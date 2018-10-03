saudi arabia

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
US Ambassador Nikki Haley said last month she was exploring several UN options for pressuring Iran to 'adjust their behavior.'
By REUTERS
Westinghouse is in talks with other US-based companies to form a consortium for a multi-billion-dollar project to build two reactors on a civil nuclear power plant.
Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and lifting the 70-year-old airspace ban would reflect what appears to be thawing ties between Israel and the kingdom.
By ARAB NEWS
According to reports, the Trump plan would create a Palestinian entity that is less than a state, and would not be based on the pre-1967 lines.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Even Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman came out in support of the baby twins.
By ADAM RASGON
The tournament begins on Tuesday. As of Monday, the visas still had not been issued.
By JTA
The Gulf state does not recognize Israel and there are no formal ties between them.
"We believe the Trump administration is serious about bringing peace between Israelis and Arabs," said Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation meets Wednesday at invitation of Turkish President
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The sharp, unambiguous nature of the denunciations reflect the continued resonance of Jerusalem as sacred turf in Arab and Muslim eyes.
By BEN LYNFIELD
All have warned against moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
"The recognition will have very serious implications and will be provocative to all Muslims' feelings."
Unless domestic reaction becomes unexpectedly explosive, Riyadh, Cairo and Amman can be expected to confine their responses to verbal missives that will soon subside.
Jubeir: "Seventy percent of the settlers who are on the Green Line remain in Israel, and the other 30 percent - you offer them compensation and work out housing, and they can move to Israel."
Some Saudis regret all the years their country boycotted Israel on behalf of the Palestinians who “don't appreciate Saudi efforts and help.”
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
The negotiations appear pressing, as the White House directed US Energy Secretary Rick Perry to cancel planned travel to India for talks in London with his Saudi counterpart.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Saudi King Salman told President Trump that any decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem before a permanent peace settlement is reached will inflame the feelings of Muslims.
The European Union, France, the United States and each of the G5 countries have also promised to fund the force.
By AARON ROSS/REUTERS
“No need for empty words or gimmicks, including glowing orbs, when you’re busy actually working for peace and against terror.”
Saudi Arabia does not officially recognize Israel. Granting an Israeli airline access to its air space would mark a dramatic diplomatic shift.
By TOVA COHEN/REUTERS,ARI RABINOVITCH/REUTERS
Israel mum on move, Saudis deny permission granted; flights to New Delhi to start next month
By HERB KEINON
“The Palestinian narrative runs deep in [Arab] cultures.”
“I think the Saudis have a great responsibility and role for the holy places of Islam,” Herzog said.
By ALLON SINAI
The past year witnessed significant changes in Israel's relations with the Palestinians and the Arab world.
Ex-CIA Director Panetta: Israel, Arabs, US could form joint ops center against ISIS, Iran
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Recent events suggest the Muslim kingdom and the Jewish State may be headed for normalization
By IAN MAY/THE MEDIA LINE
Should their visas be granted, it would mark the first time Saudi Arabia has publicly hosted Israelis.
Is it possible Israel is not as close to the Saudis as it would like to be?
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By MEDIA LINE
The biggest winner of the current situation (in the Syrian Civil War) seems to be Iran. Once the last Russian soldier leaves Syria, the Iranians will be free to up the ante.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Britain and Saudi Arabia have set themselves a 65 billion pound trade and investment target for the coming years, with London looking for new post-Brexit markets for its services sector.
Bringing about greater equality for women is an integral part of MBS’s drive to transform Saudi Arabia into a more open and modern 21st century society.
It would seem that Israel has nothing to fear, but this is the volatile Middle East where anything can happen.
By ZVI MAZEL
The move could signal the first tangible sign for diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom.
The prime minister last traveled to the kingdom in November and unexpectedly resigned in a televised statement a day later.
A year ago the religious police condemned concerts that feature singing as harmful, now men and women sway together in Riyadh.
Saudi authorities released the men in a boat in Iranian waters on Wednesday.
The UAE leaders also talked about tolerance and described efforts by the education system to combat the attraction of radical Islamic extremism to the country’s youth.
Saudi women have started wearing more colorful abayas in recent years, the light blues and pinks in stark contrast with the traditional black.
Qatar has broken its isolation not only in the region through outreach to Iran and Turkey but also in Washington, illustrating how it put together a successful strategy.
There has been no sign of a new strategy to end the war in Yemen and Saudi efforts to confront Iran in other theaters including Syria appear to be losing momentum.
The United States is considering several possible UN options for action against Iran.
"He has arrived home," one source in Prince Alwaleed's family said.
Allegations against Prince Alwaleed, who is in his early 60s, included money laundering, bribery and extorting officials, a Saudi official told Reuters at the time.
Holocaust denial has proliferated for decades in the Arab and Muslim worlds, sometimes encouraged by official government bodies, including in the past by Saudi Arabia.
The latest settlements suggest the main part of the purge may be drawing to a close.
The number of people killed in military operations in the country in two days rises to 30.
The new aid program seeks to boost monthly imports to 1.4 million metric tons from 1.1 million last year, a statement said.
Two Qatari war planes twice flew dangerously close to the UAE airliners as they descended towards Bahrain International Airport.
US President Donald Trump said on a visit to Jerusalem last year that shared concern about Iran was driving many Arab states closer to Israel.
Cinemas were banned in the early 1980s under pressure from Islamists as Saudi society turned towards a particularly conservative form of religion that discouraged public entertainment.
UAE and Saudi aerobatic teams and over 60 planes gathered for a weekend of aviation sports at Thumamah airport.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
UN officials have been trying to get Yemen and Saudi Arabia back to the negotiating table after talks collapsed 2016.
Basler Zeitung wrote that Saudi military experts examined the Israeli military technology in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
One family member believes that authorities detained al-Awda for refusing to tweet a message in support of the isolation of Qatar.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Macron's statement lays blame on France’s allies rather than its estranged trade partner Iran for a perceived risk of escalation.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has introduced reforms that included cutting subsidies, introducing value added tax (VAT) and cutting perks to royal family members.
The following are five ways to look at the protests emerging in the Islamic Republic in debates among experts.
UN resident coordinator Jamie McGoldrick said on Thursday the 56 were among 109 civilians killed in Saudi-led strikes in the previous 10 days.
The “ultimate deal” between Israel and the Palestinians will never come to fruition unless the US first makes peace between the six Persian Gulf states.
How Saudi Arabia’s crown prince became a target of stories involving corruption.
Abbas has "praised the international consensus supporting the Palestinian issue and its just issue and rejecting the American declaration" regarding Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
President Trump's announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel set off protests across the Arab and Muslim world.
“Our central cause is Palestine and we won’t be part of a coalition against anyone,” said Hasan Khreisheh, deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council.
The Saudi authorities have not commented on his detention, which followed the biggest purge of the Saudi kingdom's rich and powerful in its modern history.
Reports that he was detained sent shockwaves across Jordan where Masri's investments are a cornerstone of the economy.
Conflict Armament Research documented at least 12 cases of weaponry purchased by the United States that ended up in the Islamic State's hands.
By AHMED ABOULENEIN/REUTERS
Minister says 25% of Turkish exports to the Gulf go through Israel, and Jordan exports 20% of its goods via the Haifa port.
"Opening cinemas will act as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification," said Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Alawwad.
"Friday's meeting isn't anti-Saudi or anti-Iranian, it's pro-Lebanon."
Lebanese officials said Saudi Arabia had coerced Hariri into resigning and held him there against his will until an intervention by France led to his return to Lebanon.
Yemen's protracted bloodshed has compounded the woes of one of the Arab world's poorest countries and left at least 10,000 dead as hunger and disease have spread.
Saudi Arabia has welcomed the lobbying, they said, though it is likely to worry regional rival Iran at a time when tensions are already high in the Middle East.
The decision to host the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Saudi Arabia has caused a rift in the Israeli chess world.
By ANTHONY HARWOOD
"I don't want a political party in my government that interferes in Arab countries against other Arab countries."
Other Saudi thought leaders spoke up about the true enemy of their state.
The crown prince has said he would encourage a more moderate and tolerant version of Islam.
Saudi policy of confronting Iran more aggressively around the region has been spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Shi'ite theocracy Iran back rival sides in wars and political crises throughout the region.
The kingdom intends to offer visits to historic sites such as Mada'in Saleh, a 2,000-year-old Nabataean city carved into the rocks of the northern desert.
Arms sales to the kingdom and other Gulf Cooperation Council member states have become increasingly contentious in the US Congress.
The Saudi officials told their hosts that it was their first time visiting a synagogue.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Lebanese state officials and senior politicians close to Hariri say Riyadh forced him to quit and held him in the kingdom, which Saudi Arabia and Hariri have denied.
“Lots of Israelis see Mohammad bin Salman’s assertiveness favorably and as a positive thing. But I think this conduct is reckless."
Returning to Beirut after resigning from office of Prime Minister in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia, Hariri arrives in time for Lebanese Independence Day.
Why are the Saudis and their allies willing to forgo generations of refusing to recognize Israel and turn it into a major ally?
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
Two chess champions have refused to compete in the kingdom, but the World Chess Federation has still allowed the competition to go on with Israelis unable to participate.
By ILAN HERRMANN
The question to be asked is why does an international sporting body, in this case Fide, allow this to happen.
There may be many obstacles to this alliance, but courage, commitment and dogged determination can yet give it wings.
By IRINA TSUKERMAN
Bahrain is a tiny country of around 1.4 million citizens, including a tiny Jewish community.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
How a $450 million painting became part of a Qatari misinformation campaign against Saudi Arabia.
With wires crossing all over the Middle East, the conflict between Diaspora and Israeli Jews remains.
By ISI LEIBLER