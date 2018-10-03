03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Tens of thousands of people have registered their intentions on social media to join rallies on Saturday and Sunday, with major events planned in New York, Los Angeles and other countries.
By REUTERS
Protesters walked out of a lecture by Prof. Alan Dershowitz at the Qatar campus of Northwestern University in Doha on Sunday night.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
AIPAC is a powerful pro-Israel lobby.
Al-Emadi was whisked away in his vehicle under Hamas police escort.
By ARAB NEWS
At the behest of Fatah, Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank kept their shops closed on Tuesday to protest the US vice president's trip to Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
An IDF spokeswoman said the army was looking into reports that the man was shot dead.
By ADAM RASGON
"We want the Americans to know that the bloodshed here of unarmed people is on the hands of their president," one protestor said.
Ibrahim’s visit was a major setback to opponents in the Arab world of normalization with Israel.
By BEN LYNFIELD
On Sunday, security forces detained Yousif Sharkawi, who retired at the rank of general from the PA security forces in 2006, near the Palestinian town Al-Eizariya.
Musab Firas Tamimi, age 17, was a distant relative of Ahed Tamimi, who has made headlines recently for a video in which she was filmed slapping IDF soldiers.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The clashes erupted after thousands of Palestinians took to the streets for the fourth Friday in a row in protests against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza have been demonstrating against Trump’s Jerusalem declaration.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,UDI SHAHAM
The IDF said that the incident is being investigated.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"The future of Israel will not be decided by Trump but rather by the Israeli public which must live in peace not with New York or San Francisco but with the Arab nation and the Palestinian nation.
Spokesperson says video shot in Ramallah speaks for itself. Red Crescent stalls with explanation.
Widespread protests have also emerged in Muslim majority countries such as Turkey and Lebanon.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Thousands of Palestinians took part in protests over the weekend.
Meanwhile, a protest against the US move was held in Rahat that drew about a hundred people. Small protests were held Saturday in Tira and Tamra.
Two dead in Gaza; Riots broke out in dozens of locations across the West Bank following Friday prayers.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Following US President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a number of Palestinian leaders called for a new intifada.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,UDI SHAHAM,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Chants of "Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine," accompanied the protests.
“We call for actual participation in different expressions of anger."
Tens of thousands of members of the National Council of Jewish Women are expected to attend marches across the country.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Community members say school and synagogue attacked; no injuries.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,REUTERS
The lyrics in question are from the song "Flock of Vultures" in which the singer compares Jews to the predatory bird.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Odinga's supporters say he, not Kenyatta, is true president
The bakery says on its Facebook page that it provides 'the warmth of Arab hospitality through the discovery of the aromas, flavors, and techniques of the modern Arab street corner bakery.'
By JTA
The protest was peaceful but rows of police behind coils of barbed wire held back the crowd outside the US embassy in Jakarta.
Nationalist protesters shouted antisemitic chants such as "Jews out of Poland!"
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Protesters on Sunday turned out in the largest display of support for a united Spain since the beginning of the crisis in Catalonia.
The demonstrators blocked the entrance to the city for close to two hours until Border Police units moved in to disperse the protestors using water cannons and skunk sprays.
By JEREMY SHARON
Tuesday is the third day that the church's doors are closed.
Do Tel Aviv protesters have what it takes to bring down the reign of corruption?
By PAUL ALSTER
Protesters were also chanting against the police, calling it “a police of leftists.”
By UDI SHAHAM
"There is not one public figure who would have remained in his post with the recommendations of two bribery cases."
By MAX SCHINDLER
Protests against government planned action to deport asylum-seekers to a third country were held in the capital on Saturday.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
"You should be ashamed of yourselves. I escaped from Auschwitz and still cry every night because of what I went through there."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked urged the protesters to demonstrate outside her Jerusalem office instead of near the attorney-general’s home.
By GIL HOFFMAN
NGOs demand the Transportation Ministry adopt a national emergency plan to alleviate traffic congestion.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
29-year old paraplegic was killed during violent protests against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Netanyahu has made four small videos addressing the Iranian people over the last three months.
By HERB KEINON
The military said in a statement the officer "acted professionally" but right-wing Israeli politicians described his behavior as humiliating.
Hamas used it's twitter account to display a photo from the Tel Aviv protest with the words: "Stop this war criminal [Netanyahu]."
The men were suspected of assaulting police officers, but were not charged.
On Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard on Saturday night, thousands of protesters convened for a third consecutive week to protest corruption among elected officials.
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
“There is no need for elections. The Likud can choose a new leader who has clean hands.”
Protesters blocked the gate to the pharmaceuticals factory.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV,MAX SCHINDLER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Trump's announcement reversed decades of US policy, angering the Arab world and alarming Western allies.
Likud MK David Bitan is accused of accepting a bribe during his time as chairman of Rishon Lezion's zoning board.
The demonstrators threw stones, eggs, and other items at the police as they tried to control the demonstrations and remove protestors from the roads.
The protesters blocked traffic near the central bus station and the light rail.
Police have employed skunk water and other physical methods to disperse the crowds and have arrested at least 25 men so far.
The Jaffa Military Court sentenced 11 yeshiva students who failed to undertake the necessary bureaucratic process required to obtain an IDF service exemption to sentences of up to 90 days in prison.
Police arrested several of the protesters.
There are currently 36 groups representing disabled Israelis protesting outside the Knesset.
By SARAH LEVI
The major counter-protest comes after weeks of violent demonstrations by haredi extremists who blocked main traffic arteries in Israel in protest over draft warrants.
Starting January 1, 2018, an increase of NIS 1.7 million will be added to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs budget in order to increase the monthly allowance.
Officials from the Left and the Right came together to protest arms sales to countries that violate human rights.
“Benjamin Netanyahu, we call on you and the entire government of Israel to come here and talk to us,” say demonstrators.
The group plans to remain camped out outside Knesset until their demands are met.
The demonstrators spread out across several locations throughout Jerusalem.
Trump's announcement on Wednesday has infuriated the Arab world and upset Western allies.
A look at the causes, handling, repercussions and lessons: What we did right – and wrong.
By URI MILSTEIN
The four were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and being unlawfully on diplomatic premises.
Observers in Iran said the demonstrations and protests were a clear indication of Iranian hatred toward a regime that is depriving the people of their basic rights and social freedoms.
By NEDA AMIN
Pence is the first senior official of the Donald Trump administration to visit the Middle East since Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
While Tunisia has been seen as the sole success of the Arab Spring, the country has experienced no shortage of setbacks, particularly in terms of its economy.
The Iranian judiciary has confirmed two deaths in custody but said they have committed suicide.
The government pledged on Saturday extra aid for poor families and those in need in response to the demonstrations.
Almost 800 people have been arrested for vandalism and acts of violence, including throwing petrol bombs at police stations, according to the interior ministry.
Violent anti-government protests have raged throughout the North African country since Monday.
The country’s financial support for Palestinians and the Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah also angered Iranians, who want their government to focus on domestic economic problems instead.
A servant of two masters, what can we learn from how social media is used by both the Iranian regime and those who oppose it?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
At least 21 people have been killed during the unrest, including two members of the security forces.
The anti-government protests started on Thursday and have since escalated leaving at least 10 people dead and hundreds arrested.
According to local media, hundreds of others have been arrested in other cities.
While the unrest has spread throughout the country, the numbers until now do not point to a trajectory of regime change.
Calling the protests “positive developments for Israel’s interests,” Halevy told the Post that the end results of the protest can be to Israel’s benefit.
Coverage of popular unrest divides Middle East media.
Protests have continued for five days, despite an appeal for calm by President Hassan Rouhani.
Kurds complain of ethnic, political and economic oppression.
"Those who damage public property, violate law and order and create unrest are responsible for their actions and should pay the price."
Social Media erupted in support for the protesters in Iran; US President Donald Trump, Israeli Minister of Public Security and the last Prince of Iran all chime in.
Social Media in Farsi and Arabic reported that the protesters are shouting the slogan not Gaza, Not Lebanon, my soul for Iran.'
By REUTERS,YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
52 people were arrested in "price protests" across the country on Friday.
In social media footage, which could not be authenticated, riot police were seen using water cannon and tear gas to disperse crowds.
When he set out, he estimated that the trip would take him a year, and planned a route passing through Syria, Turkey, Jordan and other European countries.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Iran has a strong tradition in the labor movement. In 1979, during the Islamic Revolution, the labor movement captured hundreds of factories.
By MIKHAIL MAGID
Tehran has reached the conclusion that this time a mere one or two days of pro-government demonstrations cannot extinguish the fire lit by the excessive pressures imposed on public.
By RAMYAR HASSANI
The Iranian Arab ethnic minority could be the first to emulate its Sunni brethren in Iraq and Syria.
By ELY KARMON
The regime, as ruthless as they come, will commit any kind of atrocity if it feels it is in danger, and even much shorter of that.
By HILLEL FRISCH
While it’s true that the West has contributed to a great many of coups and so-called revolutions in numerous regions of the world, the one currently taking place in Iran is necessary and overdue.
By NAREN BRIAR
If a significant portion of the country believes that the special counsel was unfair, this could help in legal proceedings before judges or jurors.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Rivlin's call for unity was met with diviseness.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
