03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The trial took place behind closed doors despite Tamimi's request for a public trial.
By REBECCA MONTAG
Sixty-three children reportedly born via IVF treatment
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
Stories of Palestinian Authority torture have been coming out since the Jerusalem District Court ruled that Palestinians can sue the PA in Israeli courts earlier this summer.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"When a citizen sees one of the most senior figures [in his country] brought to jail, he can wave his finger at the world and say, 'We have justice here!'"
The rare case involves Palestinian citizens coming before Israeli courts seeking justice for their mistreatment by their own PA law enforcement.
Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences for the murders of five people, said in a Facebook post that the strike was merely "suspended."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The terror group ruling in the Gaza Strip has called for West Bank Palestinians to participate in a day of rage to show support of hunger-striking prisoners.
By ADAM RASGON
The video was taken at the Kishon Prison in northern Israel where Barghouti was transferred to solitary confinement after the hunger strike began.
The Prisons Service denies allegations that security prisoners are mistreated.
By BEN LYNFIELD,ADAM RASGON
Said Musallam, who suffers from heart disease, is the first prisoner participating in the ongoing mass hunger strike to be transferred to a hospital.
“If they carry out a hunger strike, they carry out a hunger strike.”
Balad MK Basel Ghattas remains on house arrest as an investigation into suspicions that he aided imprisoned terrorists was ongoing.
Palestinian prisoners regularly undertake hunger strikes to protest their detentions. In May, Muhammad al-Qiq was released on the 94th day of his hunger strike.
The state revealed in Monday’s High Court hearing that leading up to the hearing it had removed all but one of his leg restraints.
Outrage in the West Bank following decision.
By JACK BROOK
Last weekend, Israeli authorities informed her family that she would be released on Sunday.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
In a statement issued by Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Egypt expressed "deep appreciation for Marwan Barghouti," stating that it is "decisive to continue the efforts for his release."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Mohammad Al-Qeeq, a Palestinian journalist who works as a reporter for a Saudi news channel, was arrested by Israeli security forces on November 21 and was sentenced to administrative detention.
Khader Adnan of the Islamic Jihad faction tries to enter Jerusalem without an Israeli entry permit.
By REUTERS
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The judge at a court in the town of Oswiecim said he was surprised that a yeshiva student would desecrate the site.
By JTA
The inmates have become the latest in a string of prisoners suing for access to kosher food.
Two of the plaintiffs ate only fruit and matzah in April because they were not provided with kosher-for-Passover meals.
The famous Jewish-American killer, "Son of Sam," now claims the Devil made him do it.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Inspired by a Jewish convert character in the Netflix hit show, some 13% of inmates in Scottish prisons are reported to be requesting kosher meals.
94-year-old Oskar Groening sentenced to 4 years in prison • Lauder: Albeit belatedly, justice has been done
By SAM SOKOL,REUTERS
Judge Lisa Gorcyca has ruled the children, aged 9, 10 and 14, to remain in a juvenile detention center until they are 18.
Rencontre avec Yariv Cohen, directeur adjoint d’une prison de haute sécurité qui compte parmi les détenus les plus dangereux du pays
By EYAL LEVY
Le témoignage émouvant de Yosef Mendelevitch, dissident soviétique
By ASHER WEILL
The Prison Service treated only 10 to 20 prisoners last year.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Prison staff found an address book containing the names of other inmates charged with terrorism offenses.
Manson had been serving a life sentence at Corcoran State Prison for ordering the murders of nine people, including actress Sharon Tate.
The man helped orchestrate a lethal shooting spree that heralded an era of Islamist-inspired attacked all over France.
The photos released on Friday, while graphic, were unlikely to have the same impact as the images depicting abuse of Abu Ghraib detainees that emerged in 2004.
Former US House Intelligence Committee member Jane Harman supports the High Court on balancing priorities when it comes to administrative detention and enhanced interrogation in ticking-bomb cases.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which in 2014 filed the petition that led to the High Court order, slammed the state’s request for more time.
The scheme, hatched in a secret meeting in 2004, led to a reported 20% spike in water prices during the years 2004 to 2009.
IPS: No room left by next December without court-ordered expansion.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
In addition to the life sentences, each man was also given an additional 60 years in jail for attempted murder.
Israel Prison Service officers noticed the boy moving suspiciously during a family visit to the prison.
By ERIC SUMNER
Last month, Bar's sentence was commuted from three years to 15 months by President Rivlin.
Ziad Awad and his sonIzzadin Ziad Hassan Awad collaborated in murdering Ch.-Supt. Baruch Mizrahi in 2014.
Prison canteen employees charged with distributing phones to Arab inmates.
It will be with a call from the Galilee penitentiary that the still-coach of last-place Ashdod SC will find out that he has lost his job.
By ALLON SINAI
Russian members of the Tanski gang tried to set Eshel prison in south Israel ablaze on Monday, the fires was put out and no one was hurt.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,HAGAY HACOHEN
Mohammad Abu Sakha, a clown and activist, was released after spending 20 months in prison.
Salah Hamouri was one of the 1027 prisoners who was freed in 2011 in the exchange for Gilad Schalit.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Katsav recently appealed to Rivlin to lift the limitations that had been placed upon him.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Israeli Public Defender’s Office noted prisoners' inadequate conditions in its annual report.
Former premier Ehud Olmert is released early after a 16-month imprisonment that marked one of Israel's biggest and most shocking corruption affairs.
After being examined by a doctor at Ma’asiyahu Prison in Ramle, where he is serving a 27-month sentence, Olmert was transferred to the hospital for further tests.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,GIL HOFFMAN
Olmert has currently served 16 months out of a 27-month jail sentence for separate convictions in three different cases.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The court decision calls for the state to implement changes regarding cell space within 18 months.
There could be a new criminal investigation into the former prime minister.
Nafha Prison’s deputy warden Yariv Cohen, who is in charge of many security prisoners and terrorists, talks of life in jail from his perspective.
Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's attorney was caught with classified materials he reportedly smuggled into the jailed ex-premier's prison cell to help him write his memoir.
By JOY BERNARD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
As Palestinian prisoners enter the third week of a hunger strike, former Prisons Service chief Orit Adato tells the Post that Israel needs to rethink its policies.
Beit Hatikva domestic violence rehab program aims to get prisoners to face their problems.
The charges in the indictment filed by the Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office included allegations that Asher Faraj, 78, of Holon, was treated by the nurse, Tovah Kararo, 55, on January 3.
Rivlin denied former prime minister Ehud Olmert's request for clemency on Monday. The latter is imprisoned due to his involvement in one of the biggest corruption scandals in Israel's history.
Nazareth court extends remand of Nadav Sela, who is suspected of murdering his wife, two sons and a neighbor's child in the northern town of Migdal.
Basel Ghattas to be allowed to vote in Knesset
By BEN LYNFIELD
The former president, who was jailed for five years and indicted for rape, will not enjoy the same benefits past presidents did.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Katsav, who was convicted and sentenced to 7 years in prison for rape, is waiting to see if the state prosecution will appeal his parole.
In an unexpected move, the parole board granted the former president's request to get released earlier from prison, where he is serving his sentence for rape.
Rivlin denied Yonatan Heilu's plea, an Israeli who was jailed six years ago after murdering the man who had raped and abused him.
Court went against recommendation of security officials.
Parole board rejects appeal for early release for Katsav, who has so far served five years in prison.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Until 2004, the IDF’s policy was to recognize more women than men as conscientious objectors.
By BERNARD ELLOUK
The fire was first noticed around midnight by prison guards who rushed to the scene and evacuated the inmates from the cell and put the fire out before it could spread further in the facility.
By BEN HARTMAN
Lahiani began his eight-month jail sentence in December at the Hermon Prison for breach of public trust and fraud.
Rivlin's issues statement after reports emerge that Katsav would again seek clemency in light of claims of his declining mental health.
Katsav's lawyer says former president feels "great pain," will appeal the decision.
“The institution of presidential pardons is already problematic since it is run by a politician,” Gal-On said.
Katsav, who began serving a 7-year prison sentence for rape in December 2011, reportedly empathizes with former PM, who began jail sentence on Monday.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
In his first days in Block 10 of Maasiyahu Prison Olmert will be provided with a prison guard.
The escaped prisoner is serving two life sentences for two murders.
New legislation defines terrorism and makes it easier to convict terrorists, while another bill would keep killers in prison longer.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Secrets, lies and prison Nathan Englander’s newest novel delves into the Israeli psyche and some of the country’s darkest tales.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
"This verdict was politically motivated as the Americans are constantly engaging in psychological warfare against Iran."
Dozens of royal family members, officials and business executives have been detained in the lavish property.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The swap seeks to benefit Iran's and Syria's power in the conflict and the region.
"Evin prison is symbolic of Iran’s rampant political repression."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The cleric, who had diabetes and coronary artery disease, had been incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Complex, Butner, for nearly 10 years, according to Greg Norton, a spokesman.
Both Arash Sadeghi and his wife have been jailed by Islamic Republic.
Dual British-Iranian national has been detained since early April and is accused by Iran's Revolutionary Guards of trying to overthrow the Iranian government.
The total number of detainees at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba is down to 61.
Obama administration believes Levinson no longer in Iran.
Ashraf Fayadh's conviction was based on evidence from a prosecution witness who claimed to have heard him cursing God Islam's Prophet Mohammad and Saudi Arabia.
Matthew Trevithick told his accusers it would be difficult to overthrow the government with "some Farsi textbooks that I'd purchased in Iran, a newspaper, some flashcards and some pens...."
The lawsuit claims the prisoner was beaten with batons and sticks, deprived of sleep, faced verbal abuse and was forced to perform humiliating acts by two Palestinian criminal investigators.
A visitor on a tourist visa doesn’t have to serve in the army. But he or she also doesn’t get all the perks of citizenship.
By BRIAN BLUM
The question boils down to whether our society should allow those who have taken life to beget life.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As Israel continues to treat Vanunu as harshly as it does, our politicians are in no position to demand that the United States should act any differently in the case of Pollard.
By JEFF BARAK
In a return of our "Only in Israel" segment, legal affairs correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob gives us the ins and outs of the Olmert case.
By PODCAST
Like on the outside, the usual sparsely attended synagogues are bursting on Yom Kippur in prison, with seats in high demand.