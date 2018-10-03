03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“Minister Farrakhan’s statements about Jewish, queer, and trans people are not aligned with the Women’s March Unity Principles."
By JTA
Liberal groups pen letter claiming Jewish policy advisor holds “extreme viewpoints" and promotes "advocacy of racist policies.”
Barack Obama was a US senator from Illinois at the time the photo was taken.
So far in 2017, there have been 53 antisemitic incidents in Massachusetts K-12 schools, an increase of more than 60 percent over the 33 school-based incidents.
By GERRY TUOTI / METROWEST DAILY NEWS
Cooper was hosting a CNN panel about white supremacy when he took an aside and expressed his strong personal view.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The White House responded to the report, calling it “the same recycled and false attacks.”
Lena Epstein, who is running for the senate nomination in Michigan, disavowed any support of or connection to David Duke.
Some initial reports about the right-wing rally in Boston could have been misinterpreted.
By ERIC SUMNER
Here's what you need to know about antifa, the loose network that fights fascists on the streets.
“There are no good Nazis and no good members of the Klan.”
Donald Trump's Jewish daughter and son-in-law failed to convince the president to change his tune on Charlottesville.
"Trump’s remarks embolden and empower neo-Nazis and white supremacists."
By YAAKOV KATZ
White nationalist leaders applauded President Trump for what they viewed as a defense of their actions in Charlottesville.
Trump's inability to blame white supremacists could be the tipping point in his downfall.
By DAVID BRINN
James Fields described Dachau as the place "where the magic happened."
By REUTERS
"No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws," Trump added. "Racism is evil."
By MICHAEL WILNER
After violent clashes in Charlottesville in which one woman died, US president denounced violence ‘on many sides.'
By HAGAY HACOHEN,SHOSHANA KRANISH
Violence erupted during the controversial march.
By HERB KEINON
Israelis allegedly sought to prevent Jewish-Arab relationships.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The conspiracy theorists claim that the February 14 shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was a “hoax” performed by “crisis actors.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The Rhode Island-based man released an apology on Friday.
"We, as a government, are working to combat antisemitism on campus, and I believe we are making progress."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Over half of religiously-motivated crimes targeted Jews, and a further 25% targeted Muslims, according to the FBI's latest data.
By YAIR ETTINGER
The event, which drew 60,000 marchers, was held on Saturday to celebrate the country’s Independence Day. Foreign Ministry says it condemns antisemitism.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“You are silencing the voice of Israeli democracy,” Hotovely responded to the progressive group that accused Hotovely of racism.
Educational book on nursing said Jews 'may be vocal and demanding of assistance.'
By AMY SPIRO
The flyers contain a phone number linked to a recording that attempts to recruit new members.
The flyer was sent to the Weiss Bakery in the haredi Orthodox neighborhood of Borough Park.
“Because of the leadership in our country, there has been unleashed this kind of permission to have that kind of disgusting behavior,” Rabbi Susan Talve said.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The mother and daughter were spat at and attacked.
Comedian urges those "disgusted by Trump and Nazis" to turn out.
“Equating neo-Nazis to those protecting civil rights is disgraceful & crazy.”
Mayim Bialik casts doubt timing was an oversight.
Who are the white supremacist groups that spurred the now-infamous "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville?
The man suspected of ramming a car into a crowd of protestors in Charlottesville is due to appear in court on Monday. James Alex Fields, Jr, "adored Hitler," his former teacher said.
Ivanka Trump spoke out strongly against racism in America.
A Jewish journalist describes his experience at the white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Mayor of Charlottesville Mike Signer said he is "beyond disgusted," and called the march a "cowardly parade of hatred."
“The Ku Klux Klan movement is small and fractured but still poses a threat to society.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
High grades and SATs don't excuse racism.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Is this really about greed?
The flier also was posted on the group’s Twitter feed on Thursday, the anniversary of Adolf Hitler’s birthday.
Immigration mal maîtrisée et vision biaisée du politiquement correct ont laissé le champ libre à l’islamisme et à la xénophobie
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The incident at the palace occurred the day before police were called after white powder was sent to an office in Britain's parliament.
"You allowed your mind to be poisoned by those who claim to be leaders," the judge told the killer.
The attack comes as Canada approaches the first anniversary of a deadly shooting in a Quebec City mosque that killed six people at prayer.
Nationalist protesters shouted antisemitic chants such as "Jews out of Poland!"
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
In just four days President Donald Trump tweeted fourteen times and retweeted three more about his feud with United States athletes.
History is our guide to what Charlottesville means to racism in the US.
“The wave of antisemitic attacks I’ve seen in the last week, it’s been a new experience for me, I’ve never seen that before,” Mayor Michael Signer said.
Social media users are making a point of identifying those caught on camera at the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville.
By REBECCA MONTAG
Portland police did not identify the suspect or the victims.
Germany's Defense minister blames ‘weak leadership’ for failure to tackle racism amid increasing reports of xenophobic tendencies among troops.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
LD50 in London is accused of using their credibility as an art gallery to promote "a culture of hatred."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The soccer fans took matters into their own hands, not willing to give up on their beloved sport nor on their anti-racist values.
By ORI LEWIS/REUTERS
Deputy attorney-general for Criminal Affairs Shlomo (Mumi) Lemberger made the point in a letter he sent on Sunday to the national head of investigations for the police.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
After a Jewish Kenyan man with a valid visa was deported, the Interior Ministry faced a difficult hearing in the Knesset about the decisions they made in removing the man from the country.
By JEREMY SHARON
World Jewish Congress official rejects description of antisemitism as ‘most pernicious hatred.’
The prosecution collected numerous remarks made by Bentzi Gopstein on social media, in which he called for violence, incited for racism.
By UDI SHAHAM
The foreign minister, who is married to a PLO member, spoke out against the Israeli prime minister on several occasions, blaming him of uttering "racist soundbites."
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The assailants reportedly beat the soldiers with a hookah pipe and other blunt objects.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Comedian urges those ‘disgusted by Trump and Nazis’ to turn out
Ayoub Kara, who is not Jewish himself, praised Trump for having "a proven track-record in opposing antisemitism and religious extremism."
By GIL HOFFMAN
"You could say that I’m a white Zionist in the sense that I care about my people," said white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.
Two years ago, protests by Israelis of Ethiopian descent swept the country. The government’s response has been robust, but has anything really changed?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Two weeks ago, hundreds of people protested in Jerusalem, claiming that the Yemenite children were systematically taken without their parents’ consent and given to Ashkenazi families.
Naaman Bakery's chocolate cake left a bitter taste for some Israeli Facebook users.
One commander threw a gun at his troops, another walked into the women's showers unannounced.
MK Yoel Hasson (Zionist Union) called on his fellow public representatives, not only to be an example for the people and avoid making racist comments, but also to actively and publicly defy racism.
Zionist Union MK Amir Peretz, who is of Moroccan descent, said that “what was activated in [Netanyahu] was his racist gene.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Geert Wilders, leader of the Freedom Party and a prominent contender to become the Netherlands's next PM, also said that "there is a lot of Morrocan scum in Holland who make the streets unsafe."
Trump "lives" to sleep with the wives of his close friends.
“This is naked racism. They don’t like non-Orthodox Jews and they don’t like black Jews."
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Here in liberal, democratic Germany a foreign company had perpetrated a straightforward act of discrimination against an individual on no other basis than his citizenship in the Jewish state.
By NATHAN GELBART
Readers of The Jerusalem Post have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
I look back across the ocean at this race-obsessed landscape and think how the discussion of race poisons the mind.
President Trump must stop being even-handed in his condemnations.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Zionist ethos requires nothing less of us than a clarion call to eschew such ethical ambiguity, condemning the virulent racism and Jew-hatred that is the anathema of white supremacy.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Given the choice between backing those who would turn the US into their own version of Nazi Germany or those who would do whatever it takes to prevent it, there is no choice.
The reality of course is that most poor white people in America are political moderates.
By GIL TROY
Through their unity or lack thereof, the Jews determine whether hatred or love of others will prevail the world over, and the world relates to them accordingly.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Class hatred is racial hatred’s twin sib. But to call it by its name is unacceptable in progressive circles.
By IRINA EREMIA-BRAGIN
Memes showing swastikas made out of pepperoni and a KKK member praising Papa John's 'whiteness' were also posted.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The company says users who plan to attend the event are in violation of its community guidelines for their positions on race, religion, national origin and ethnicity.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
His initials are now IHH, which he said stands for 'I Hail Hitler.'
American basketball legends takes on white supremacist figurehead.
McInnes provoked outrage after he published a YouTube video listing ten reasons for his hatred of Jews.