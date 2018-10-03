ron dermer

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Episode of interest to Robert Mueller, investigating Trump confidant’s contacts with foreign governments.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Ambassador Ron Dermer reportedly had been a key go-between for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Republican officials under the Obama administration.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Committee vote on the bill planned by August 11. AIPAC aims for bipartisan support for bill to cut PA funding if it doesn't stop paying terrorists and their families.
Israel's ambassador talks Iran and more at AIPAC's 2018 annual conference.
By HERB KEINON
American Jewish leaders asked Israel's ambassador, Ron Dermer, whether they should meet with Qatar's emir. He encouraged them not to do so.
The Pew Research Center findings show Republicans more sympathetic than ever toward Israel, with Democrats increasingly divided, now equally likely to support the Palestinian cause.
The sources emphasized the sensitivity of the post amid clashes between Netanyahu and Diaspora leaders over egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall and the chief rabbinate’s control over conversion.
By GIL HOFFMAN
At the Jewish National Fund’s National Conference, attendees demonstrated that at nearly 70, Israel is doing better than ever.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Two hundred and fifty college students from more than 100 US campuses will also take part in JNF’s College Summit.
ZOA criticizes AJC for launching Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
US envoy on ties with Arab world: “What makes iceberg strong is what you see underneath the surface.’
"Danon's views of Secretary Kerry do not reflect the views of the Government of Israel," says Ron Dermer.
More than a week after US Secretary of State John Kerry came under fire for comments allegedly supporting BDS, Dermer continues damage control.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli envoy to US implies anti-Semitism behind move by American Studies Association to boycott Israeli universities.
"America is a country to which the Jewish people owe so much and to which I, as a son of America, am so personally indebted."
Israel's envoy to the US says American diplomatic corps has kept Israel fully apprised on nuclear talks with Tehran.
Dermer is known for more than just loyalty to his boss. His reputation is as a brash political player dismissive of those with whom he disagrees.
By JTA
Ambassador mocks foreign officials who argued that the Palestinian question remained the Middle East’s greatest challenge.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Israeli envoy Dermer, Menendez express concern over the direction of talks in Vienna to Foundation for Defense of Democracies forum.
Meretz leader accuses Ron Dermer of expressing support for Netanyahu's candidacy on American television, which is against the Civil Service Administration's rules.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Natan Sharansky, the current chairman of the Jewish Agency, intends to leave his post immediately following a June meeting in Jerusalem.
Israel has long deemed Jerusalem its eternal, indivisible capital.
By REUTERS
Dermer is under questioning for intervening on behalf of Netanyahu and requesting a visa for Milchan from former United States Secretary of State John Kerry.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Danon acknowledged that his hobnobbing with diplomats and statesmen in New York is giving him valuable experience that could serve him well down the line.
At Rosh Hashana reception, Israeli ambassador lays out Jerusalem's expectations for the new year.
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
‘There’s basically one guy – Jason Greenblatt’
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer spoke at the American Jewish Committee's Global Forum in Washington.
The event's screening was a first-ever simultaneous broadcast from the two legislatures.
"You should always be happy that there's no daylight between both sides," he told a private lunch.
Dermer, one of Netanyahu's closest confidants, took up his job in Washington in October 2013.
Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer is the closest thing to actually having the prime minister in Washington.
Dermer rejected the criticism that Netanyahu’s decision to go ahead with the speech against the Iran deal despite US President Barack Obama’s bitter opposition was a colossal mistake.
On Monday, the White House said it was surprised to learn from the media that Netanyahu had turned down an invitation to meet with Obama on March 18th.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
France's envoy to the US Gérard Araud and Israel's Ron Dermer engage in social media dispute over the Middle East conflict.
By MEDIA LINE
Israel’s ambassador in Washington Ron Dermer says boycott movement is promoted by “fanatics and fools” who are “promoting a new anti-Semitism.”
Dermer "unusually vigorous" in outreach on Hill, says official.
Israel’s ambassador to Washington calls haredi integration "a huge opportunity", "an untapped potential."
Israeli envoy to the United States makes remarks at Israel Bonds event in Chicago.
According to officials in the US and Israel, Ron Dermer's standing in the White House is so tarnished that he is practically "persona non grata."
According to The Atlantic, Ron Dermer lobbied fellow ambassadors from Kuwait, UAE to attend premier's speech next week.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she will attend speech, but hopes it will be canceled.
Democratic representatives and Biden's attendance in question as Netanyahu's Congress speech nears; Israeli officials scramble to ease tensions.
Boehner’s office “initially reached out to me regarding the idea of the prime minister giving a speech less than two weeks before an official invitation was sent.”
Senior Israeli diplomats told "Walla!" that it was “especially egregious” that Israel’s top representative in Washington was not even in the US during wartime.
Have Ron Dermer’s machinations jeopardized relations with the most powerful man in the world?
By MARTIN SIEFF
Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer links Paris attacks to the terror that Israel has been combating from Palestinian adversaries like Hamas.
By DAVID BRINN
In October vote, citizens will select a candidate for mayor and a list of candidates for city council on 2 separate ballots.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
"You are unapologetic in your defense of Israel’s right to exist as a nation and a people, and mince no words when it comes to advocating for Israel’s interests."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The threat of elections still lingers in the air in Israel as a deal between Washington DC and Jerusalem on the construction of settlements continues to be worked on.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I’m on a narrow two-lane highway in the Florida keys.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Please suggest to the rabbi of the Western Wall that if he has any influence on the man who was using the microphone, tell him to stop!
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
When it comes to diplomatic matters, these are all the prime minister’s men.
Democrats in the room, several of whom still serve in the Obama administration, were furious, questioning why Dermer was acting while the "body was still warm" of the current leadership.