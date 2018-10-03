putin and israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
While Assad has vowed revenge for the alleged Israeli attacks, his patron, Russia, has thus far remained silent.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The incoming Trump administration intends to move ahead with its plans to move the embassy regardless of criticism from Arab nations.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Putin’s comments were generally well received, with the World Israel Beytenu Movement calling Putin’s words an example of “his positive approach toward the Jewish Community in Russia and Israel.
By SAM SOKOL
PM ranked No. 21, only Israeli on list
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Russia government and media have accused the Ukrainian government of anti-Semitism while Ukrainian Jewish leaders have accused Putin of fomenting racism to justify his interventions in their country.
Call follows US denial of reported anger in Washington over Jerusalem's "neutrality" regarding Crimean issue.
By HERB KEINON
Putin also spoke on the importance of synchronizing the efforts of the Arab League with those of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia.
Kerry condemns Russia's "incredible act of aggression" in Ukraine and threatens "very serious repercussions."
By REUTERS
Netanyahu said that he will also speak with the Russian president about Iran's ”unending efforts to militarily entrench itself in Syria, something that we are adamantly opposed to and act against.”
The last time the two leaders met was in August in Sochi.
Netanyahu and Putin speak for 30 minutes after Putin's meeting with Assad.
Israel warned Russia of dire consequences if Iran is allowed to continue on its current path in Syria.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Comments come shortly after Prime Minister Netanyahu returns from meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Vladimir Putin reveals all in a new Showtime documentary airing this week.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman blamed Assad for the chemical attacks in an interview prior to Putin's rebuke.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his close ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Israel is standing by Russia's side following Monday's lethal and shocking metro blast.
Both countries understand each other’s redlines and are cooperating on other fronts.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Today, Netanyahu said, Iran – the continuation of ancient Persia – has similar designs: to wipe out the state of the Jews.
Moscow’s imperial resurgence is ready to spend itself, but in 2016 it dominated the int’l system.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
“The reality in the Middle East is changing very rapidly, and not necessarily to our detriment.”
According to the Kremlin, Putin “cordially” congratulated Netanyahu on his birthday, and sent greetings on the occasion of Succot.
The Kremlin put out a two-sentence statement on Wednesday saying that Netanyahu called Putin to discuss the diplomatic process and regional issues.
Much has been made of Israel’s burgeoning ties with Russia, but Jerusalem and Moscow remain miles apart on Syria, Hezbollah, Iran and the Palestinians
By ROMAN BRONFMAN
Russia welcomes Turkey reconciliation efforts, pledges to work to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In Moscow meeting, Netanyahu tells Putin the Golan Heights is a red line that must remain a part of Israel
The two were set to discuss pressing issues on the regional and global agendas, like the Palestinians and the conflict in Syria, among others.
By ARIK BENDER
Eli Cohen's widow Nadia has urged successive governments to find a way to bring her husband’s remains back to Israel for burial in a consecrated Jewish grave.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and Military Intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Herzl Halevi are accompanying Netanyahu on his lightning trip to Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Cairo reflects the deepening ties between Russia and Egypt.
Sources in Turkey were quick to blame supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the Turkish preacher who is in exile in the United States.
Chess champion says Israel should not expect any return from Moscow for arms sales and neutrality on Ukraine.
By JEREMY SHARON
Putin made similar comments last year, but Russian officials subsequently denied that Moscow provided military aid to the Syrian opposition groups that Putin had mentioned.
The Russian embassy, on behalf of Putin, came into possession of a 1.5 bedroom apartment in the heart of the city following the death of his high school teacher.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Trump, the most inconsistent and uninformed president in recent history, may be much more of a threat to the Jewish state than its embattled prime minister realizes.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Everything Putin does is calculated. Everything is for a purpose and the consequence of each action is known in advance. No move is left to chance and no act is without purpose.
By MICAH HALPERN
“He’s a good boy and he will get an Israel agreement that no one else would pull off.”
Perhaps for the sake of his own people, Abbas will rise to the occasion and agree to a transformative meeting with Netanyahu.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Russia is there to protect its client, Assad, along with his allies, Iran and Hezbollah, Israel’s mortal enemies.
From Putin’s perspective, Russia’s involvement in Syria and the cementing of relations with the Assad regime is a key part of a longstanding effort to project power in the Middle East.
On Tuesday, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius hailed Obama’s “enormous victory” on the Iran nuclear deal. To be sure, Obama’s victory was not against Iran. It was against Netanyahu.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
There are many in the global Jewish community who support Putin because he is good to the Jews of Russia.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
As the 2014 winter games open, the city says it has five Jewish information centers, three synagogues and 13 rabbis.
By JTA