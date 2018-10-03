03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Yardena Schwartz is living her dream of being a foreign correspondent in Israel, and flew to Nepal to report on the aftermath of the Nepal earthquake.
By NEFESH B NEFESH
Hisorai Taplaya was stabbed by a Palestinian assailant one day before her 31st birthday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Nepali caregivers find an outlet for the stress of their work by letting their ‘hearts fly like a bird’ as they compete for a prize in South Tel Aviv.
By MYA GUARNIERI
As many as 1,000 Christians are feared dead after the devastating earthquake, according to Reuben Rai, director of Churches Network Nepal.
By ARIEL COHEN
Pope Francis prays for victims of the Nepalese earthquake, after a ceremony to ordain new priests.
By REUTERS
Hanan Goder-Goldberger, co-head of the Foreign Ministry’s workers’ c'tee after it was revealed that he faced disciplinary proceedings.
By HERB KEINON
Nepal's home ministry said the death toll from the quake had reached 19, with 981 injured.
"This is a really big one," owner of handicrafts shop in Kathmandu says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
More than 7,500 people were killed and hundreds of thousands left homeless by the April 25 natural disaster.
Shortages of medicine, shelter and drinking water are just a few of the challenges still facing the devastated people of Nepal.
“We will do everything we can to bring him [Asraf] home,” Liberman says.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israeli rescue teams are operating under the command of the Nepalese military
Pema Lama was rescued by Nepal's Armed Police Force and carried on a stretcher and in a neck brace to a waiting ambulance.
Amateur video filmed from a drone a day after Nepal's devastating earthquake gives bird's eye view of Kathmandu destruction.
Those in the video appeared to be alright, but at least 17 people were killed in the avalanche that followed the earthquake at the Everest Base Camp.
The Himalayan Mountain range exists due to a collision between the Indian Plate and the Eurasian plate, on whose boundary Nepal sits.
By SHARON UDASIN
With 150 unaccounted for, it remains unclear if Israelis were harmed in the deadly quake, those accounted for share their story.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Google executive Dan Fredinburg, 33, died in avalanche triggered by devastating Nepal earthquake.
Search and rescue team to depart shortly from Israel to region; will include doctors.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA,REUTERS
Saturday saw Kathmandu hit by largest earthquake in 81 years, kills well over 700 hundred people.
By REUTERS,IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS,ILAN GOLDENBERG AND ELIZABETH ROSENBERG, REUTERS,KEITH KOFFLER/REUTERS
7.9 magnitude quake topples historic Kathmandu tower.
In total, there were 60 people on the bus that reportedly fell fifty meters into an abyss.
By BEN HARTMAN
Storm killed forty people including four Israelis.
An unnamed Israeli businessman reportedly donated his private plane to fly the injured back to Israel.
By HERB KEINON,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH,REUTERS
One Israeli tourist still missing as death toll of avalanche that claimed 20 lives is feared to rise.
Israeli Embassy in Kathmandu apprehends Iranian man who made "frequent, suspicious visits" to the embassy area.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Israeli Embassy in Kathmandu apprehend Iranian man who made "frequent, suspicious visits" to the embassy area, reportedly planned a series of terrorist attacks on embassy, Israelis tourists in the country.
Volunteers from ZAKA rescue and recovery organization have arrived in Nepal to assist in the recovery and identification of Irina Shekhets.
By JUDY SIEGEL
The rescue team arrived just in the nick of time, preventing what could have been a disaster.
Vered Aviyashar was on hiking trip with friends when jeep overturned in mountains.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Since Palestine joined UNESCO as a member in 2011, it has had three sites approved: the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Battir and Hebron’s Old Town.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Three Nepalese men circling the globe on bicycles share their thoughts about the environment, world peace - and Israel.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
President Reubin Rivlin repeatedly raised the issue of UN support for Israel as he accepted the credentials of four new ambassadors to Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Two years after a massive earthquake rocked Nepal, Israeli officer recalls the rapid deployment and the tireless efforts to save lives
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Creating Israeli and Jewish leadership passionately involved in tikkun olam locally and globally.
By ANN GOLDBERG
Deal to allow some 25 Nepalese surrogate mothers to fly to Israel to give birth, despite a Nepal Supreme Court injunction.
Less than three weeks has passed since the highly successful IDF field hospital team returned from saving lives and limbs in Nepal. The sights and sounds still remain with them.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Parents of babies had wanted to leave Nepal before the births, but were unable to do so because the surrogate mothers lacked travel documents.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The allegation was made by two Spanish-language networks.
By JTA
Krishna Devi Khadka attributed her survival to the IsraAID team rescue efforts that lead to her being pulled from the rubble followed by intensive medical care at the IDF field hospital.
Israel’s sole fatality in Nepal is laid to rest in hometown of Lehavim.
Details of the funeral were posted on a Facebook page dedicated to the memory of the young man who was killed on April 25 by an avalanche in the Langtang area.
The massive earthquake which struck Nepal, setting off an avalanche, swept Asraf, 22, off his path and to his death.
Rescuers identify body of missing Israeli trekker Or Asraf.
Asraf is the sole Israeli victim of the earthquake which has killed more than 7,000 in Nepal.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
The documents linked to Or Asraf were found in an area where a large avalanche occurred after the quake, ZAKA spokesman says.
Israel is operating the largest humanitarian presence in Nepal, with over 250 doctors and rescue personnel working around the clock to locate and treat an almost equal number of Israelis.
The IDF, together with the Nepalese Army and United Hatzalah, have combed the area for the last two days, based on information they received from trekkers who were in the area at the time.
Or Asraf, was last seen in the Langtang area of Nepal, before the massive earthquake struck last week.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Or Asraf is the last Israeli national in Nepal who has yet to be accounted for.
Rescuers extract Israeli trekkers from Nepal and a mother breathes a sigh of relief.
The hospital said it will treat some 200 patients a day from all over Nepal.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN,REUTERS
Sanitary conditions raise the fear of epidemics and infections as time goes on.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Expert says infants are not considered halachically Jewish, and thus will likely face conversion opposition from Chief Rabbinate.
Fear persists for families of Israelis still missing in earthquake-ravaged country.
Israeli jumbo jet with some 216 survivors of the quake lands at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Tuesday.
In addition to 260 soldiers who will take part in the search and rescue effort, 95 tons of medical supplies will be used to set up a field hospital to treat those injured in the disaster.
Five planes head to Nepal to join international relief effort; 50 Israelis still unaccounted for, as death toll approaches 4,000.
“Every aftershock threatened to bring the building down on top of us ... It was a nightmare that we are just now beginning to understand," one parent says.
By BEN HARTMAN, HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Israeli trekkers trapped in remote areas of Nepal send distress signals to their family members asking for help
Foreign workers concerned about their relatives and their country after earthquake.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israelis visiting Nepal to adopt babies from surrogate mothers wait patiently for assistance.
Facebook meanwhile activated a “Nepal Earthquake Facebook Safety Check” application, in which Facebook users in Nepal could click to let their friends know that they are OK.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,SHARON UDASIN
The plane carried a number of wounded Israelis and premature babies of Israeli parents who were born to surrogate Nepalese mothers.
Multiple Israeli delegations heading to quake-hit Himalayan country to help rescue and treatment effort as well as to search for missing Israelis.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
MDA also launched a donations drive on behalf of Nepal to assist Nepalese citizens who have been left without a roof, food or water.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously stated that Israel will provide all possible help to Nepal.
Field hospital can treat 200 patients a day; Search and rescue teams to search for trapped earthquake victims in rubble; 260 Israeli personnel to arrive in Nepal on Monday
The United States Geological Survey said the tremor was 6.7 magnitude, less than the 7.9 quake that struck the region on Saturday killing at least 1,900 people.
Efforts target 26 Nepalese babies and their Israeli parents.
By SHARON UDASIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Home Front Command, operating under state of emergency, in search of possible Israeli injured, casualties.
The Chabad representative in Nepal is calling the incident a Purim miracle after almost all passengers walk away unscathed.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
A total of seven Israelis landed in Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning from Nepal to receive continued treatment.
By BEN HARTMAN,REUTERS
Prof. Avi Rivkind knew from his medical books what to do when he arrived at the American hospital in Kathmandu.
Army helicopters scoured for survivors on parts of the trail at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters. Soldiers fanned out through some of the most treacherous terrain, where helicopters cannot land.
How a tradition leading to 1,000-strong Passover Seders may have started 30 years ago in the Nepalese capital
By SHULA KOPF
Israeli NGOs were among the first to arrive after the disaster and are among the last to leave, running a variety of programs in stricken areas.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ ISRAEL21C.ORG
From the founder of Tevel b’Tzedek, a first-person account of the relief effort after an earthquake devastated the South Asian country, and what more is left to do.
By MICHA ODENHEIMER
IsraAID is involved in humanitarian efforts around the world, even in regions that are traditionally less friendly to Israel.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Trekking through Nepal is physically challenging but well worth the experience.
By BRIAN BLUM
The Kfar Chabad matza factory produces 12,000 tons of matza at the pace of seven minutes a batch.
By ADAM ROSS
A television show about a real-life Chabad house in Nepal thrusts a Lubavitcher couple into the spotlight.
By DEBORAH DANAN
A member of the Foreign Ministry’s Emergency Response Team in Nepal reflects on the tragedy.
By ALON LAVI
It’s no wonder that the other, smaller, independent first-response organizations in Israel are required to follow MDA standards.
By ARNOLD GERSON
No need to go to Kathmandu to discover that Israelis know how to come together to offer support.
By LIAT COLLINS
This commitment is not easy and it is not cheap.
By ELI BEER
Until the earthquake in Nepal, most Israelis had no idea that a surrogacy business was operating there.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Throughout our trip to Nepal... I imagined I might return someday to do the full circuit... After what happened earlier this month, would I still entertain the possibility?
Rambam teaches international medical teams to treat trauma victims
By DAVID RATNER
President Reuven Rivlin wants to hear eyewitness versions from people who were actually there.
“A very cute baby boy, healthy, and weighing 2.1 kilograms was born,” said Maj. (res.) Michal Peres, a midwife by trade who is part of the IDF delegation in Kathmandu.