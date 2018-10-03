obama israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In speech about religious tolerance, Obama says he is a devout Christian.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"The example of Israel and its values was inspiring,” Obama said.
By STEVE RABINOWITZ
With the elections coming closer, the American Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, has not yet decided when he will leave his post.
By HERB KEINON
"Together we must stand against bigotry and hatred in all their forms."
By JTA
72% believe poor relations between Netanyahu and Obama have a negative influence on US-Israel relations.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
La saga du discours continue. Comment prouver que Netanyahou n’est pas motivé par des enjeux électoraux, mais par le danger que représente le nucléaire iranien pour la sécurité d’Israël ?
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Barack Obama a préféré éluder la nature antisémite de l’attaque contre l’Hypercacher. Un choix révélateur des intentions du président américain
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Usually, a war with so few gains would cost the PM public support. This time, the opposite occurred
By EVELYN GORDON
If Obama and the Annapolis participants have forgotten that creating a “democratic Palestinian state” is fundamental to the conflict being ended – they only have themselves to blame for the chaos that will surely follow.
By DAVID SINGER
The White House made clear for a second straight day that it had little faith in Netanyahu's effort to backtrack since winning Tuesday's election and insist he was in favor of a two-state solution, long a cornerstone of US Middle East policy.
By REUTERS
Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker criticizes Obama's latest move.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The annual speech will make brief mention of Iran, Israel, and an appeal to the American people for their support against violent Islamic extremism.
"Enough with the mentality of exile," says Prime Minister Netanyahu.
"I could not be more honored to be in Jerusalem to say farewell to my friend Shimon Peres, who showed us that justice and hope are at the heart of the Zionist idea."
It is the 17th time the two leaders have met since 2009.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,HERB KEINON
According to a senior Obama administration official, the Israeli government has succeeded in securing a central request in its negotiations over a decade-long US defense package.
Herzog calls for committee to be formed to investigate "Netanyahu's decision making process when it comes to national security."
By GIL HOFFMAN,ARIEL WHITMAN
Israel, US at loggerheads over next defense assistance program.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
According to Consul-General of Israel in New York Ido Aharoni, under Obama and Netanyahu, the bond between Israel and the United States has never been stronger.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The US president's comment comes four days after nine people were killed in a racist attack on a South Carolina church.
"For us to undermine diplomacy at this critical time for no good reason is a mistake," Obama tells CNN on subject of new Iran sanctions.
Rivlin first proposed meeting with Obama back in December.
Along with thinking that the US position in the region has been weakened, some 68% believe America’s standing in the region influences Israel’s position.
Disagreements between the leaders of Israel, US do not translate into an actual crisis in relations between the two states.
"Our coalition is on the offensive," Obama said in a brief statement. "ISIL is on the defensive, and ISIL is going to lose."
President signs law declaring Israel "strategic partner."
Kerry says killers of journalists James Foley and Steve Sotloff will be held accountable ‘no matter how long it takes.’
Rejection leads to projection. In his final days in office, Obama will unilaterally move the markers where he still can, including a drive toward Palestinian statehood.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The Obama administration wrongly calls legally established settlements in Judea and Samaria “obstacles to peace,” and their expansion “inflammatory and provocative.”
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Everyone knows, though few say publicly, that the safety of Jews could scarcely be guaranteed in an actual, as opposed to a theoretically peaceful, Palestinian state.
By MORTON A. KLEIN,DANIEL MANDEL
The scope of the deal and its provisions on missile defense funding demonstrate a strong commitment to Israel’s qualitative military edge.
By REBECCA BORNSTEIN
Among complaints over lost ground on Israel’s qualitative military edge over its Arab neighbors during the end of the Bush presidency, the Obama administration quickly saw that the problem was fixed immediately.
By URI PILICHOWSKI
Obama will have left behind a superhighway littered with abandoned allies, broken promises and disdain.
By MICHAEL D. EVANS
Great leadership is grounded on clear values.
By GHANEM M. NUSEIBEH,ELI EPSTEIN
Global double standards, callousness and hypocrisy regarding Israel were on full display this week.
Bottom line: Murder is good. Remembrance is bad.
By SARAH HONIG