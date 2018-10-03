03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"US ambassadors are encouraged to celebrate Ramadan through a variety of activities, which are held annually at missions around the world."
By REUTERS
Some 300 people accepted the invitation and traveled to the Lower Galilee Arab-Israeli town of Arrabe from across the country.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Tens of thousands of Muslims from West Bank and east Jerusalem to ascend Temple Mount.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
In a speech marking the Eid al-Fitr holiday on Tuesday, Haniyeh charged that Israel must free the Palestinian prisoners who were part of the Schalit deal before another deal is sealed.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Thousands of Muslims to converge on Old City to enter Islam’s third holiest site * No incidents of violence reported since month-long holiday began.
It is the third time in a decade that their house has been razed, Nawarjja said, and the family planned to camp out on the site.
By MAX SCHINDLER
COGAT will enable Gazans to visit relatives in Israel and the West Bank. They will be authorized to pray at the Temple Mount, and attend a number of Ramadan religious events, the statement said.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Knesset Chief Security Officer Yosef Griff underlines that Knesset members are barred from visiting Jerusalem's contested holy site.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JULIE STEIGERWALD
President meets with Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni where they both condemned the latest violence.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A number of rockets have been fired in the past month by Islamic State-linked terror cells in Gaza opposed to Hamas rule.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JTA
Thousands of worshipers to ascend Temple Mount.
Children of Abraham sit at the dinner table for a mouthful of kindness.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
IDF, Shin Bet preparing to deal with activities of hackers from around the Muslim world, Gaza Strip in coming days.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Day after large-scale rioting in Arab neighborhoods in east Jerusalem, Central Command seeks to "restore stability on the ground" in greater Jerusalem, West Bank.
IDF prepare for holy month of Ramadan, ease travel restrictions on Palestinian population of West Bank.
"Al-Quds Day is an annual day chosen by the late Ayatollah Khomeini to call for Israel to be destroyed.”
By JOSH DELL
Hundred of Christians, Muslims and Jews gather to celebrate coexistence.
Army was concerned the eviction could set off violent settler protests in the sensitive period of Ramadan.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
President sends video message to Arab websites, blogs; some Palestinian journalists boycott meet over discrimination.
'Al-Masry al-Youm' report suggests that Israel behind move in bid to pressure Egypt to reduce demands following soldiers' deaths.
Avec l’arrivée du Ramadan, les dépenses augmentent. Mais les caisses de l’Autorité palestinienne sont toujours vides
By MOHAMMED NAJAB
Syrian migrant community organizes grassroots effort to help those in need ahead of Id al-Fitr.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Welcome to the world of Firqat Naji Atallah, this year’s most popular Ramadan program.
By ILENE PRUSHER
Despite the challenges, faithful fasters say they wouldn’t dream of breaking bread a minute early.
Sufism, Islam’s mystical tradition, has had a relatively quiet presence among Muslims in Israel.
Whether an elderly person should eat or drink on Yom Kippur depends on whether he is healthy or fragile.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
With Tisha Be’Av around the corner, it should be noted that additional health dangers to diabetics include thrombosis and dehydration.
Medical drug, called Arcoxia, stays in system longer than regular painkillers, rendering it more effective for those fasting.
Even though people fast during the day, on Ramadan it is traditional to be festive at night and pack in all manner of delectable foods, particularly sweets.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Last Thursday night’s riot looked like a post-apocalyptic battle.
California-born Haim Brown teaches youngsters in Har Homa how to play baseball.
Muslims attended prayers at a Marawi mosque in an emotional gathering marred by the violence that has displaced some 246,000 people, and killed more than 350 people.
Presidential tweet came after Muslim group leader said Trump has stirred up bigotry and racism in America.
Riot police break up a rally for transgender people in Istanbul, where authorities have banned gay and transgender pride marches during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
During Islam's holiest month, observant believers fast from dawn to dusk, and celebrate the end of Ramadan with the Eid al-Fitr festival.
At Ramadan dinner, US president calls Huma Abedin an "American patriot," after Bachmann's allegations of Muslim Brotherhood ties.
Hungry Muslims dismayed after government in Jakarta postpones the end of Ramadan by a day, claiming the moon is not yet in the right position.
Ambassador to US invites guests to his official residence for Iftar dinner, stresses importance of Muslim-Jewish dialogue.
Id al-Fitr, the joyous holiday ending the fasting month, starts Sunday
By BEN LYNFIELD
A day after the thousands gathered at the contested holy site to observe one of Ramadan's holiest nights, police arrested an east Jerusalem resident suspected of participating in terror activities.
Patients who take insulin drugs may develop hypoglycemia when fasting or hyperglycemia when gorging on food.
Rosenfeld added that after Friday prayers, police will continue heightened security measures in the area for Shabbat.
"Those who pit us against each other do so, not out of spiritual beliefs, but rather for their own political and financial enrichment," said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
In greeting marking the Muslim holy month, PM Benjamin Netanyahu extends hope "for much needed brotherhood, mutual respect & peace."
After the meal, the guests were entertained with traditional music and Dabke dancing. The event was attended by Abu Gosh’s mayor, Issa Jaber.
By UDI SHAHAM
“We live side by side but not together.”
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
The committee will reconsider the decision when the police decides it is safe to allow MKs to visit the holy site.
By LAHAV HARKOV
A tour of the Galilee offers all manner of treats– even if you haven’t been fasting all day.
By LAURA KELLY
"To my sorrow, this year again extremist elements are trying to stir up tensions in Jerusalem and the Temple Mount."
“I don’t view this as coexistence, but building a shared society,” Gili Re’i, Co-Director of the Shared Society department at Sikkuy.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Both victims were well-known to local police, the father was also suspected of possible involvement in a series of murders.
By BEN HARTMAN
Police: Regular visiting hours will resume at conclusion of month-long holiday; "it’s giving into terror," says Temple Mount activist Yehuda Glick.
Prayers will proceed as planned as thousands of Palestinians are expected to convene at al-Aksa Mosque on the Temple Mount for the third week of Ramadan, though with a greater police presence.
Turkey summons Israeli diplomat after 7 Turks denied entrance; Shin Bet said the 7 had links with Hamas
By HERB KEINON
Police expecting thousands of Muslims to come in from different areas such as Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron.
By REUTERS,ARIEL BARBIERI-AGHIB
"The run begins exactly when the first day of the fast ends and the meal begins, so running is out of the question for our Muslim members," says group’s leader
Ramadan starts this week, and we obtained a few traditional recipes that are made for the festive suppers.
By NERIA BARR
Tours of Arab towns and villages that come to life as the sun sets during Ramadan.
By MEITAL SHARABI,TRANSLATED BY HANNAH HOCHNER
With Ramadan now over, a look back at some of break fast’s sweet treats
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
Holy City residents partake in joint Iftar meals following the Ramadan fast.
Perhaps efforts by Shared Tourism, can serve as a model for the shared society we must continue to strive toward.
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
Residents of the disadvantaged town of Jisr e-Zarka are hoping to improve their income by harnessing the tourism potential of Ramadan, as many of their neighbors have done.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Assad has not made a declared visit to Hama, which is about 185 km (115 miles) from Damascus, since the war began.
Jordan also revoked the license of Doha-based TV channel Al Jazeera.
The switch on of the lantern is part of a number of cultural events and activities taking part in East Jerusalem during Ramadan.
The highest religious official in the Palestinian Authority, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, called on security forces to ensure compliance.
'Mini ISIS', a daily show broadcast in Egypt after the fast-breaking Iftar meal, allegedly promotes ISIS propaganda.
This year the timing of the parade coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, something that could cause conservative Muslims to bristle.
The children were reportedly "caught eating" during the holy month of Ramadan and were killed by ISIS militants.
Many mark the holiday by spending time with family and friends, reading the Koran and giving charity.
New opposition president Ahmad Jarba expects advanced arms from Saudi Arabia to reach rebels soon, change balance of power.
Retrial of former autocrat adjourned until after Ramadan; televised trial seems outwardly unaffected by the Morsi ouster.
As the heat makes Ramadan difficult to bear, tensions run high and, as usual, it’s easy to blame internal problems on Israel.
By ZVI MAZEL
Time difference exists between the West bank and Gaza as the PA returns to summer time after Ramadan while Hamas does not.
Saudi astronomers threatened for casting doubt on moon sighting; Saturn mistaken for crescent moon indicating end of holy month.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Fearing new wave of Arab Spring unrest, officials aim to limit entry of foreign workers; new policy framed as economic program.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
With Olmert's appeal due to be filed Wednesday, a win on the next delay could buy him months or even over a year.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Tens of thousands of Muslims expected to converge on Old City for Friday prayers at al-Aksa Mosque.
International Federation of Christians and Jews distributes food-aid vouchers to some 65 towns and villages across the country.
By RUTH EGLASH
Over NIS 800,000 worth of food-aid vouchers distributed to 2,400 Arab Israeli families.
The notion that before us are nothing more than sporadic, isolated undertakings by assorted psychos helps deflect accountability.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The month of Ramadan is that in which was revealed the Koran.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Many Muslims believe fasting is good for their health, but is science on their side?
By KHALED DIAB
Despite a court order to evacuate Binyamin, the future for the 60 families living there remains in limbo.
By JOSH HASTEN
JPost commentators struggle with the need to solemnify the important holidays amid a region with an overabundance of chaos.
The ferocity of the assaults and the fatalities rose substantially after Annan pronounced that Assad had agreed to pull back his forces.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Ramadan is the ideal time to speak out against hatred, intolerance, violence and extremism in all their forms.
By HAYAT ALVI
Yalla Peace: Christmas is more than a religious holiday to Christians, as opposed to Hanukkah for Jews and Ramadan for Muslims.
By RAY HANANIA
“All roads in our part of the world,” Jordan’s King Abdullah warned last year, “all the conflicts, lead to Jerusalem.”
I have not fasted for many long years, yet certain aspects of the spirit of Ramadan still inspire my faithless bones.
Home, sweet home for Israeli champs as 2-0 triumph in Haifa eliminates Zilina.
By ALLON SINAI
The snafu was brought to the public's attention through social media when a passerby, Raza Hassan, noticed the snack prominently displayed on a Ramadan promotional shelf.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians as prisoner release location is changed.
Syria's Bashar Assad attends prayers at a Damascus mosque, as demonstrations continue across the country.
As Ramadan ends, prayers for peace and lost loved ones temper the normally festive holiday across the region.