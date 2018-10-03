03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The cold snap comes as workers clear snow and ice from roadways after a blizzard clobbered the region on Thursday and Friday.
By REUTERS
By YAIR ETTINGER
"We have to get much tougher," Trump said. "We have to get much smarter. And we have to get much less politically correct. We're so politically correct that we're afraid to do anything."
The tour included visits to Sderot, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Syrian border and Ziv Medical Center in Safed, which is treating Syrians wounded in their civil war.
By SARAH LEVI
US envoy to the UN tweets of disappointment after being heckled.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A local lawmaker has filed a petition that would prevent the concert from taking place.
By JTA
New York is home to some 200 Israeli-founded start-ups, ranging in fields from biotechnology to e-commerce and leading to multi-million dollar success stories.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The new joint campus brings together the mastery of Technion, which is synonymous with the "start-up nation," and Cornell's long-standing expertise in engineering and computer science.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The billionaire business magnate is said to own $5 million of Israeli bonds in his personal portfolio.
By SHARON UDASIN
Natan Sharansky, the outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency, will serve as the founding chair of the institute.
The move was made to accommodate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.
By GLENN BLAIN/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
The purpose of the film is break stereotypes of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and show them as a real human beings instead of a reclusive, marginal group.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Town of Mahwah agrees to allow pipes, wires to remain, will pay $10,000 in legal fees.
By AMY SPIRO
American businessman Daniel Sunray completed a six-year sentence for sexual abuse of six children between 1998 and 1999.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The festival, being held at the famed Lincoln Center in Midtown Manhattan, features nearly 40 films from Israel, France, Morocco, South Africa, Romania, Belgium, Italy and Argentina.
Delta airline's managers have a long history of making antisemitic comments and ridiculing Jews.
More than 100 years after Sholem Aleichem created Tevye, the milkman returns to his roots.
The synagogue’s clergy do not officiate at same-sex weddings, but the synagogue began including same-sex marriages in its announcements earlier this year.
By BEN SALES/JTA
"I have contacted law enforcement to determine who is responsible," she said in a statement to Axios.
Hanukka was celebrated and observed throughout the war, in the ghettos and even in the camps, people hoping beyond hope that the suffering would end and believing that they would be free once again.
By HADAR BEN-YEHUDA / NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL
Without enough food, party goers resorted to desperate measures.
Abby Stein can’t remember a time when she didn’t feel that she was a girl, living in a sect where boys and girls weren’t even allowed to play together.
By ED STANNARD/NEW HAVEN REGISTER
Police are investigating to find out who sent the letter.
A long list of VIPs were honored for their excellence in a variety of fields while remaining committed to their values.
In 2011, the 'New York Times' identified Kiryas Joel as the poorest place in the United States.
More than 4,000 volunteers in New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania and California have been trained by Community Security Service.
According to the study the main driver of antisemitic incidents was the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.
Eric Carbonaro is accused of spray-painting the wall of the Beth Shalom Cemetery in Warwick, NY, with antisemitic graffiti
They took the money but left the meat.
Swastikas were found in two separate incidents in New York in the last week.
As the first YU president who has Israeli as well as American citizenship, Berman brings with him a different perspective of the Jewish state.
At least seven businesses received threatening flyers with an image of a swastika that also said "out with the Jews."
By JOY BERNARD
The flyer was sent to the Weiss Bakery in the haredi Orthodox neighborhood of Borough Park.
The recordings stated that the museum would make a good target for a terror attack because of its new Kurdish exhibit.
The handbook aims to “help demystify the systems of power behind the University.”
Shimen Liebowitz has been held without bail since his arrest a year ago.
By CHRIS MCKENNA/THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD
"I have the honor to be a role model for young women and girls," said the female scribe.
The mother and daughter were spat at and attacked.
Tickets to the event sold out within hours.
On August 16, the appeals court said the original ruling violated Weisberger’s rights and returned custody to her.
Jewish leaders said that King, who was interviewed by the local media in front of his defaced home wearing a kippah, is not Jewish.
Latif Jiji cited his Judaism and celebration of Passover as the inspiration for his winemaking.
By DAVID KLEIN/ JTA
Raphael Golb is the son of Dead Sea Scrolls expert Norman Golb, a professor at the University of Chicago.
The symbol was drawn beneath a banner that read 'Hate has no home here.'
According to her lawyer, Alana Shultz was fired after her employers learned that she was 19 weeks pregnant.
Owner of 83 years old Judaica store getting ready to sell, only one Jewish bookstore will remain in the whole of Manhattan.
The close to 130-year-old eatery has launched a new campaign this month called “Pass the Pastrami.”
“There are no words to describe the sudden loss of a young life, and everyone in the New Jersey Y Camps community is grieving the passing of Daniel Beer.”
Assemblyman Hivkind, the son of Holocaust survivors, has called on President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to deport Jakiw Palij.
De Blasio also praised Israel as the “answer to industrial oppression going back thousands of years” and spoke about the proximity between the City of New York and the State of Israel.
“The percentage of Jews who marry people who are not Jewish is very high so we have to find a way to hold on to those people, because they really don't want to leave.”
But liberal Orthodox Yeshivat Chovevei Torah reiterates opposition to practice
Anti-Zionist Satmar Hasidic group joins Israeli Orthodox in campaign against Orthodox conscription into the IDF.
La menace terroriste n’a pas bousculé les traditions du Nouvel An
By MICHELE MAZEL
Veteran performer Sharon Katz of Efrat enthuses about the distinctive importance of the Kol Isha group.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
A new program aims to connect fashionistas to Israel, one stitch at a time.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The exhibition incorporates a wide variety of visual works by artists who emigrated from the former USSR as children, and address migration from the perspective of a longing for childhood memories.
By BARRY DAVIS
The lawsuit laid out lurid details of Weinstein's company rife with "abuse and intimidation."
The suspect in a pipe bomb attack on the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal said he was motivated by Israeli actions in Gaza.
“There was a stampede up the stairs to get out,” said Diego Fernandez, one of the commuters at Port Authority. “Everybody was scared and running and shouting.”
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Marxist-Leninist party, according to German media reports, formed a joint campaign list with The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The ceremony was held during the traditional annual nominee Medal Ceremony for the 2017 International Emmy Awards nominees.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
According to media reports, Erlij was a successful businessman and well-known figure in his home country.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Other than an added police and sniper presence, there was no reminder of what happened just a few hours earlier.
The screening took place at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The assailant, wearing a white, medical-style lab coat and armed with an assault rifle, apparently tried to set himself on fire at one point.
Mayor DeBlasio: "New York City is proud to honor his memory."
By EYTAN HALON
Israeli actor Sasson Gabai will take up same role he played in 2007 film.
The decision led to an immediate public outcry, forcing senior management to reverse its decision.
A wine is never just a drink, and you can’t disconnect what you sip from its place of origin and its personal history – and the story in this instance was very special.
By ADAM MONTEFIORE
Hebrew Public Charter Schools teach Israeli culture to children of diverse backgrounds.
A dozen women, along with seven start-up founders, to speed-date with US investors.
Amazon Studios head Roy Price suspended for sexual harassment, canceling London showcase.
The door to the world of artistic letter creation opened wider when Pludwinski became the custodian of a slew of trade publications.
Danon acknowledged that his hobnobbing with diplomats and statesmen in New York is giving him valuable experience that could serve him well down the line.
By HERB KEINON
Lia Kes is involved in every aspect of the design process, visiting factories, meeting with customers, and selecting dyes and recycling materials for garments.
By HOWARD BLAS
Netanyahu met with New Yorkers and passerbys while enjoying the walk with his wife Sara.
The Trump administration, like the Obama administration, has pressured Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
When she wakes up in New York, it is midday in Israel, and she sees all the messages from her loved ones there.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
David Halbfinger comes to post after 20 years at newspaper
State attorney orders police to inspect new evidence revealed by Jpost in Ariel Newman’s death.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Former New York City Mayor Giuliani rang the opening bell at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.
Dan Hanegby, an Israeli investment banker, died tragically in a lethal accident in New York City.
Hebrew language students from New York and New Jersey get their first taste of Israeli culture
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Prof. Samuel Heilman examines the politics of succession in today’s hassidic dynasties
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
There is never a good time to die, and for those we love, who are young or young at heart, we can’t help but feel that they died before their time.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
The steering committee is the key to the city’s social mobility.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
The Fellowship and FIDF have been distributing the gift cards twice a year before Rosh Hashana and Passover since 2009.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In 1974, after the Yom Kippur War, Israel and Syria signed the Disengagement Agreement, which was sanctioned by UN Security Council resolutions.
By YOSSI MELMAN
It won't be Rabbi Marc Schneier's first visit to the Gulf state.
20 years later, abuse allegation may be finally catching up with famed director.
"Hurry up, Jew. I got places to be," Jacqueline Kent Cooke allegedly said to the family.
By LAURA DIMON AND ADAM SHRIER AND GRAHAM RAYMAN / NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The Italian government has emphasized that the new measures are intended to boost Italian companies’ presence in the Iranian market.
By GIULIO MARIA TERZI
Your newsfeed or homepage reflects your search history, “likes” and online shopping habits.
By IDO AHARONI
I tend to use the word “barbaric” when describing adult circumcision.
By HAYIM LEITER
Today Israel contributes greatly to the UN and, by extension, to the world.
By MICAH HALPERN
New York and Israel Jewry in contrasting policies this week.
By GIL TROY