03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
"The number one job of the president is to bring people together," Casspi said in an interview with NBC.
By ERIC SUMNER
Poor showing over weekend doesn’t bode well for upcoming EuroBasket; Pargo out at Mac TA?
By ALLON SINAI
United Hatzalah – an organization of first responders – recently received a special donation, thanks to Hollywood actor Jeremy Piven.
By AMIR TZUMER
In effort to cut combat air accidents, IAF launches sleep seminar, will use famous athletes to educate pilots in maintaining healthy lifestyle.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Zvi Hauser is examining a revival of the "Omri Casspi Bill," which would allow Israeli citizens abroad to vote.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Journalist turned politician writes on his Facebook page that he opposes bill giving Israelis abroad the right to vote.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Casspi impressively carved out a role for himself with the NBA champions during December, averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over 19.5 minutes per game.
The top three in the second round, which will be played between September 2018 and February 2019 and will be comprised of four groups of six teams, will secure a berth in the World Cup.
There are plenty of question marks hanging over the new-look Israel team, with the blue-and-white undergoing an overhaul following the disappointing showing in EuroBasket 2017.
Israeli star scores 12 points and picks up eight rebounds in Warriors victory over Brooklyn.
The 29-year-old Israeli forward had his best game for the team since joining in the summer on Wednesday night, posting 13 points, three rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said Casspi had his “full support” to sit out the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.
By JTA
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 77 in the world, was playing in his first ATP Tour quarterfinal since reaching the semifinals of the Chennai Open in India in the first week of January.
The blue-and-white were crushed by Ukraine by 24 points to finish the tournament.
With two games left in group play, blue-and-white aims to run with momentum of huge comeback vs Germany.
Israel held an eight-point lead at the break on Sunday, but couldn’t put Turkey away and the visitors pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and held off a blue-and-white comeback in the closing minutes.
Israel will soon face Georgia and Ukraine as well.
He was the team’s top scorer with 16 points in its second win in 48 hours over Romania last Sunday, but didn’t travel to Russia after suffering from groin pain in training.
The national team will play 10 warm-up games in total ahead of the start of the European Championships, which will be held in Israel for the first time.
After a whirlwind year plagued with injuries and unexpected moves, Omri Casspi has settled with the Golden State Warriors.
He will join a star-studded roster considered to be one of the best of all-time, including Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
The 28-year-old Israeli found himself without a team after being waived by the New Orleans Pelicans three weeks ago.
The 28-year-old Israeli arrived in New Orleans with high hopes after leaving Sacramento last Sunday as part of the DeMarcus Cousins trade.
The 28-year-old Israeli has struggled with injuries this season.
Israeli forward included in deal that sends DeMarcus Cousins from Sacramento to New Orleans
Casspi part of deal involving superstar teammate DeMarcus Cousins.
NBA players past and present Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, Rudy Gay, Donald Sloan, Beno Udrih, and Chris Copeland and WNBA players Alysha Clark and Mistie Bas attend event.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The group will travel throughout the country, including in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and on Sunday will attend a clinic with 400 children in Ramle sponsored by Bank Hapoalim.
Israeli swingman goes toe-to-toe with reigning MVP Curry, but Golden State prevails over Sacramento.
Casspi, averaging 12.3 points this season, hit 9 of 12 three-pointers en route to his career high in scoring.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel will play three games in as many days in Zagreb, facing Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday before playing Estonia on Thursday and Croatia on Friday.
The 26-year-old Israeli led his team to victory over the Lakers in Sacramento’s final home game of the season on Monday.
26-year-old Israeli likely takes significant step towards receiving the contract extension he is hoping for from the Sacramento Kings.
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: Non-Jewish stooges; how many licks in a Kosher Tootsie Roll Pop?
From beauty to basketball.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A diplomatic daughter arrives in Israel - as a new immigrant.
After 2 disappointing seasons with Cleveland, forward signs 2-year deal to play with star-studded roster in Houston.
Another Israeli hits it big as 25-year old guard commits to Dallas Mavericks for three years.
According to ESPN, Maccabi Haifa's star guard has given a verbal commitment to join the Dallas Mavericks next season.
Casspi may be joined in the NBA by a second Israeli, with Gal Mekel receiving rave reviews in recent workouts.
Israeli forward insists he is happy in Cleveland despite diminishing role and numbers.
If the early signs are anything to go by, it may well be another rough season for Casspi.
After disappointing campaign, Israeli NBA representative optimistic of reestablishing his place as a valuable player.
Blue-and-white avenge embarrassing home loss, led by Casspi’s 26, to retake 3rd place.
Israel’s EuroBasket 2013 qualifying campaign reaches the point of no return when the national team visits Estonia in Tallinn.
Casspi & Co. cough up late lead at home, Israel now up against qualification wall.
Israel has rebounded with road wins over weak Iceland and Slovakia, but its true test is against Group A's two strongest teams.
Casspi averaging career-lows in most major offensive categories, but has shown sparks of late.
As hopes fade for a quick end to the NBA lockout, Israeli NBA player signs deal to return home in January.
With Farmar back, yellow-and-blue hopes to put Milano loss in back mirror; Casspi on the way?
Israel opens its EuroBasket campaign against Germany in Siauliai, Lithuania on Wednesday night.
The national team faces Germany in Group B opener in Siauliai and Shivek feels his side is ready for the tough challenges ahead.
Hoops: Israel coach Arik Shivek was in a confident mood ahead of his team’s flight to Lithuania.
Following conversation with national team coach, Shivek decides to release him from roster.
Casspi went down with a knee injury just under two weeks ago, with an MRI revealing a slight tear in his left knee ligaments.
David Federman says NBA star close to signing with Israeli powerhouse; will play with club for duration of NBA lockout.
David Federman says NBA star close to signing with Israeli powerhouse; will play with club for duration of NBA work dispute.
Mac TA's Lior Eliyahu was Israel’s most consistent player in this weekend’s EuroBasket warm-up event in Cyprus, averaging 16.7 points in three games.
“It is good to be back training with the team and to see all the guys again,” Cleveland Cavalier Omri Casspi says of the practice.
Israeli representative to the NBA sent to Cleveland for J.J. Hickson.
NBA star wins $200,000 Telma endorsement: “Casspi is one of the people best identified with Israeli success."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The 22-year-old Israeli forward did not play due to coach's decision for the fith time in eight games as the Kings beat the Houston Rockets 104-101.
Forward says he would like to play for a team that would truly appreciate him.
The only Israeli in the NBA says that in the event of a work stoppage, he may return to his roots and play for Maccabi Tel Aviv.
The 22-year-old small forward has become something of a rock star since being selected by the Kings in the 2009 NBA draft.
By MELISSA ROHLIN/MCT
The 22-year-old Israeli has averaged nearly 38 minutes in the Sacramento Kings’ last six games, starting in the past five.
After Kings made a stop at defensive end, Casspi quickly made a three-pointer to give Sacramento first lead since the 1st quarter.
By ALLON SINAI AND AP
Israel’s top tennis player takes her second ‘Post’ Sports Personality of the Year Award; Casspi finishes second in repeat bid; Nevo third.
Cast your vote for this year’s ‘Post’ Israeli Sports Personality award.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Casspi remains upbeat despite Kings coach Westphal's decision to start Donte Greene in his place.
Carl Landry hit a jumper, Cousins made two free throws, Casspi nailed a three-pointer and Evans converted a layup to give the Kings a 103-93 lead and it was all over.
Omri Casspi proved beyond a doubt that he has a place among the world’s best in the NBA last season.
Sacremento: Mural of Israeli basketball player, Omri Casspi, sprayed with swastika for second time in little more than two weeks.
Mural of Israeli basketball player, Omri Casspi, sprayed with swastika for second time in little more than two weeks.
Israeli NBA player to push anti-Semtic act out of his mind as prepares to "have a great season" with his Sacramento Kings.
Player joins Peres Center for Peace’s Twinned Peace Sport Schools project.
By RON FRIEDMAN
After helping Israel qualify for 10th straight European Championships, Omri Casspi has his sights set on a far loftier goal – reaching the Olympic Games.
Win and they’re in: Men face test in Montenegro; women host Romania.
Momentum from Montenegro win vanishes as nat’l team falls 81-76
After big win against Montenegro, Casspi and co. aren’t letting up.
Blue-and-white hold off Montenegro 77-73; Casspi scores 30
After its shocking defeat in Finland on Wednesday night, Israel hosts Montenegro at the Nokia Arena this weekend.
Israel improves to 2-0 in EuroBasket qualifying with 22-point victory over Latvia.
Fast start for Israel in EuroBasket qualifiers as Halperin leads team.
Team beat Belgium 69-64; to play Italy in next EuroBasket opener.
NBA player trains with the Israel national team.
Despite successful rookie season, 22-year-old spends his summer working on every facet of his game.
Israel beat Bulgaria 72-69 on Sunday, ahead of EuroBasket 2011 qualifiers.
NBA’s first Israeli finishes campaign among top-10 rookies in scoring, rebounding.
Kings wrap up season with 106-100 defeat to Lakers at Staples Center.
The Israeli rookie is hoping for a strong finish to an outstanding first season in the NBA.
Israeli star delights the New York crowd, scoring 18 points as Sacramento comes back to defeat Knicks in overtime.
BY JOSEPH D. ROBBINS, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The 21-year-old was named to play in the Rookie Challenge to be held in Dallas on February 12 during the NBA's All-Star weekend.
Facebook helps eulogize holocaust survivor; Omri Casspi visits Israel.