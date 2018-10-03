obama and isreal

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By declining to veto the anti-Israeli resolution of the UN, it seems that US President Barack Obama has played into the hands of the Israeli Right once more.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Diplomats estimate that the US will insist on retaining role as exclusive mediator between Israel and the Palestinians.
By SHLOMO SHAMIR/MAARIV ONLINE
Chairperson of the Strauss Group food empire and chamber chairwoman Ofra Strauss sat down with the ‘Post’ and gave her own take on the state of US-Israeli relations and where they're headed.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The devout Christian and politician criticized the president, but embraced the second coming of Jesus.
By ARIEL COHEN
“While I regret my misstatement, I stand behind my prepared remarks. I believe that those of us who love Israel must be aggressive in our criticism thereof," Hagee said.
By JTA
72% believe poor relations between Netanyahu and Obama have a negative influence on US-Israel relations.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Une autre tempête qui vient de l’Atlantique
By MICHELLE MAZEL
The lead up to Netanyahu's address to Congress on March 3 resembles the plot of The Karate Kid.
By Gidon Ben-Zvi
The US president wants to proceed along his current negotiations path, hoping to reach what he deems to be, a peaceful outcome to the Iranian problem.
By AVI PERRY
US President Barack Obama appears desperate to get a nuclear accord with Iran at any price.
By NOAH BECK
The White House made clear for a second straight day that it had little faith in Netanyahu's effort to backtrack since winning Tuesday's election and insist he was in favor of a two-state solution, long a cornerstone of US Middle East policy.
By REUTERS
The annual speech will make brief mention of Iran, Israel, and an appeal to the American people for their support against violent Islamic extremism.
By MICHAEL WILNER
US officials reject that rebuke was intentional snub of Netanyahu.
Campaigner said that voters should remember that "Hussein Obama" is in the White House and only a strong Likud can stand up to him.
By NIV ELIS
Netanyahu says he will carry out speech as planned.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER,LAHAV HARKOV
In an interview with Channel 2's Uvda that aired in its entriety on Tuesday, Obama disputed that Washington took the lead in getting the anti-settlement resolution passed by the UN Security Council
By HERB KEINON
During their meeting at the White House, Netanyahu and Obama laid the groundwork to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding to replace the one that expires in 2017.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
A win in the last 16 will mean the team will have two opportunities to progress to the qualifying tournament, which will take place next July.
By ALLON SINAI
Pew survey finds that Palestinians, Jordanians have even less confidence in Obama than Israelis.
Former Israeli envoy to US pens op-ed for 'Foreign Policy' in which he dissects the origins of Obama's policy in Middle East.
Some in Jerusalem viewed White House threats of 'reassessing' ties as a way of putting Israel on the defensive, US House Speaker Boehner to visit Israel.
Only 16% of Israeli public believe US president's administration is more pro-Israel than pro-Palestinian.
Washington distances itself from obscene characterization of Netanyahu; senior Israeli official sees comments tied to "imminent" Iran deal.
Obama official says reported characterization of PM as "chickenshit" doesn't represent administration view.
Senior Obama administration officials respond to article in 'Atlantic' after one US aide quoted calling Prime Minister Netanyahu "chickensh**t."
After Netanyahu left the White House, Obama’s spokesman Josh Earnest issued a sharply worded statement attacking Israel.
The broad ideological gap between Israel and the US on Iran’s nuclear ambitions also explains the opposing views on Tehran's role in the chaos and brutality of the Middle East.
By Gerald Steinberg
As the US takes on ISIS, the implications for Israel and the Middle East range from Iran’s nuclear program to the peace process.
By EYTAN GILBOA
‘A utopia Israel is not. But we do possess one of the strongest monetary systems, and our security situation is good. So this bitterness toward Bibi is somewhat perplexing’
By JPost Editorial
The high-profile meeting in the Oval Office is meant to convey a US stamp of approval for a leader who has sought to be more inclusive than his predecessor in governing Iraq.
Group of 47 senators says any agreement not approved by Congress is a mere executive agreement that can be revoked.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Obama hits back at "foreign policy establishment" on shoot-first mentality.
President signs law declaring Israel "strategic partner."
The problem is that substantively, there is no real difference between Obama and Trump, not in the Middle East and not anywhere.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
For the US the Obama and Trump speeches show that a new era has arrived, one in which every new US president must address the “Muslim world.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
History will look kindly on Obama’s domestic successes, but will judge his Middle East policy harshly.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
"I am not one of those who believes that Barrack Obama purposefully set out to maliciously ruin the Middle East."
By SHARREN HASKEL
''The outgoing US president has spawned a callow, cowardly series of leadership miscarriages that bullied friends and empowered enemies.''
By GIL TROY
Rejection leads to projection. In his final days in office, Obama will unilaterally move the markers where he still can, including a drive toward Palestinian statehood.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
It remains to be seen whether in the twilight zone of his presidency, between November 8 and leaving office, Obama will seek, as Netanyahu fears, to set out parameters for a two-state solution.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Since he entered office nearly eight years ago, Obama’s foreign policy has always sought to kill two birds with one stone.
President Obama is no doubt concerned with solidifying his legacy in his remaining months in office. It would be an historic decision for him to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Obama will have left behind a superhighway littered with abandoned allies, broken promises and disdain.
By MICHAEL D. EVANS
On the record, Obama insults allies without a thought (or perhaps with too much calculation).
By DANIEL TAUBER
The Obama Administration believes it is at war with Israel- not a shooting war, but a political war.
Israel and the US need to coordinate on monitoring, on sharing intelligence to get a clear picture of exactly what the Iranians are – and are not – doing.
We stand with Prime Minister Netanyahu who said in a recent cabinet meeting, “We will gather forces in Israel and around the world to shatter the lies of our enemies."
By HANK SHEINKOPF AND GEORGE BIRNBAUM,RONN TOROSSIAN
This is normal life
By BRIAN BLUM
Until the televised debate, I had interacted little with Ben-Ami; but one small interaction had taught me a lot about his organization.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
A dispassionate look at the sequence of events shows that the Obama administration has generated an unprecedented crisis in US-Israeli relations.
By AARON KLEIN
With his misguided and naïve outreach, the president has spawned a new Iranian assertiveness, bolstered by an economic resurgence directly related to our unilateral concessions on sanctions.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Each side has criticized the other’s position on their merits and demerits. But scatological name-calling on the record has no place in an alliance between friends.
On Thursday, Haaretz published a political cartoon that caused a backlash the likes of which make the “chickenshit” story pale in comparison.
By RUTHIE BLUM
It is vital to restore the dialogue between Washington and Jerusalem in order to return to joint strategic planning.
By DANNY AYALON
Yehudah Glick has spent the better part of the last 20 years championing the right of Jews to pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
This week's podcast looks at two modern-day threats: The Iranian nuclear threat and global anti-Semitism.
By PODCAST
Reform rabbi Susan Silverman reflects upon the lessons learned from the Passover story, and how they can be applied to life today.
Deputy Managing Editor Tovah Lazaroff explains how Obama’s approach might affect Netanyahu’s attempt to build a coalition and Israel’s settlement policy.
Was the move a stroke of genius, or a strategic error made in desperation?
As the elections approach, 'The Jerusalem Post''s Gil Hoffman and Lahav Harkov discuss who is most likely to form the next coalition and which kind of government would be most likely to stick.
Brookings Institution Fellow Dr. Natan Sachs joins us from Washington DC to give his take on the speech, its political repercussions, and the limited options Israel has for dealing with Iran.
Editorial Page Editor discusses the implications of Netanyahu's visit to Washington; Energy Reporter lays out what’s gone wrong with Israel’s natural gas sector.
Rob Lowe can't believe that Obama won't meet with Netanyahu, but will meet with YouTube star.
"We must stand firm alongside Israel and its war against Islamic terrorism."