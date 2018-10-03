saudi israeli relations

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In their call, Trump also expressed his view that an international nuclear agreement brokered with Iran in 2015 should be "rigorously enforced."
By MICHAEL WILNER
"The recognition will have very serious implications and will be provocative to all Muslims' feelings."
By REUTERS
Jubeir: "Seventy percent of the settlers who are on the Green Line remain in Israel, and the other 30 percent - you offer them compensation and work out housing, and they can move to Israel."
Some Saudis regret all the years their country boycotted Israel on behalf of the Palestinians who “don't appreciate Saudi efforts and help.”
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
While one might be tempted to think that the king has undergone a spiritual conversion to Zionism, in fact the Bahraini posture cannot be detached from realpolitik considerations.
By BEN LYNFIELD
As expected, news of the visit was not warmly welcomed by the Arab public.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The 'Post' has learned that Saudi Arabia blocked access to the website Arab48 after it published articles that said the Saudis intended to normalize relations with the Jewish state.
Israel would be expected to freeze settlement construction as part of steps toward normalizing ties.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli leaders have hinted at improving ties with the Saudis and their Gulf neighbors, but the Saudis may be no less devious or subversive than their Iranian rivals.
By JACKIE HOGI
Last month, Palestinians were left wondering, as a Saudi newspaper took Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s side in a dispute with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Softer media reporting "is a sign there is less enmity," says one Israeli official.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
Rabbi Michael Melchior said the day when Israelis can travel to Saudi Arabia is “in the cards and it will, as we say Inshallah, ‘with god’s help,’ happen very soon.”
By JTA
The Hezbollah leader has an interest in exaggerating Israeli-Saudi relations.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Will Moscow heed Israel and Saudi Arabia’s concerns about Iran in the region?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Recent events suggest the Muslim kingdom and the Jewish State may be headed for normalization
By IAN MAY/THE MEDIA LINE
"Saudi Arabia is a hostile country and we must ensure that Israel’s qualitative military edge is preserved."
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
What is 14 years between "frenemies"?
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Saudi crown prince’s reformist ambitions bring to mind the precedents of post-Shogun Japan, post-Ottoman Turkey and post-Mao China – with a few exceptions, some potentially fateful.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Other Saudi thought leaders spoke up about the true enemy of their state.
King Salman contacted the US government and called for an end to restrictions on entry to the mosque, the statement said.
"He’s the architect of a series of steps bringing Saudi Arabia to be of one mind with Israel."
Some of these groups are ethnic or religious based and have opposed the regime for decades.
Iranian authorities have criticized a rising alliance between Washington and Riyadh against Tehran.
For Israel, the role of Qatar supporting Hamas has always been a thorn in the side.
Gold: Arab leaders are “laying out a case against Iranian actions, and we are seeing it expressed over and over by Arab leaders.”
By HERB KEINON
Eshki posited that PIJ and Hamas leaders have a flawed understanding of normalization.
By ADAM RASGON
Prince Mohammed is overseeing the most dramatic changes his country has seen in the past half century.
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Ties between old allies the United States and Saudi Arabia, the top oil exporter, have been bumpy since the 2011 Arab uprisings.
Director General of the Foreign Ministry claimed that Israel's interests and those of countries like Saudi Arabia, are aligned against those of Iran.
"The delegation discussed Palestinian unity and the political situation in the region. This meeting will hopefully develop relations between Hamas and Saudi Arabia," the source told Reuters.
The first lady shocked some in the ultra-conservative country by appearing without a headscarf in front of royalty and shaking the king's hand.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
“The changes that the Middle East has experienced in recent years have created a set of joint interests between the two countries,” said Dr. Michal Yaari, an expert on Saudi foreign policy.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Eulogies for King Abdullah ibn Abdilazīz praise him for contributing to Middle East stability and the peace process.
Raif Badawi was subjected to the first 50 lashes a week ago and was due to be flogged again after Friday prayers.
Saudi Arabia's elderly monarch was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for medical tests, state media said.
The US arms deal with Saudi Arabia is part of an effort to combat Tehran’s expansionism and does not pose a threat to Israel.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Commentators, government officials and the media, especially those from the West, like neat, clean stories of alliances. This is a historical bias.
The Iran nuclear deal has dramatically shifted Middle Eastern geopolitical tectonic plates, and has heralded a new reality in which Sunni Arabs need Israel more than ever.
By AARON KLEIN