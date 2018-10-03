saudi arabia iran nuclear

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The US role has now expanded in size and scope, involving more detailed "vetting" of targeting information prepared by the Saudis, with a particular interest in helping the Saudis to avoid civilian casualties, according to the US officials.
By REUTERS
"If you have a situation where one of our partners like Saudi Arabia is threatened from external aggression let’s say through Iran we will come to their defense.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Military spokesman warns Iranian-backed rebels will soon have missiles capable of reaching bases in Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"Saudi Arabia is a hostile country and we must ensure that Israel’s qualitative military edge is preserved."
A State Department official told JTA in a statement that the embassy had taken the video from the social media account of a private Saudi citizen without realizing that Israel had been edited out.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
The Saudis will try their best to counter Iran’s power projection.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
Saudi Arabia has welcomed the lobbying, they said, though it is likely to worry regional rival Iran at a time when tensions are already high in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia and other Arab foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday to discuss confronting Iran and its Lebanese Shi'ite ally Hezbollah.
Foreign Ministry paper allegedly offers peace with the Jewish state in exchange for US pressure on Iran.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Thamer al-Sabhan personifies Saudi Arabia’s fight against the ‘terrorist militia.’
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The supply of rockets to the Iran-allied rebel Houthi movement could "constitute an act of war against the Kingdom."
In the words of an Egyptian commentator, when the (American) eagle flies away, the (Russian) bear lumbers in.
By ZVI MAZEL
"He’s the architect of a series of steps bringing Saudi Arabia to be of one mind with Israel."
By BEN LYNFIELD
US President Donald Trump called on Arab leaders to do their share to fight "Islamist extremism" on Sunday in Riyadh.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir at a news conference in Riyadh.
Assaults on foreign embassies have occurred throughout the Islamic Republic's 37-year history, often harming its diplomatic relations.
ISIS-linked terrorists reportedly planned to attack World Cup qualifying match.
"If they are preparing an army to invade us, we are not easily taken by someone who would make war on us," Prince Khaled al-Faisal warns.
Saudi Grand Mufti Al-Sheikh's remarks, made to a Mecca newspaper which carried them on Tuesday, drew a swift retort from Iran's Foreign Minister.
Syria jihadi expert: The project of Islamic State building a state structure is a failure, which could lead to members going back to al-Qaida
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
“We periodically hear about certain states in the region considering, and also signing deals with states that can supply them with what they need,” security expert Dr. Emily Landau said.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Saudi foreign minister says kingdom would do "whatever we need to do in order to protect our people."
Saudi FM accuses Iran of supporting terror after Zarif had accused the Saudis of the same thing.
Former head of Military Intelligence says the reverberations from the diplomatic crisis will be felt around the region.
By HERB KEINON
Prof. Teitelbaum: Improving relations with Saudi Arabia, which controls Islamic holy sanctuaries, also works to improve Israel’s relations with Muslim world
Obama to host Saudi King Salman on hiss first US visit since ascending to the throne in January.
For Saudi Arabia, it is an opportunity to become the regional leader of a moderate Sunni bloc also supported at least quietly by Israel, which also strongly opposes the Iran nuclear deal.
By THE MEDIA LINE
Huffington Post Arabic quotes sources as saying Khaled Mashaal's visit to the Kingdom deeply angered Iranian leadership.
By building ties with Hamas, Riyadh might reduce tensions with Brotherhood allies and make it harder for Iran to present itself as the region's main defender of Palestinian resistance.
Former Saudi intelligence chief says pact will ‘wreak havoc’ in Middle East.
By MICHAEL WILNER
On visit to Egypt, Adel Al-Jubeir calls on Iran to "stop supporting terrorism."
The absence of King Salman is viewed as a reflection of frustration with Obama's pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran and a perceived US failure to support opposition fighters in Syria
Most of the GCC leaders will skip summit for their security in Maryland this week.
"This agreement must not destabilize the security and stability of the region nor threaten the security and stability of Iran's neighbors."
In 'NY Times' op-ed, Iranian FM says US and its allies can't fight al-Qaida and ISIS while enabling their growth in Yemen and Syria.
Some in the Arab world see US actions as responsible for bloody Sunni-Shi'ite battles taking place in recent years.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Obama reiterates the United States' "enduring commitment to work with partners to address Iran's destabilizing activities in the region."
Speaking at a conference with Britain's foreign secretary, Saudi top diplomat also suggests Riyadh may involve itself in Yemen if Iranian proxies do not cede power to the government.
"If Iran has the ability to enrich uranium to whatever level, it's not just Saudi Arabia that's going to ask for that."
The Middle East has become the world's largest regional market for weapons amid turmoil as Russia faces sales dip due to sanctions.
King Salman has used summits with leaders of all five Gulf Arab states, Jordan, Egypt and Turkey over the past 10 days to reinforce the need for unity.
Convincing Saudi Arabia to accept any agreed nuclear deal is important to President Barack Obama because he needs Riyadh to work closely with Washington on a host of regional policies.
Saudi-backed 'Al Arabiya' ran an extremely pro-Israel article by the Editor-in-Chief of its English website on Tuesday titled, “President Obama, listen to Netanyahu on Iran.”
“The changes that the Middle East has experienced in recent years have created a set of joint interests between the two countries,” said Dr. Michal Yaari, an expert on Saudi foreign policy.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Saudi Arabia's elderly monarch was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for medical tests, state media said.
"If Iran wants to be part of the solution, it has to pull its forces from Syria. The same applies elsewhere, whether in Yemen or Iraq," Saudi FM says.
Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia are enmeshed in a struggle for influence across the Middle East and back opposing sides in conflicts across the region.
The Saudis have an old trick...
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
But now, they argue, under the leadership of King Salman and his son, 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudis are going too far.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The courting of Israel comes against the backdrop of the rise and fall of IS in the region and the frustration of Sunni regimes with their inability to topple Bashar Assad in Syria.
The Iran nuclear deal has dramatically shifted Middle Eastern geopolitical tectonic plates, and has heralded a new reality in which Sunni Arabs need Israel more than ever.
By AARON KLEIN
A report by the UK’s Sunday Times that the Saudis have reached out to its ally Pakistan to acquire “off-the-shelf” atomic weapons is hardly surprising under the circumstances.
By JPOST EDITORIAL