03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The road where the devices were found buried is in Area A, under the Palestinian Authority's security and administrative control.
By ADAM RASGON
Worshippers form the Returning to the Mount movement blamed the police for picking on the Jewish visitors instead of dealing with Arab rioters.
By UDI SHAHAM
The police are continuing to patrol the area as a preventative measure.
By ARIANE MANDELL
“An Israeli resident can be an official in the Palestinian Authority, such as in its Education Ministry, by he cannot work for the Palestinian security system, it is against the law."
A report by the NGO said that the teens were not arrested, interrogated or held in accordance with the law, and provided examples.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Palestinian worker was arrested after posting a picture of himself leaning on a bulldozer at the construction site where he works.
By ERIC SUMNER
The man was detained after forces learned that he had plotted to carry out a terror attack in Israeli territory.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Al-Ram is not under the PA’s jurisdiction nor part of the Jerusalem municipality, making law enforcement a complex affair.
By REUTERS
"I will have to look really, really, surprised," wrote the judge.
Bernstein did not take his keys, wallet, credit cards, medication or eyeglasses when he left his home and never returned.
By JTA
Constable David Hopkinson said the deaths are ''suspicious'' and being treated as such.
The perpetrator was a neighbor and targeted the family for being Jewish.
In 2015, a pilot program stationing police in emergency rooms began to operate in six general hospitals.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Officer Michael Hamill became well known in September after a selfie of him and two other Gainesville, Florida, police officers was posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Reports of multiple casualties in Colorado.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
‘Assume every camera on a network can be hacked,’ cautioned the police cybercrimes unit.
By DANIEL EISENBUD
The Jerusalem Faction announced on Wednesday night that it will be staging its first demonstration since Shmuel Auerbach’s death in February.
By JEREMY SHARON
What will happen to Telegrass now when the security it provided was hacked?
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The 2015 beating of an Israeli Ethiopian soldier sparked protests against police brutality across the nation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Suspect identified as Ilan Gadasi, 49, of Ra’anana.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"We will ask for a few more days," wrote Shavit, "but you can give us two".
"I will have to look really, really, surprised," Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz responded.
The interior minister said: I answered every question, everything is all right.
Police suspect that gas leak led to the explosion
Forensic team leads to cracking Jaffa criminal case
Police discovered calling cards and large amounts of cash, and arrested two men who handled operations.
Bleeting thefts victims traced down thanks to intense police work.
"We don’t want to be on the left side or the right side, we want to be on the side of the law."
Report: Netanyahus tried to fire Walla! editor over article
Over 50,000 threats have been directed at Roni Alsheich in the last several months.
The band of avocado robbers allegedly stole tons of avocados.
Ari Harow's taped phone conversations became the basis for Case 2000, but he is reportedly not the smoking gun in Case 1000.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Protesters were also chanting against the police, calling it “a police of leftists.”
In capitals around the world, policy-makers will be watching the developments very carefully.
By HERB KEINON
"All I did was for the benefit of the state of Israel."
Police recommendations that Prime Minister Netanyahube indicted for accepting bribes and breach of trust in both Case 1000 and Case 2000 are rocking Israeli politics.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HAGAY HACOHEN
Police officer indicted of two counts of assault during Haredi anti-conscription protest in Jerusalem.
The decision was demanded by Attorney-General Avichai Mandeblit, and was handed down in an a matter of hours.
The proposed legislation comes after 10 years of study of the issue and would be the first change to the law in decades.
MKs on the right demanded an investigation into one police investigator's controversial statement, while MKs on the left questioned the prime minister's statements about police.
By LAHAV HARKOV
An unusually cruel ring of illegal hunters exploited and killed wild animals in northern Israel, until a group of 200 police officers put an end to the crime.
Netanyahu: Investigators believe I acted against them, what does it say about their recommendations?
A new Israeli app allows people to buy and sell weed under encryption, leading to a boom in the sales of weed as well as raising legal concerns.
By LIVIA HEINS
Gabbay: PM is a thug, trying to harm the citizens’ confidence in the rule of law.
By UDI SHAHAM,JPOST.COM STAFF
The highest-profile case, which has led to a rare public dispute, has been the case of Yacoub Abu al-Kaeean.
Various media outlets have claimed that the police are leaning towards recommending an indictment.
Women brought to Israel from Moldova, Ukraine against will.
During the protest period, there were several times when police allowed Jewish Israeli citizens to enter certain tense areas while barring journalists.
Police investigating incident at the city’s port complex.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Olmert’s attorneys said that their client “does not require any seal of approval."
The three MKs are suspected of fraud, money laundering, bribery and several other offenses.
Katz’s name was tied to two sub-cases in the general corruption probe concerning Israel’s largest state-owned aviation manufacturer.
Israeli Police are hard at work preparing for the upcoming visit of Vice President Mike Pence.
Storm knocks down trees and roads blocked because of flooding and mudslides.
A man was shot multiple times by an assailant riding a motorcycle in an apparent ambush while walking down a street in South of Tel Aviv.
Several policemen were accused of assaulting two minors who were suspects of a crime.
In the 2015 recording released by Channel 2, Yair Netanyahu was recorded boasting to the son of a gas tycoon: “My dad arranged for your dad a $20 billion windfall and you can’t spot me NIS 400?”
Police patrols will focus on preventing terrorist attacks and cracking down on drunk driving.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Yes and no.
The prime minister may be summoned for another round of questioning.
"A prime minister of the State of Israel who has been indicted for bribery cannot serve as prime minister," new coalition chairman David Amsalem said.
The prime minister’s attack on the police was seen as an attempt to convince Kahlon that police recommendations do not matter.
Elmaliach, 46, from Adam (Geva Binyamin), was stabbed in the heart by Yasin Abu al-Qur’a, a 24-year-old from the Nablus area.
Shooting range owner found selling ammunition illegally.
Ben, a highly trained German Shepherd, points to hidden weapons in a cement factory.
Coalition chair's wife named as close relative suspected.
The patrolman not only asked his main office to allow him to drive the couple to their wedding, but also asked for and received permission to decorate the patrol car.
Likud MK David Bitan is accused of accepting a bribe during his time as chairman of Rishon Lezion's zoning board.
MK David Amsalem says he will remove a clause in the so-called “recommendations bill” that could see journalists jailed.
The Jaffa Military Court sentenced 11 yeshiva students who failed to undertake the necessary bureaucratic process required to obtain an IDF service exemption to sentences of up to 90 days in prison.
The police studied the most effective problem-oriented community policing theories and implemented them into practice.
Police rule out terrorism, investigating as criminal matter.
Both the police’s and the state prosecution’s suspicion of bribery is getting stronger, Channel 10 News reported.
“If the bill isn’t personal and won’t influence the prime minister, why pass it hastily and under pressure?” Kulanu MK Rachel Azaria asked.
The Yesh Atid chairman made uncharacteristically bold remarks against the prime minister, predicting that, despite Netanyahu's best efforts, police would eventually interrogate him.
The announcement comes just a few months after a terror attack on the Temple Mount killed two policemen.
Lapidot: We need to remember that the prime minister is a busy man with a country to run
The suspect has previously served time in Israeli prison for crimes related to illegal weapons.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
‘I have no problem if they examine and investigate all they want,’ says coalition head.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit cautions against what has been dubbed the "French bill," warning that it would turn the prime minister's post into a sanctuary for the corrupt.
Two female police officers posed online as 13-year-olds and received lewd and explicit messages, videos and photos.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Israeli police busted an illegal marijuana lab in a Ramat Gan flat and discovered a religious graffiti.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Twenty-seven detainees refused to identify themselves and were held in detention until Sunday, with the police marking their hands with numbers for reference purposes until they agreed to identify.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
An investigation opened after an Israeli police officer confronted the crowd when his vehicle was pelted with rocks by anti-conscription protesters.
The latest development in the ongoing investigation into the prime minister's conduct in several affairs comes as the rift between the different sides continues to deepen.
Deri was questioned five times by the Lahav 433 National Fraud Unit. He is suspected of tax offenses, money laundering and breach of trust.
Netanyahu’s attack seen as preemptive strike.
By GIL HOFFMAN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
It has been seven months since his last questioning, and the picture for Netanyahu is decidedly grimmer.
The shop was destroyed and a worker injured in riots in the street.
''They're ruining our livelihood,'' one clown said.
By AMY SPIRO
The frequency of such incidents has increased rapidly in recent weeks.
Does the spur of clown-related crime have anything to do with the remake of "IT"?
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,HAGAY HACOHEN
‘Despite serving in the IDF, police force and government, we still feel like our lives don’t matter in this country, because of the color of our skin,’ says Yosef Salamsa’s family.
Arab day laborers remain barred from Jewish settlement as probe into terror attack continues.
"A rioter took advantage of the situation in the city of Najaf Abad and fired shots at police forces with a hunting rifle."
Fast-thinking cop saved the five-year-old from serious injury.
He’s innocent until proven guilty, but all those police cases against Benjamin Netanyahu should have his supporters rethinking their stance.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The arrogance that Alsheich displayed in the interview –does a disservice to the police that he heads.
By JPOST EDITORIAL