country outside Israel to make such a move, cutting off all assets under US jurisdiction
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Unless domestic reaction becomes unexpectedly explosive, Riyadh, Cairo and Amman can be expected to confine their responses to verbal missives that will soon subside.
By BEN LYNFIELD
From military budget overhauls to shifts in tunnel operations, Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar is shaking up Gaza.
Thousands chanted 'The people want liberation of al-Aksa', Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood demands action.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Shin Bet nabs senior Hamas operative who tells interrogators about secrets of organization, including sources of funding, activities in Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"The Muslim Brotherhood and their allied organizations pursue on the whole anti-constitutional efforts," the court wrote.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
While regional threats remain real, Israel also has strong local allies, and the likelihood of a major security crisis in the near future remains reasonably low.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Tiraillé entre les intérêts économiques et géostratégiques de son pays, le président Sissi se livre à un véritable exercice d’équilibriste
By ZVI MAZEL
Quand l’Occident – et surtout l’Amérique – comprendront-ils enfin que la prolongation d’un conflit sanglant au Sinaï ne peut qu’avoir un effet déstabilisateur sur tous les pays de la région ?
Alors que Barack Obama multiplie les concessions sur le dossier iranien, Benjamin Netanyahou doit rester ferme face à la présidence américaine
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
L’Egypte, l’Arabie Saoudite et les Etats du Golfe ont trouvé un terrain d’entente : les menaces posées par l’islam radical
L’Occident est au pied du mur. Un rapport des Emirats épingle noir sur blanc ces associations qui prônent la terreur sous couvert de bienfaisance
Les Frères musulmans sont apparus sur le devant de la scène lors du Printemps arabe si mal nommé. On les a vus accéder au pouvoir par le biais d’élections libres en Egypte et en Tunisie, pour en être chassés peu après par leurs peuples qui découvraient leur véritable objectif
37 Islamists sentenced to death, while hundreds more handed life sentences, accused of preaching Jewish Talmud by court.
A look into what Egypt is doing to stop the swarm of terror attacks in the country.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Israel has been left with no option but to retaliate after Hamas made it amply clear by its behavior that it had no genuine intention of returning to the cease-fire of 2012.
By JAGDISH N SINGH
Currently the only Gulf country that openly supports the Muslim Brotherhood is Qatar. This has led the formerly mentioned Gulf countries to turn against Qatar to the extent that they recently withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar.
By TAWFIK HAMID
If Israel keeps Barghouti in prison, then Dahlan is well placed to sweep Mahmoud Abbas aside and become the next Palestinian president.
Is the UK's decision to order a review of the Muslim Brotherhood a sign the West is beginning to see the organization’s true motives?
As the US was distracted by Trump’s tweets and self-doubt, authoritarian regimes in the Middle East were on the march this year.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The state House proposal also would reportedly allow potential adoptive couples to be rejected if they are Muslim, interfaith, gay or single.
By JTA
"We were looking for people who could provide visibility into the world of terrorism," NYPD officer says.
By REUTERS
Islamist group allegedly moving headquarters in light of British government investigation.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Journalist Zvi Yehezkeli feared for his life, tells The Jerusalem Post his biggest revelations on the Muslim Brotherhood were in the US.
By AMY SPIRO
The Rami Levy supermarket chain is alleged to have ostracized and created a hostile work environment for one of its branch managers after it was learned that she was dating an Arab Muslim man.
While both Egypt and Tunisia have seen Islamist regimes gain and lose power, the differences in their trajectories are stark.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
For the Saudis and other Gulf Arab states, and Egypt as well, Qatar has become insufferable.
The struggles in the Arab world are more about the shaping of neo-traditionalist politics than a straight fight for democracy and civil rights.
By ASHER SUSSER
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
The country's state security prosecution ordered the arrest of Abol Fotouh and several leaders of his Strong Egypt party, MENA news agency said.
Security forces confiscated a variety of explosive devices, automatic weapons and other items.
The Islamist insurgency in the Sinai peninsula has grown since the military overthrew President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.
Muhammad Mahdi Akef led movement from 2004 to 2010.
Ankara to send 3,000 soldiers to train with near-isolated ally.
Qatari station’s future now in doubt due to Saudi ultimatum.
Recent history, Lerman said, has shown that “if you sit on Qatar, it will crumble.”
By HERB KEINON
Qatar calls measures "unjustified," claims allegations are baseless. Iranian official warns cutting ties will lead to instability.
Al-Jazeera, Huffington Post's Arabic website among 21 sites blocked for being affiliated with the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood or for being funded by Qatar.
"If a person can't see the difference between the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh (Islamic State) than his eyesight is blurred," says Bir Zeit Univeristy political scientist Samir Awad.
Placement on the terror list can lead to travel bans as well as the possibility of having one's passport and assets frozen.
"If anything, the parliamentary system has largely operated as a disservice to the people, providing no real opposition to the appointed government or state policies."
The Hashemite Kingdom is set to hold parliamentary elections this week.
By AARON MAGID
The court on Saturday also said the death penalty had been approved for six others accused alongside Morsi, including three journalists sentenced in absentia.
Interior Ministry Magdi Abdel Ghaffar told a news conference that the attack was ordered by Turkey-based leaders of Egypt's oldest Islamist movement and coordinated with Hamas.
“I believe that political Islam carries the religion of Islam towards the inferno of conflict,” said Fehmi Jadaane, a Jordanian researcher.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The Egyptian-based Muslim Brotherhood garners varying opinions on the issue of terror
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
The famed Islamist organization, which formed the ideological roots for more radical jihadist groups such as al-Qaida and Islamic State, is being outshined by its more radical kin.
Case related to 2011 mass jailbreak.
Egypt summoned the US ambassador in Cairo after the former parliamentarians from the Muslim Brotherhood met with US officials in January.
Appeals court allegedly cancels February ruling to include Palestinian Islamist organization, and not just its military wing, as a terrorist entity.
Egyptian expert to "Post": The Brotherhood will probably continue its long tradition of double-talk, speaking of democracy in English while emphasizing "jihad" in Arabic.
A US official called the court's decision "inconsistent with with Egypt's international obligations."
Sentence will be referred to Egypt's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for any opinion before execution can take place.
Members trickle back mostly in opposition-held areas, trying to reestablish credibility and influence.
Group reportedly planned to shoot down helicopter carrying Morsi to trial or poison his food in prison.
CIA director met with Egyptian President on Sunday in Cairo; three killed in Sinai blast.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Morsi faces charges of inciting murder of protesters, espionage and escaping prison.
The bomb targeted a minibus outside the city's stadium.
Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Badie to spend life in prison, others given death penalty.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,REUTERS
British-Lebanese human rights lawyer urges Egyptian president to expedite release of Canadian-Egyptian reporter.
The Muslim Charities Forum has acted as an umbrella group for Muslim aid organizations that operate in 71 countries, with a combined income of £108 million.
By JERRY LEWIS
Qatar's support for Muslim Brotherhood and Mohamed Morsi had driven a wedge between the countries.
Judge says Muslim Brotherhood conspired with Hamas, Hezbollah to infiltrate Egypt, topple Mubarak
UAE says Council on American-Islamic Relations should be banned, US disagrees.
Unlike former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, the leader of Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party acted pragmatically when faced with overwhelming opposition.
In an e-mailed statement, the Brotherhood called the attacks a "massacre" and offered condolences to the victims' families.
"Qataris would not encourage Islamists to depart without serious threats from other GCC members."
Turkey has also been reported as a possible destination for Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal.
Former Muslim Brotherhood leader says the organization communicated with extremist groups in Sinai and set up training camps with them when former president Morsi was in power.
Egyptian president accuses the two nations and the Muslim Brotherhood of trying to destabilize Egypt, the Egypt Independent reports.
Judicial sources say court also upholding sentence for at least 182 supporters of outlawed Islamist group's leader.
Defeated candidate in Egypt's presidential election appeals results that gave former army chief al-Sisi victory; leftist politician Sabahi won 3% of votes against over 93% of votes cast for Sisi, according to judicial sources.
In Qatar, Turkey, Britain and elsewhere, hundreds of activists have set about trying to isolate Egypt's army-backed government diplomatically.
Egyptian court sentences 155 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to jail terms and gives 54 of them life sentences.
Another Egyptian court sentenced the leader of the Brotherhood and 682 supporters to death earlier this week.
The Al-Aksa mosque has been involved with promoting extreme rhetoric in the past, calling for the destruction of US, UK and France.
Decree creates possibility for hundreds of millions of Muslims from around world to visit holy site; fatwa says visits not be normalization of ties with Israel.
By YASSER OKBI
Seeking the death penalty for the Brotherhood's general guide, Mohamed Badie, and his followers is certain to raise tensions in Egypt.
Hashemite security forces capture 5 jihadists en route to fight in Syria.
For now, Sisi enjoys the adulation of the majority of Egyptians, who see him as a savior following three decades of Mubarak and three turbulent years since his demise.
The recent political shakeup in Saudi Arabia has great implications for the country's future, especially on its relationship with funding terrorist organizations.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Qatar must also immediately stop its support of terrorist organizations and end its alliance with Iran, the world’s worst sponsor of terrorism.
By MARTIN OLINER
Qatar has breached the secret Riyadh Agreement, which required that Qatar stop supporting the Muslim Brotherhood.
By MOHAMED FAHMY
The three Arabs with Israeli citizenship who smuggled guns into the Temple Mount exploited the atmosphere of trust and reverence that enabled lax security arrangements.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
After the disaster of the Morsi regime, during which the MB tried to turn Egypt back to the dark ages, Egypt has now come to a fork in the road.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Can the Muslim Brothers of Tunisia really drop ‘Islamic’ from their masthead?
150 million out of 400 million European Union citizens believe in the conspiracy theory that Israel is conducting a war of extermination against the Palestinians.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
From it’s earliest days, the Muslim Brotherhood used violence as a strategy. It formed a “secret apparatus” to attack government officials and foreigners in Egypt, even killing two Egyptian prime ministers.
By MICHELE BACHMANN