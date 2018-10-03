oslo accords

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The show follows the story of the integral role a Norwegian couple played in getting the Israelis and Palestinians to the negotiating table in 1993, a process led by then president Bill Clinton.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Expanding settlements in the West Bank will not leave any land left for Palestinians to negotiate for and leave no basis for a viable two-state solution," says senior Fatah official.
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
Abbas called the announcement "an Israeli attempt to impede, destroy, and belittle" American peace-making efforts.
A Jerusalem rally in support of the outpost is planned for Tuesday.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Critics of the agreement say it was a mistake of which Peres simply could not let go.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Hanan al-Hroub received the UK-based Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize at a ceremony in Dubai earlier this month for a curriculum she called “No to Violence.”
By JTA
Retired veteran statesman tells TIME magazine that Arab suspicion over the Dimona nuclear center helped bring about the 1993 agreements on the peace process.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Bill to pay damages for land lost to Palestinian Authority passes early vote.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The slain prime minister’s legacy swings from “Mr. Peace” to “Mr. Security,” depending on who you ask.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Abbas’s speech has “inaugurated a new phase” in relations between the Palestinians and Israel – one that is based on “reciprocity,” advisor says.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Abbas did not announce his resignation or the dismantlement of the Palestinian Authority, as many predicted he would do.
The official cause of death was a massive stroke, but French doctors said at the time they were unable to determine the origin of his illness.
By REUTERS
Le diplomate émérite et principal artisan d’Oslo n’a jamais renoncé à sa vision d’un avenir meilleur
Qui était réellement Yitzhak Rabin ? Ni un pacifiste, ni un idéaliste, ni même l’artisan des accords d’Oslo. Depuis 20 ans, Israël refuse de tirer les leçons du passé et réécrit l’histoire
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
20 ans après l’assassinat d’Itzhak Rabin, la société israélienne semble de moins en moins prête à accepter un Etat palestinien
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
A tribute to Ron Pundak.
By URI SAVIR
Amnon Reshef served in the IDF in major wars and operations from 1956 to 1982, including a major 1960 campaign, the 1967 Six Day War and the 1970 War of Attrition.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
As a big fan of Disney movies, especially the princesses, I was dazzled by the state dinner in honor of Peres; plus, the palace's sensitivity to kosher laws was impressive.
Elyakim Rubinstein, now 70, the legendary peacemaker, or as he referred to himself at his Tuesday retirement ceremony from the Supreme Court – “a warrior for peace.”
Play on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations wins honor while Bette Midler, Ben Platt nab awards at the star-studded and Jewish-studded event.
By AMY SPIRO
Broadway show about Israeli-Palestinian peace talks could win Best Play.
Ariel is the chairman of Tkuma, the right-flank of Bayit Yehudi, and was a vocal opponent of the Oslo Accords signed when Rabin was premier.
Some 200 leading Israeli female figures to attend event at Peres Center for Peace.
Slain PM's son says massive suicide bombings only began after Baruch Goldstein's shooting spree on Arabs praying at Hebron's Cave of the Patriarchs.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Special 50-Year Anniversary Series: The decades following the war.
Yossi Beilin, architect of the Oslo Accords, offers a peace alternative.
By GOL KALEV
The Palestinian leader’s threats to go to the ICC are misguided, self-deluding and fraught with non-sequiturs.
By ALAN BAKER
The conflict has become so personal that we have lost track of what it is really about.
By MEDIA LINE
Sam Bahour is eager to open up the discussion concerning the Israeli- Palestinian conflict. But is there anyone to engage in the conversation?
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Unity and perseverance best describe the small community of Jews in the Norwegian capital.
By BARRY DAVIS
Palestinian leadership is about to ask the UN Security Council to recognize a Palestinian state and says there will be no return to the previous peace process with Israel.
PLO payments to prisoners is NIS 800 more than Palestinian security forces' salary.
‘Warrior for peace’ was involved in secret channels of communication between Israel and PLO
To paraphrase the famous quote from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, my advice to Abbas is: When you have to talk, talk; don’t shoot your mouth off.
By LIAT COLLINS
Likewise, the survey exposed the ambiguous attitude of Israel’s Arab citizens to the agreement, or indeed to possible Israeli reconciliation with the neighboring Arab states.
By EFRAIM KARSH
What makes Rabin’s memorial day unique and worthy of commemoration is not the Labor Party’s political agenda or Rabin’s own political convictions.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
When critics of the Oslo process brought up evidence of Arafat’s actions they were dismissed as enemies of peace.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
One of the typical features of the New Middle East is that alliances are not based solely along religious or ethnic lines.
By ELIE PODEH
By GALIA GOLAN
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Israel and the international community should also help improve Palestinian governance and support anti-corruption and institution building efforts, Ya’alon says.
By ILAN EVYATAR
The contours of a negotiated settlement have been mapped out by politicians and pundits and gamed by academics and played thousands of times by NGOs.
By LARRY SNIDER
We must remember and remind others what Rabin really stood for. Rabin was opposed to the idea of a Palestinian state.
By GIDEON SA’AR
Rather than learn from his record, Israel has spent the past 20 years distorting his record.
"The collective achievements of the past 20 years pale in comparison to what he was able to achieve in his abbreviated three-year term."
By YUVAL RABIN
Jerusalem Post readers react to the latest articles.
Surveys in Israel continually show that Israelis are losing touch with Rabin’s legacy.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
He was, also, the prime minister that signed the Oslo Accords, signaling a structural change in the way that Israel related to the Palestinians.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Palestinian terrorism is a flagrant manifestation by a people living through decades of subjugation to Israeli rule, contained by the Israeli army and confounded by the Jewish settlement enterprise.
By MORDECHAI NISAN
The reality of millions of Palestinian subjects is designed without them being part of the public sphere.
By TAL HARRIS
Neither side takes any responsibility for the failures of the peace process and their inability to reach a final peace agreement.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The parties negotiating the two-state solution have been talking at cross purposes without first agreeing on the meaning of the terms they are using.
By DAVID SINGER
While peace between Israel and Jordan is not warm, it still exists – and that is a blessing to be counted in a region such as ours, in times such as these.
On October 5, 1984, I began a 30-year journey with one of the country’s great founders and one of the most fascinating statesmen in the world.
The recent attacks will only serve to strengthen extremists, weaken moderates, and push peace and a two-state solution farther away.
Readers react to the past week's stories, including news of the kidnapped teens.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Instead of allowing the terrorists of Fatah and Hamas free rein in various parts of Judea and Samaria, let’s finally put an end to the experiment that was the Palestinian Authority and dismantle it.
By MICHAEL FREUND
While war and peace are well understood as human, social, and political phenomena, transition is not.
Humor creates a common language with common humanity.
‘Oslo’ brings nine months of secret talks in 1993 to life.