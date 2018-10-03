saudi arabia and israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and lifting the 70-year-old airspace ban would reflect what appears to be thawing ties between Israel and the kingdom.
By ARAB NEWS
"The recognition will have very serious implications and will be provocative to all Muslims' feelings."
By REUTERS
Jubeir: "Seventy percent of the settlers who are on the Green Line remain in Israel, and the other 30 percent - you offer them compensation and work out housing, and they can move to Israel."
Some Saudis regret all the years their country boycotted Israel on behalf of the Palestinians who “don't appreciate Saudi efforts and help.”
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
While one might be tempted to think that the king has undergone a spiritual conversion to Zionism, in fact the Bahraini posture cannot be detached from realpolitik considerations.
By BEN LYNFIELD
As expected, news of the visit was not warmly welcomed by the Arab public.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
"When a citizen sees one of the most senior figures [in his country] brought to jail, he can wave his finger at the world and say, 'We have justice here!'"
By REBECCA MONTAG
The 'Post' has learned that Saudi Arabia blocked access to the website Arab48 after it published articles that said the Saudis intended to normalize relations with the Jewish state.
Israeli leaders have hinted at improving ties with the Saudis and their Gulf neighbors, but the Saudis may be no less devious or subversive than their Iranian rivals.
By JACKIE HOGI
The editorial, published Sunday in the Saudi Gazette, seemed to depart in tone from the widely-held position in the Arab world that Israel is responsible for the impasse with the Palestinians.
Rabbi Michael Melchior said the day when Israelis can travel to Saudi Arabia is “in the cards and it will, as we say Inshallah, ‘with god’s help,’ happen very soon.”
By JTA
According to senior diplomatic officials in New York, the US may work to raise discussion of the Saudi peace plan after the new Israeli government is sworn in.
By SHLOMO SHAMIR/MAARIV ONLINE
The surprising results were announced in a statement released by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ties remain under the table, as long as impasse with Palestinians continues.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Al-Hayat columnist says kingdom was right in denying entry to representative from “extremist, racist right-wing Israeli newspaper.”
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Denial of visa to 'Post' correspondent Michael Wilner called "an affront not only to this journalist, but to the entire White House press corps."
By MAYA SHWAYDER
Justice minister exchanges words with Saudi Prince Turki bin Faisal during panel discussion at German conference.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Saudi Arabia was backed by 47 of 54 nations, according to UN Watch.
Saudi Arabia does not officially recognize Israel. Granting an Israeli airline access to its air space would mark a dramatic diplomatic shift.
By TOVA COHEN/REUTERS,ARI RABINOVITCH/REUTERS
The past year witnessed significant changes in Israel's relations with the Palestinians and the Arab world.
Ex-CIA Director Panetta: Israel, Arabs, US could form joint ops center against ISIS, Iran
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Recent events suggest the Muslim kingdom and the Jewish State may be headed for normalization
By IAN MAY/THE MEDIA LINE
In an interview on Army Radio, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz cites shared concerns over Iran as main area of cooperation.
Military spokesman warns Iranian-backed rebels will soon have missiles capable of reaching bases in Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"Saudi Arabia is a hostile country and we must ensure that Israel’s qualitative military edge is preserved."
Meeting in Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang praised Israel's advances, saying it was a world leader in some technologies.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
The session, titled "Old crises, new Middle East," is to be held on Sunday morning.
"We are waiting for you" and "Come with all your Israeli and US made weapons!" hackers warn.
Washington bureau chief Michael Wilner is the only journalist in the White House press corps denied a visa to the kingdom.
The Saudi crown prince’s reformist ambitions bring to mind the precedents of post-Shogun Japan, post-Ottoman Turkey and post-Mao China – with a few exceptions, some potentially fateful.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By MEDIA LINE
The move could signal the first tangible sign for diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom.
By HERB KEINON
After the announcement, the group met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“Our central cause is Palestine and we won’t be part of a coalition against anyone,” said Hasan Khreisheh, deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council.
Minister says 25% of Turkish exports to the Gulf go through Israel, and Jordan exports 20% of its goods via the Haifa port.
Prince Saud championed a 2002 Arab peace initiative which called for normalizing relations between Arab countries and Israel in return for Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories.
Other Saudi thought leaders spoke up about the true enemy of their state.
Thamer al-Sabhan personifies Saudi Arabia’s fight against the ‘terrorist militia.’
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The two sides talked about seeking ways to reach "a real and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."
King Salman contacted the US government and called for an end to restrictions on entry to the mosque, the statement said.
Muhammad bin Salman inherits his ancestors’ failure to do as Pharaoh did when he used the good years to prepare for the bad ones.
"He’s the architect of a series of steps bringing Saudi Arabia to be of one mind with Israel."
So what can the Saudis buy with all this money?
US President Donald Trump called on Arab leaders to do their share to fight "Islamist extremism" on Sunday in Riyadh.
The meeting between Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Trump was billed by the Saudis as a turning point in relations.
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen's decision reportedly sparked anger across the Islamic Kingdom.
Gold: Arab leaders are “laying out a case against Iranian actions, and we are seeing it expressed over and over by Arab leaders.”
Eshki posited that PIJ and Hamas leaders have a flawed understanding of normalization.
By ADAM RASGON
Ties between old allies the United States and Saudi Arabia, the top oil exporter, have been bumpy since the 2011 Arab uprisings.
Saudi Arabia juggles terrorist threats on its soil and an abysmal human rights record while its people study Hebrew in university and women battle for equal rights.
By GIDEON KOTZ
Prof. Teitelbaum: Improving relations with Saudi Arabia, which controls Islamic holy sanctuaries, also works to improve Israel’s relations with Muslim world
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
For Saudi Arabia, it is an opportunity to become the regional leader of a moderate Sunni bloc also supported at least quietly by Israel, which also strongly opposes the Iran nuclear deal.
By THE MEDIA LINE
The deal, called the "Cairo Declaration" will see the two countries establish a joint Arab military force and define their maritime borders in the Red Sea.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Director General of the Foreign Ministry claimed that Israel's interests and those of countries like Saudi Arabia, are aligned against those of Iran.
King Salman has used summits with leaders of all five Gulf Arab states, Jordan, Egypt and Turkey over the past 10 days to reinforce the need for unity.
Saudi-backed 'Al Arabiya' ran an extremely pro-Israel article by the Editor-in-Chief of its English website on Tuesday titled, “President Obama, listen to Netanyahu on Iran.”
Moussaoui says a list of donors from the late 1990s that he drafted during al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden's tenure included some "extremely famous" Saudi officials.
Saudi authorities say Chris Cramer committed suicide, but family insists he was murdered.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Jerusalem discusses sending condolence letter to Riyadh.
“The changes that the Middle East has experienced in recent years have created a set of joint interests between the two countries,” said Dr. Michal Yaari, an expert on Saudi foreign policy.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Eulogies for King Abdullah ibn Abdilazīz praise him for contributing to Middle East stability and the peace process.
Raif Badawi was subjected to the first 50 lashes a week ago and was due to be flogged again after Friday prayers.
Saudi Arabia's elderly monarch was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for medical tests, state media said.
Saudi embassies say visiting non-Muslim religious sites is not prohibited, however, young Saudis report that some of them have been penalized by security authorities after such visits.
Saudi Arabia has already shown a profound interest in making US President Donald Trump happy, and Trump has shown a deep affinity for Israel.
By ARI HEISTEIN
Two chess champions have refused to compete in the kingdom, but the World Chess Federation has still allowed the competition to go on with Israelis unable to participate.
By ILAN HERRMANN
The Arab and Muslim world is in flux and chaos.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
There should be no illusions about political Islamism or aligning with conservative Sunni states.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
The US arms deal with Saudi Arabia is part of an effort to combat Tehran’s expansionism and does not pose a threat to Israel.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Commentators, government officials and the media, especially those from the West, like neat, clean stories of alliances. This is a historical bias.
While we expect a whole different world under president Trump, we must also accept that the rules in the Middle East have changed and that we need a strong and stable Saudi Arabia.
By EDY COHEN
The Saudis consider Israel a possible partner in the struggle against Iran and the jihadist groups, as long as this partnership is kept behind closed doors.
By ELIE PODEH
The Iran nuclear deal has dramatically shifted Middle Eastern geopolitical tectonic plates, and has heralded a new reality in which Sunni Arabs need Israel more than ever.
By AARON KLEIN
The Saudis should have the decency and the courage to fess up to their limited cooperation with Israel instead of generating public relations spectacles at the expense of 'The Jerusalem Post'.
By JPost Editorial