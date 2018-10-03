prisoner release

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Recordings of Col. Lior Lotan taped several months ago were aired on Army Radio on Monday.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Despite pressure to reduce anti-Israel incitement, Tulkarm mayor dedicates square to Maher Younis.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Last weekend, Israeli authorities informed her family that she would be released on Sunday.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Khader Adnan of the Islamic Jihad faction tries to enter Jerusalem without an Israeli entry permit.
By REUTERS
The terror group said that the delegation will include the same officials who took part in the Gilad Schalit deal.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
"Our men, our women, our children all envision kidnapping your soldiers and settlers, wherever they are."
Palestinian had murdered soldier Liat Gabi in 1994.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Hamza Abu Arkoub and Ashraf Rawi were sentenced Thursday by a special IDF commission, although their sentences have yet to be publicly announced.
The source emphasized that the delegations will only discuss the matter of creating an airport and sea port only.
According to Channel 2, the premier made the remark during an appearance before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee prior to Gaza operation.
The High Court approved a return to the house-demolition policy in possible attempt move focus from gov't responsibility for releasing Palestinian prisoners.
Cell busted after one member was caught with messages about plan before his release; members passed information between prisons to hatch scheme.
Israel's domestic intelligence agency says plot to target IDF soldiers at West Bank junctions, orchestrated by Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Hasan Youssef freed after serving 28 months for participating in the re-establishment of Hamas’s infrastructure in W. Bank.
Dozens of Palestinians rioted in the early hours of Tuesday following the release of security prisoners from nearby Ofer Prison.
The law will forbid freed prisoners in nationalist crimes from receiving government benefits until end of their original prison term.
By LAHAV HARKOV
If bill passes, arrested terrorists administrative release instead of pardons; option to be re-arrested if they return to terror.
Left-wing MKs call bill torture; legislature cutting NII benefits to freed terrorists heads to final vote.
Shaked says bill limiting presidential pardon for terrorists is relevant as ever; Yisrael Beytenu ministers to oppose all future prisoner releases.
Proposal meant to limit prisoner releases moves forward in Knesset; legislature passes preliminary reading 36-20.
The law is aimed at preventing the large scale release of convicted Palestinian terrorists in the future.
By HERB KEINON
The bill does not ban the president from pardoning and releasing terrorist prisoners who have been sentenced to life in prison.
Likud Beytenu, Bayit Yehudi ministers vote for heavier sentence for terrorists and other "special cases," Left says bill blocks options in negotiations.
"Just as Arab murderers wouldn't receive a pardon, neither would Yigal Amir," MK Shaked says; the proposed legislation would block the president's ability to pardon criminals in special cases, allow for sentence of life without parole.
Yesh Atid leader vows that party will leave government if Netanyahu is responsible for collapse of peace process.
By JTA
Preparations under way to apply for membership in even more int’l bodies, says top PLO figure.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Top PLO figure says preparations underway to apply for membership in more international bodies.
Around 150 people, including families of terror victims, marched through the streets of Jerusalem protesting the release of Palestinian prisoners.
Netanyahu says Israel will not make additional gestures to keep Palestinians in talks unless there is "clear reciprocity".
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Netanyahu: No deal to free Palestinian prisoners without clear benefit for Israel; PM says deliberations could continue for days.
PM says haggling over final batch of prisoners could go on for days; acknowledges contacts to come to a deal could "blow up."
Israel Radio reports Palestinian source said that Israel offered to free 400 prisoners on condition that they stay in designated areas of West Bank.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Jerusalem says it is willing to free terrorists if negotiations continue, while Palestinians accuse it of "blackmail".
Israel says it is willing to release fourth tranche of Palestinian prisoners if talks continue.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
Fatah official says failure to release Palestinian prisoners would be "slap in the face" of Washington and American diplomatic efforts.
Deputy Defense Minister responds to Fatah Fatah official who said failure to release Palestinian prisoners on Saturday was "slap in the face" of Washington and American diplomatic efforts.
Abbas, Indyk meeting reportedly ends without result on issue of Israel's delay of fourth release.
Names of prisoners chosen for release must be made public for 48 hours, not including Shabbat, in order to allow appeals to the High Court.
Gov't approval of prisoner release made under assumption of good faith in talks with Palestinians, who have offered nothing in return, says economy minister.
Israel Prison Service responds that Palestinian report not official; terror victims group requests clarification from Livni.
By YASSER OKBI,JPOST.COM STAFF
Economy minister says Israeli-Palestinian peace talks are at a standstill making questionable the release expected at end of March.
PM to urge Cameron to pressure Palestinians to show more flexibility; Kerry considers final prisoner release to be a barometer on progress of talks.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
"First we free murdering terrorists for no reason, and the icing on the cake is we give them unemployment payments. What's next?" MK Shaked asks.
Legislation would allow court to stop president from pardoning murderers with nationalist motivation.
Israel is taking a heart-wrenching step in releasing terrorists but doesn’t get anywhere close to the rightful credit it deserves for this in the international arena.
PM won't release prisoners with Israeli ID as gesture to Abbas, but will release them if Pollard is freed, Channel 2 reports.
Israel is scheduled to release Palestinian prisoners soon, framework agreement must be on table by then – otherwise that release is in jeopardy.
Olmert, who is serving a 27-month sentence for bribery, fraud, and other charges, is requesting his sentence be reduced by a third.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Court went against recommendation of security officials.
Alon stole over NIS 250 million, bankrupting Trade Bank.
The murder of cab driver Derek Roth, which took place in Herzliya in 1994, shocked the nation because of the utter randomness of the crime.
By BEN HARTMAN
At Tzalmon prison, a culinary course helps prisoners learn a trade to prepare them for life on the outside.
The four are due for a hearing Wednesday morning in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.
Bennett: New law puts Israel back on "moral path," tells potential terrorists they won't be freed.
With new bill, prisoners must serve a minimum of 40 years before being considered for any form of early release.
By LAHAV HARKOV,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Talmud praises redeeming captives as a great mitzva, superior even to charity, because it liberates a person from the pain of captivity.
By SHLOMO BRODY
Excessive kindness is a weakness that ultimately leads to cruelty.
By RABBI LAZER GURKOW
Islamic State will hand over one Hezbollah captive and the bodies of an estimated 8 Hezbollah forces in exchange for hundreds of IS militants.
The total number of detainees at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba is down to 61.
The Wall Street Journal reports that senior US officials deny any link between payment and prisoner swap while critics have charged that the move represented a ransom payment.
In late October, Kurdish and US special forces liberated 68 of prisoners of extremist group held in Iraq.
Six other prisoners have been transferred from Guantanamo in the past three weeks, including three to Georgia, two to Slovakia and one to Kuwait.
Ahead of meeting between Israeli, Palestinian negotiators, Fatah official accuses Israel of not pursing talks in good faith.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Palestinian leadership to take measures to change "conduct in the field," official says, without elaborating.
Security forces use crowd dispersal methods on stone-throwing rioters outside Ofer Prison near Ramallah; Palestinians report 13 wounded.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Nimer Hammad, a political advisor to Abbas says US should fulfill its commitment to see that the prisoners are released; Poll finds 87% of Palestinians seek recourse in international institutions.
State Comptroller publishes annual report on public complaints; focus on mistreatment of suspects and prisoners, elderly, corruption.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BEN HARTMAN,Lidar Gravé-Lazi
As Knesset prepares to vote on bill authorizing forced feeding, Weinstein notes that other democratic countries also carry out the practice.
Senior rabbis call for people to refrain from hitch hiking in the settlements due to danger of kidnapping.
By JEREMY SHARON
Dankner was convicted in 2013 for breach of public trust, but charges for other more serious offenses were dropped in a plea bargain.
NII representatives, Justice Ministry support bill in current version, which includes article saying freed terrorists will not be denied a basic subsistence allotment.
Shapira in annual report slams state for negligent, possibly unconstitutional migrant policy; criticizes ministers for too many foreign flights, myriad other issues.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Report finds rehab program has failed on main parameters of treating addiction, counseling sex offenders, education, and opening rehab branches in prison.
Bayit Yehudi leader looks ahead to panel vote on bill seeking to amend Basic Law, allow courts to sentence murderers to life in prison without parole; "the time has come to put an end" to freeing murderous terrorists, he says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,LAHAV HARKOV
‘We are teaching our children that Jewish blood is not sacred,’ says sister of murder victim whose three killers were freed in previous deals.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Netanyahu so far non-committal on issue; Chief negotiator Tzipi Livni says there was "never any automatic commitment to release prisoners" without peace deal.
State may appeal verdict; three other defendants, including hit-man, convicted in case.
PA President Abbas vows to release all Palestinian prisoners; says no Palestinian state without Jordan Valley.
Following High Court decision to reject appeal, Israel releases 26 prisoners after midnight: 18 to West Bank, 5 to east Jerusalem and 3 to Gaza; PA President Abbas vows not to rest until "all prisoners are in their homes."
By BEN HARTMAN, HERB KEINON, REUTERS
IDF shells hospital in strip's center; Gazans celebrate Hamas's claim of captured soldier; IDF neither confirms nor denies report.
Usual policy is to get most newly-arrested Palestinians in front of a judge within 24 to 96 hours.
IPS spokeswoman: "They have less access to TV than they did before, but the measures are not a violation of their human rights or rights as prisoners."
Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein’s legal objection was that presidential pardons by definition take into account later unexpected situations and the current bill appeared to ignore anything over the horizon.
Please do not say “We do not negotiate with terrorists.” Israel does that all the time. Always too late, always after loss of too many human lives.
By ABED L. AZAB
The very ones who spearheaded the campaign to reward Hamas now pin the blame for what they actively advocated on the man they always opposed.
By SARAH HONIG
Readers respond to the police emergency response, prisoner release policies, and a New York opera showing.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Prisoners enjoy cable TV, ping pong, cooking activities, full canteen privileges, and, until recently, high school and university tuition.
By JOEL H. GOLOVENSKY
Whatever we do, we need to be prepared to wake up and start all over again, continuing to build despite all the destruction.
By NAOMI RAGEN
Tragically, the ambivalent and even tolerant responses to Palestinian aggression reflect a general moral relativism endemic in the West today, led by the United States.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
Walking away from the phony negotiations will be painful. But as Kerry’s demands indicate, the price for remaining at the table gets higher by the day.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
"We, who elected Netanyahu and his coalition members, are neither so stupid nor so shallow as to think that the decision to release murderers of Jews was difficult."
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
"Can anyone name one thing the Palestinians have done to give us the confidence that they want to live with us in peace?"
"Peri has apparently forgotten the numerous public legal agreements that Israel entered into with the PLO and Palestinian Authority."