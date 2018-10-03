news in english

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In a blow for many Democrats who looked to Ossoff to bring about change, the 30-year-old Jewish candidate lost the congressional race in Atlanta to Karen Handel.
By JTA
The US president, who has vehemently protested in the past that global warming was a "hoax," is expected to announce a controversial US pullout from the Paris accord.
By REUTERS
"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump said in a string of Twitter posts.
US President Donald Trump dismissed James Comey on Tuesday in an unpredictable move that is now being linked to the probe into the "Russian Affair."
By JOY BERNARD
US President Donald Trump fired FBI head James Comey in a shocking move on Tuesday night, following a recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Cyberreason's advanced technology have protected scores of companies from advanced attacks, including the recent and global WannaCry Ransoware attack.
By SHARON UDASIN
8 dead, 12 injured by Uzbek immigrant
By YAIR ETTINGER,REUTERS
Police said that the shooter was not at large but did not release information regarding the number of casualties.
An unidentified perpetrator slammed into a group of worshippers who finished a late-night prayer at a north Lodon mosque, leaving several of them injured.
The fire erupted in a central London residential area.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
There is "no moral equivalence," Cheney asserted, in comparing CIA tactics after 9/11 to what "nineteen guys armed with airline tickets" inflicted on Washington and New York that day.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Paper's publisher says removal of top editor was due to her bad management skills, not gender bias.
The IDF spotted a man crossing into Lebanese territory though Israel's northern border.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The attack took place near the Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem and the assailant was stopped by security forces at the scene.
The disappearance of programs such as IBA News are of great concern to English language speakers whose Hebrew is insufficient to follow Hebrew language news broadcasts.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Rett’s syndrome is a devastating neurological disease that develops spontaneously in the uterus and is not inherited from one’s parents. But there is hope for an eventual cure.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
New app: Say-Way: This Is How It’s Said in English
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Europeans dust off their thinking caps.
By ANDREAS BERGGREN
The killings of yeshiva students were covered differently in European news outlets.
Europe reporting daily on fears of extremist winds blowing in the turmoil of the Middle East.
Former deputy defense minister Ehpraim Sneh warned that Israel should be prepared to react to unforeseen aggression from Lebanon by hitting it where it hurts the most.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman is officially the next in line to rule the kingdom.
The US military said it downed the Syrian jet over Raqqa in a rare incident that marks a flareup in the war-wrought country.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that the BBC change the headline it used to describe Friday's lethal attack. The MFA also bashed the channel for 'biased' coverage.
Egypt has offered Hamas help with electricity in exchange for a list of security demands following Israel's announcement that it would withdraw some of the power it provides to the Strip.
Esther Wachsman, whose son was killed by Palestinian terrorists, paid homage to former Hamas captive.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
While Ms. Costanzo understandably presents a benign façade, these and other details have been documented by NGO Monitor.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The American electorate has been ill served by politically skewed foreign news coverage that markets political advocacy as news.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ivanka Trump to testify under oath in shoe knockoff suit against company.
"I apologize for the bad joke I attempted in poor taste about President Trump," Depp stated following a wave of backlash.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Busy week. Try to be flexible and plan accordingly.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
My jaw dropped – driving around Beersheba for three days with an advanced octogenarian from outback northwest Queensland would be a challenge.
By GRAEME STONE