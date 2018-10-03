palestinian prisoners

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Tamimi was indicted for threatening soldiers, among other crimes, after a December 19th video showed her slapping an IDF soldier.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Ahed Tamimi has become "a symbol that stands for the new generation, for the peaceful resistance and for the continuity of rejection of the occupation."
By BEN LYNFIELD
16-year-old Ahed Tamimi has been accused of attacking a soldier, harming security of the area and other felonies.
By ADAM RASGON
Sixty-three children reportedly born via IVF treatment
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar was also arrested in 2015 for similar charges.
Israeli Prison Service says there were no negotiations and no demands met; Palestinian officials declare victory for prisoners’ rights.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
US President Donald Trump has said he wants to revive the peace process, but has largely refrained from asking Israel and the Palestinians to make major concessions to bring it back to life.
Posters around the city hail US President as "Man of Peace."
By REUTERS
The video was taken at the Kishon Prison in northern Israel where Barghouti was transferred to solitary confinement after the hunger strike began.
‘This is not a negotiation between two equal parties.’
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
‘I don’t care if I go bankrupt,’ says Jerusalem store owner.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Red Cross meets with inmates.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ADAM RASGON
Palestinian leaders have warned of a possible “uprising,” if the prisoners’ demands are not met.
More than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, led by Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who was convicted of five counts of murder, are carrying out a mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons.
The Prisons Service denies allegations that security prisoners are mistreated.
By BEN LYNFIELD,ADAM RASGON
The strike, started by Marwan Barghouti, calls for better conditions for prisoners, including expanded visitation rights and installation of public phones.
By BEN LYNFIELD,LAHAV HARKOV
Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shahid called for violent resistance in the wake of the death.
Palestinians, including many PA officials, have long criticized Israel for detaining suspects for extended periods of time without issuing an indictment.
Palestinian prisoners regularly undertake hunger strikes to protest their detentions. In May, Muhammad al-Qiq was released on the 94th day of his hunger strike.
Outrage in the West Bank following decision.
By JACK BROOK
48 join in support against administrative detention.
What we once did in such situations was we would go and kidnap from the other side, and create new leverage against the other side, rather than releasing more and more terrorists."
By GIL HOFFMAN
US Sen. Dan Coats (R-Indiana) says he is optimistic that the House will adopt his new language for next year's State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Last weekend, Israeli authorities informed her family that she would be released on Sunday.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
While one spokesperson claims group is not looking for military confrontation with Israel, another claims Hamas forces already have enough to "force" a prisoner exchange.
Qiq, who worked as a reporter for a Saudi television news station, has said he will continue the strike until “martyrdom or freedom.”
By JTA
The activist was caught on hidden camera footage bragging about how the Palestinian men he reports are tortured and later killed.
By BEN HARTMAN
Islamic Jihad operative went on a 65-day hunger strike to protest his being held without charge.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Barzilai says hunger striker now being fed by hospital and his health improving, as IDF steps up readiness amid fears of escalation.
Muhammed Allan, who has been on hunger strike for 59 days, has been put on a respirator according to hospital spokesperson.
MK Ahmad Tibi says he was assured by medical center’s director that Mohammad Allan’s strike won’t be forcibly broken.
Meir Indor, CEO of the Almagor Terror Victims Association, speaks about his opposition to prisoner swaps in exchange for Israeli hostages, as well as the death penalty for terrorists.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Israel Prison Service says found four-meter-long tunnel dug as believed escape route in failed bid to flee from Shateh prison.
If bill passes, arrested terrorists administrative release instead of pardons; option to be re-arrested if they return to terror.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Yesh Atid accepts "softened" version of bill; Likud MK Regev: A hunger strike is terrorism in prison.
Israel Prison Service says some 300 prisoners send back meals in one-day act of solidarity; PA minister claims over 5,000 prisoners launch open-ended strike.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Meetings set to take place Friday, after Thursday's talk yielded "no breakthrough," Palestinian source said.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON
There are reportedly still wide gaps between the sides, with Israel insisting on the deportation of 14 Israeli Arabs to Gaza or abroad.
By HERB KEINON
Marking Palestinian Prisoner Day, PA says its ratification of Geneva Convention makes Israel liable for war crimes over prisoner issue; Israeli officials respond: Entire Palestinian leadership should be indicted.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israeli prime minister echoes ministers who called for the death penalty to be put to use against terrorist who murdered family in Halamish.
The Israel Medical Association has advised its physician members not to participate in any force-feeding, deeming the practice to be inhumane.
As Palestinian prisoners enter the third week of a hunger strike, former Prisons Service chief Orit Adato tells the Post that Israel needs to rethink its policies.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Britain Foreign office is not expending similar funds on guaranteeing the rights of underage detainees in the Palestinian Authority, the Gaza Strip or other countries around the world.
Margalit accuses government of sparking violence by not giving in to Palestinian hunger-strikers’ demands.
A group of the families in collaboration with the right-wing Im Tirtzu organization denounced the documentary as “a direct insult.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,AMY SPIRO
A large contingent of police were searching the area surrounding the hospital for the suspect.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Along with the demand, the family is pressuring the Israeli government to use the conditions of convicted terrorists in Israeli prisoners as a means to pressure Hamas.
The Shaul family had filed a petition with the Israeli High Court of Justice to revoke prisoners’ visitation rights, but the High Court rejected the petition on Monday.
The isolated Nafha Prison in the Negev houses security prisoners and dangerous criminals.
Woman tried to smuggle items to Hamas members in jail
Palestinian prisoners threaten civil disobedience and hunger strike if demands are not met.
Police and Shin Bet bust ring who allegedly sent messages from Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials to prisoners in exchange for money.
By DANIEL CLINTON
Israel has suffered harrowing experiences in relation to previous exchanges and paid a heavy price for its grotesquely disproportionate concessions.
By ISI LEIBLER
The best way to bring Palestinian prisoners home and set them free is to make genuine peace with Israel.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The question boils down to whether our society should allow those who have taken life to beget life.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I believe that it is permissible, and perhaps mandatory, for each country to act according to its unique culture...The death of any individual adversely affects us all.
By SHIMON GLICK