palestinian population in west bank

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The purpose of this act is... to ensure that United States taxpayer funds shall not be used to support the military detention of Palestinian children."
During the second intifada, Israel banned Palestinians residing near Othman bin-Affan Street from driving their cars on the streets adjacent to their homes.
Such closings are not uncommon during Jewish holidays.
According to the World Bank, unemployment in the West Bank in 2016 stood at around 18%.
The human narrative behind the neighborhood of Kafr Akab, a no-man's-land that became a haven for Palestinian couples from east Jerusalem and the West Bank.
The Palestinian worker was arrested after posting a picture of himself leaning on a bulldozer at the construction site where he works.
"We are living on top of each other – there is nowhere left to build.”
Should recent terror attacks impact major housing decisions?
Senior IDF official says 89 shooting attacks occurred in the West Bank in 2016.
Some demographers see the projections as exaggerated.
Mladenov focused in particular on Israeli activities in Area C of the West Bank, particularly settlement building and the IDF’s continued demolition of illegal Palestinian structures.
The plan would be easier to accept if Jewish building was included.
Rawabi was created by Palestinian businessman Bashar Masri. It is designed for a population of 40,000. The first batch of families, over 350, moved in this summer.
IEC officials, a team of senior PA officials and Hadash MK Ayman Odeh worked out the current “temporary arrangement.”
The attacker wounded two people, one of whom is in serious condition.
“When you do labeling you harm 10,000 Palestinian families and you do not do anything to the very strong economic system in Israel."
"Our steadfastness is a triumph of defiance against Israel."
The mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohamed Hussein, also condemned the mosque arson and blamed the Israeli authorities.
The Israel Electric Corporation cut off power supplies to the Palestinian cities of Jenin and Nablus for about 45 minutes, as a warning regarding the Palestinian debt to the company.
The sellers are to be given a two week window in order to get rid of existing products from the banned Israeli companies.
Palestinian chief undaunted by failed bid to win a United Nations Security Council resolution mandating an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank.
“Punitive demolitions are a form of collective penalty that punishes people for acts they did not commit,” says a UN representative.
200 Palestinians riot in West Bank, southwest of Bethlehem.
Currently, Palestinian workers are checked only when going into Israel, but not when coming back, which security sources said increases the chances for terrorist attacks.
Woman has three daughters in car, including 1-year-old baby; admits to trying to smuggle men into Israel for money.
Amos Yadlin says Israeli 'Plan B' to failed peace talks should be "coordinated unilateral withdrawal" from West Bank from "a position of strength" on its own terms.
Bayit Yehudi leader says Israel "will be gradually attempting to apply Israeli law on Israeli controlled areas of Judea and Samaria."
Mahmoud Abbas, le Mouvement islamique ou les députés arabes israéliens. Qui attise les violences ?
Number 4 on Yahad list says "it's strange that a week before the election the police charge me for an event that happened several years ago."
“As winter arrives, the imminent demolition will leave 100 people, half of them children, without shelter,” Mishriqi-Assad said.
It could be that we have already missed the two-state option.
With Kerry’s peace initiative clinically dead, it’s time to take up Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett’s approach, under which Israel would annex Area C of the West Bank.
Bashar al-Masri is the driving force behind Rawabi, the largest private-sector project ever carried out in the Palestinian areas.
After 62 years, Abed Abu Ajamiyeh is going back to high school.
One killed at violent 300-person protest; 50 Palestinians throw stones at the Psagot community.
The suspects are also being charged with forging car parts and committing tax offenses.
"Some nations behave as if Israel should roll out the welcome mat for Hamas," says Israel's UN ambassador.
To succeed in the 21st century, Palestinian companies need fast Internet.
It’s a call for Israel’s demise. In this case, therefore, the messenger is the message.
Remarks made by Clinton, Peres, Netanyahu and others indicate that Israel’s need to retain control of Judea and Samaria has become, at last, a mainstream position.
