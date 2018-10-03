petah tikva

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Terrorist acted alone, was likely incited to violence over Temple Mount clashes.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
25-year-old Tamer Yunes Ahmed Varidat of Dahariya, will also be required to pay compensation to his victims.
By BEN HARTMAN
Police shoot, subdue Palestinian attack who began stabbing rampage near the Jaffa Port; pregnant woman and Russian tourist among four seriously wounded victims.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,BEN HARTMAN
Terrorist wounds soldier, seizes his rifle in Kiryat Gat; Female attacker shot after knifing man in Jerusalem.
By BEN HARTMAN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Aharonovitch's answer is not definitive and emphasizes that it is up to police and Shin Bet to determine the nature of Nathaniel Roi Arami's death.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Orphaned Land’s extraordinary guitarist and composer leaves the nest and spreads his wings.
By DAVID BRINN
Fundraising show in Tel Aviv for Migdalor Hashomer youth center to feature The Angelcy, Yael Shoshana Cohen from "The Voice," Daniela Spector.
By YONI COHEN
Dubbed the ‘Paganini of the trumpet,’ Sergei Nakariakov will perform with the Ra’anana Symphonette this week.
By BARRY DAVIS
One has to wonder why the Israeli media is so negatively disposed toward Sara Netanyahu.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gov't to spend NIS 2.2 billion on investments, at a loss
By NIV ELIS
Suspect arrested by police for attack at Geha Interchange near Petah Tikva; victim still hospitalized with moderate wounds.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Party paints leader Shaul Mofaz as a tragic figure who is being punished for practicing clean politics.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Exclusive to 'Post:' Anglo activist Lipman announces he will be in top 20 on Yair Lapid's party list for the next Knesset.
Police arrest the man for drug trafficking and Agriculture Ministry inspectors question him about the predatory fish.
By SHARON UDASIN
The baby, an only daughter who was born to her parents after seven sons, was referred at the age of only four days to the ophthalmology clinic at Schneider Children’s Medical Center.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The 12-year-old boy had been sucking on the pen cap when he inhaled it into his lungs.
The mother’s own liver will grow to normal size in a matter of weeks.
Nadav Kreiman's heart, kidneys, lungs, and liver were donated to recipients between the ages of 67 and 29.
Surgery was performed on Thursday but announced on Saturday night when it was determined that patient was doing well.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Ethiopian Jewish baby and baby born to Eritrean migrant accidentally switched at birth; hospital says "under thorough investigation."
Dr. Ehud Davidson, married and the father of three graduated from Tel Aviv University’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Health Ministry warned the public against using researcher Hanan Elraz’s “natural kits,” which claim to help cancer patients.
Each year, between 100 and 150 Israelis – an astounding figure – die of strangulation in severe asthma attacks.
Health Ministry denies it inadequately supervised private hostels for the mentally ill such as Petah Tikva’s Neveh Yaakov.
National Center for Child Safety and Health and the Health Ministry announce general ranking of 12 of 24 OECD European states.
Patients who had recently signed organ donation cards receive precedence as organ recipients.
After a few disappointing months with Jerusalem, Israel's most heralded player moves on at 37.
By ALLON SINAI
As the Jewish people celebrate Hanukka, a look at how the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has helped foster a miracle of hope.
By RACHEL COHEN
206 Grill Bar offers excellent value afternoons and evenings.
By BUZZY GORDON
A local pizzeria worker hit 21 year old Mansour Khatib with a large pizza tray to stop the attack.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The weekly protests outside Avhichai Mandelblit's home have continued for some nine months.
By UDI SHAHAM
Hapoel Petah Tikva staff members were attacked by skin heads after a game in Poland, the team suspects the attack was planned as the attackers waited until the police left.
Azaria is an ordinary soldier whose actions were not extraordinary; in fact, they did not even rise to the standards this society has set for itself.
By HERB KEINON
‘I did it for Al Aksa,’ says 21-year-old suspect who served recent prison sentence for terror activities.
Jerusalem visits Maccabi Tel Aviv hoping to secure Europa League berth in last game of season.
The suspect, according to Central District Police Spokesman, is an 18 year-old resident of the West Bank city of Nablus.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The chocolate chain’s restaurants serve business lunches.
The marriage registrar of the religious council in Petah Tikva explained to an Ethiopian couple that he could not recognize their marriage and that it was "an order from on high."
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,JEREMY SHARON
Hodedtov’s mother and sister are currently observing the seven-day period of mourning on 77 Pinsker Street, Petah Tikva until Sunday.
By JEREMY SHARON
Husband, age 37, confesses to murdering his 31-year-old wife, but does not give a motive.
Police arrest Gabriel Kesimov at couple’s apartment, take 37-year-old into custody on suspicion of murdering 30-year-old Irina Bongart.
Bennett started a "listening campaign" over the past few weeks, during which he meets with principals, teachers, students and members of the education system.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Ethiopian Israelis have frequently complained that certain local rabbinates refuse to register them for marriage owing to the refusal of some chief municipal rabbis to accept them as Jewish.
Matters keep going from bad to worse for Greens; Beersheba remains in touch at the top with Acre win
The macaque monkeys were saved by Monkey Rescue, which saves animals from export for medical purposes.
Attempt follows extended period of inter-gang violence between the two gangs.
Tel Aviv court extends remand of Ofer Tzabari until Sunday as reasonable evidence of suspicion reportedly found.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Lifted gag order reveals family of Nathaniel Roi Arami believes he was killed at Petah Tikva work site for nationalistic reasons.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Kaila Shabat says her Ganei Tikva home was what inspired her to become an author.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Children need a sturdy schoolbag and comfortable shoes – even if only going into first grade.
Though not Israel’s most glamorous city, the people who live there really like it.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Schneider is gearing up to provide children and their parents with a round-the-clock holiday experience
Ness Ziona offers apartments near the center at half the price of Tel Aviv.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
It's that time of year again, when pop stars are running from one gig to another on the eve of Independence Day.
Doctors in Petah Tikva reportedly deemed 1-year-old Amal Haniyeh's chances of survival as slim before returning her to Strip.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Girl admitted to Petah Tikvah hospital in serious condition for acute infection of the digestive tract.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Defense attorney decries "Kafkaesque arrest" after custodian says he told police that he only found the explosives.
Bomb squad and canine units comb school grounds after bomb discovered only hours before commencement of school-day; school staff member suspected.
Police say shows how popular, easily attainable explosives have become, and how they are now used in the smallest feuds.
Petah Tikva police arrest more suspects in attack which took place near Geha junction.
Haredi victim was moderately wounded and evacuated to hospital; assailant flees following attack, police combing area.
Amid slew of underworld assassinations, unknown assailants throw grenade at shop next to busy outdoor market.
Police initially suspect early morning blast in parked car of Uriel Boso was deliberate attack.
None of the four men are major organized crime figures or investigative targets of Israel Police, rather “members of a local gang,” police say.
Police investigating explosion as possible criminal assassination; identities of those killed not yet determined.
Border Police were scanning the area near the Yarkon cemetery in Petah Tikva in search of illegal Palestinian workers.
Police: Suspects have not linked themselves to explosions; target allegedly associate of crime figure killed last month.
Two people suffer moderate injuries in attack; assailant remains at large after fleeing scene, likely with help of getaway car.
Yaakov Felician allegedly raped lawyer who wanted to become part of brother's defense team.
Police arrest 25-year-old man who has had previous run-ins with law after he allegedly rapes woman in Petah Tikva apartment.
Suspect tells police he shot his wife to death in front of the couple's daughter in Petah Tivka.
Marc Hendel is to begin a nine-day run down the length of Israel to raise money for disadvantaged teenagers.
By SAM SOKOL
Police detain 5 members of Ben Moshe's Tel Aviv gang after a nearly fatal case of mistaken identity in a shootout and car chase.
Local 50-year-old man is killed by explosive devise on motorcycle; victim is "known to police."
State Comptroller publishes report on socio-economic safety net, domestic violence, focuses on attention paid to Israeli-Arab sector.
Doctors, therapists among the 75 detained for suspected physical, sexual abuse of patients at Petah Tikva mental health institute.
By DANIELLE ZIRI, JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Six-grade classmates learn about Yitzak Rabin at school and extract some important lessons from his story.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Officers use Facebook to help track down suspect.
Itai Ben-Dror stabbed his three children to death on his ex-wife's birthday.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
41-year-old charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy and indecent assault.
Manager, 30, was lightly injured, rushed to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva by paramedics.
For months the Customs Authority, Health Ministry’s unit for pharmaceutical crime have being carrying out a secret investigation.
I am disgusted that six “nationalistic” Jews, even if in the name of revenge, burned alive an innocent Arab teen.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
The rise of Bayit Yehudi is not really about nationalist politics It is more a social-communal awakening, a re-emergence of the religious-Zionist tribe, with a younger, self-confident voice.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Ohad Kadusi scores the winner for Bnei Yehuda in the 56th minute, taking Yossi Abuksis’s team two points above Hapoel Ramat Hasharon and Maccabi Petah Tikva.
Elisha Levy’s team beats Petah Tikva 3-1 ahead of league-leader Maccabi TA’s visit to Ra’anana tonight.
Four-time European champion announces retirement two months after disappointing first round exit from London Olympics.
American Football in Israel is proud to announce first-ever international tackle football game to be played on Israeli soil.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Petah Tikva is relegated for first time in over two decades after 0-0 tie with Ramat Hasharon.
Siraj Naser’S sixth league goal of the season wasn’t enough for Hapoel Beersheba to avoid defeat to Hapoel Acre.
Maccabi Petah Tikva’s hopes of Premier League survival dealt a crushing blow as IFA reverses decision.
Israeli soccer looks for next step to emerge from turmoil following rash of on-field brawls.
Stranded seven meters below ground, Mili was extricated by a special rescue unit from the Petah Tikva fire department.
The Cosentino Center offers a wide array of stone surfaces.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI