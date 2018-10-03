03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Apple launched its long awaited Apple Watch on Tuesday.
By NIV ELIS
ICL inaugurated its European HQ and Shared Services Center in the Netherlands over the weekend.
Businesses use CES as a place to test out their prototypes in the market or to increase exposure of new products.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Throughout the year, 70 companies either got bought out or had initial public offerings.
The satellite built by Israel Aerospace Industries was successfully launched on Wednesday, August 1, 2017.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Savvy cyber criminals continue to leverage consumers’ ongoing fascination with celebrity news.
Do we really know what these companies do for the good of Israel?
By MEIR HALBERSTAM,DR. SHLOMO MARKEL
Gili Lustig, chairman of the Olympic Committee of Israel, said the start-up nation is an obvious place for the technological push in sports to flourish.
The latest news on Israeli tech.
The three companies announced the initiative in a joint press conference in Munich, Germany on Friday.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
American and Israel officials have embarked on an initiative that will look to incorporate self-driving technology for use in both the public and private sector.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
In small groups of up to five people, more than 250 of Israel’s most talented young coding and design enthusiasts created Web, mobile and hardware products.
A look at exciting new Israeli startups that are active in the tourism industry.
Craig Wright last year became the latest in a line of men alleged to be the creator of Bitcoin, a currency that has attracted the interest of banks, speculators, criminals and regulators.
By REUTERS
The conference, which hosted German industry leaders from a variety of fields, assisted entrepreneurs and startups in receiving useful information and connections with corporations.
The move comes as global PC sales have slowed.
Top decision-makers from the Israeli digital economy will have the opportunity to make
first-class contacts and find out about the multifaceted business potential offered by dmexco.
Renowned Apollo 11 astronaut to attend International Astronautical Congress in Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
FST Biometrics sees a wide variety of uses for its technology, which seeks to change means of identification.
Israelis among 72 start-ups worldwide invited to Emerging Global Entrepreneurship event.
By SHARON UDASIN
A team of experts at the Jerusalem hospital developed the device, called Chair Call, to significantly improve the quality of life for the wheelchair-bound.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
They used holographic logic to compile an algorithm for visualizing the shape of an electron in a superconducting material.
The international scourge of colony collapse disorder affects Israel’s bees less than in other countries, due to a variety of innovative strategies.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Ben-Gurion researchers make progress in understanding which genes cause the disorder.
The study also found an unexpected difference between user engagement rates on different platforms.
SkyTran, an innovative company with Israeli roots is promising to upend the way people get from place to place.
The research described a distant forerunner of the present-day gundi – a small rodent with a comb-like bristles on the two middle toes of its hind feet, also known as “comb rat.”
“It knows how to mix drinks from among a built-in list and prepare cocktails it created by itself."
We, as a society on the internet, will create new interactive ways that let you easily interact not only with the content in front of you, but with the content on which it is based upon.
By URI RAVIN
The new network was launched on Wednesday as part the British government's larger "Digital Strategy."
Some 120 Israeli companies featured their advanced technologies at Tel Aviv expo.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Israel’s tech scene is famously thriving, with about 5,000 startups across the country. Nearly 1,500 of those are in Tel Aviv alone — that’s one startup for every 300 residents of the city.
By JTA
‘I believe Israel has a lot to offer us and we them,’ says governor.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
The Sol Chip Comm, created by the Haifa-based Sol Chip, is a tiny wireless tag fueled by the sun’s light that can connect to a virtual cloud.
“This partnership will allow PayPal to leverage BGU’s top-notch researchers and years of groundbreaking research."
“We are in the midst of the largest revolution that the automotive industry has seen in the last 100 years, and Mobileye is in the center."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In recent years, there has been a big change in the concept of diagnosing and treating cancer.
By DR. MARK GAIDES
Israel can look forward with confidence and anticipation to a great future – technology, diversity and social commitment.
By DANNY LIEBERMAN
This model offers a creative way to meaningfully support Israel by investing in the country's vast biotech potential.
By DR. TAMAR RAZ
Universities facing the de-monopolization of knowledge research, teaching and service.
By PROF. YESHA SIVAN
These new optical chips have many bio-medical and optical-communication applications.
Somehow, in a world of economic superpowers, Israel has become a center for the most cutting edge industries in the world.
By DR. TORSTEN OELKE
Siemens's foray into Internet of Things for the home is part of a growing trend in the tech industry.
Israel seeks to also take the lead in other realms related to innovation development.
By KARIN MAYER RUBINSTEIN
Today, there are several Israeli companies involved in the production of key fragrance ingredients.
By DR. YOAV AVIDOR
In today’s digital economy, customers determine quality and which brands succeed or fail.
By MICHAEL WEINBERG
If you’re travelling to the Olympic Games, or there already, here are a few tips that will help you protect your identity and important information.
By URI BRISON
The gigantic ‘ark’, set to be completed by 2018, will be 430 sq km in size, and will be built at Moscow State University.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Data showed the lander had twice bounced back into space after touching down on Wednesday, but then come to rest at around 1730 GMT.
Gigya identifies and authenticates online customers, allowing large Internet businesses to tailor personalized advertisements to their users.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Researchers at Ben-Gurion University have found that, despite the positive- seeming statistics, the incentives have actually hurt the environment.
Israel and India have potential for improved ties that would take advantage of Israel's tech and brains and India's production capacity and skilled labor, says Devendra Fadnavis.
A few years ago, the ministry’s deputy chief scientist was an Israeli Arab from the North.
Israeli, French and Italian scientists find ‘space-time foam’ not slowing photons from distant gamma-ray burst.
A total of 59 projects reached the Jerusalem finals, with 26 of them in the field of technology and computer science.
For three years, the Advanced Waste Water Treatment Demonstration Project will bring cutting edge water technologies developed by Israeli academics.
Neurobiologists in Rehovot publish study showing that not only do people often sniff their own hands, but they do so for a much longer time after shaking someone else’s hand.
EnviroNor operates floating treatment plants to offer a cheaper solution to purifying the globe’s water supply.
Tel Aviv-based firm has developed an app that can guide drivers to empty on-street parking using real-time, crowd-sourced data from mobile phones.
Researchers analyze soft drink consumption data to determine people's exposure to the potentially carcinogenic byproduct.
Results indicate the Druse share a high genetic similarity that significantly distinguishes them from members of other groups and communities in the Middle East.
Defrin, working together with TAU doctoral student Nirit Geva and Prof. Jens Pruessner of McGill University, used acute stress tests on a large group of healthy young males.
New television service, less comprehensive yet significantly cheaper than traditional cable packages, sets new trend in industry.
The local portion of the competition, which JVP will lead will choose six to eight companies as semi-finalists, and three to advance to Beijing.
Nine outstanding North Americans in the sciences and the arts were on Thursday night awarded five Wolf Prizes.
The annual exhibition and conference exhibits Israeli innovation and ideas.
Researchers at Israel's Volcani Institute show off their new produce varieties to eager chefs.
By AMY SPIRO
Avinoam Rubenstein, my6sense Founder and CEO, and Gabi Rosenberg, former JCS CEO, and today, board member at the startup company, talk about the revolution in the advertising world.
Researchers studying brain activity of blind people have tackled the long-inscrutable question of how tasks such as reading and identifying numerical symbols have their own brain region.
After major weight loss which occurs often after bariatric surgery gallstones often form within months.
Blavatnik Family Foundation provides funds that will enable appointment of three fellows a year.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The Grand Challenges Israel program aims to use technology to solve health, water and agricultural challenges in developing nations.
Scientists in Israel and around the world are already making significant headway in this process.
HU Medical School nutritionist Prof. Elliot Berry spent a year at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Italy to help fight world malnutrition.
Pubs can cut the pretzels – salty snacks don’t cause thirst and increase consumption of drinks
The Princeton University Press has launched, in cooperation with the Hebrew University, The Digital Einstein Papers.
Facebook, Apple, Google and Intel continued to compete to acquire the hottest up-and-coming startups.
Israelis increasingly addicted to smartphone applications, rely on technology for entertainment, navigation, socializing.
Photos taken by Barry Wilmore from the International Space Station.
Ten inventions relating to the theme of light and Hanukka were conceived and developed by “makers” and put on display at the museum.
A three-year EU project to identify natural compounds in Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Spain and Greece that could be turned into beneficial drugs was a success.
The attendees registered so far are currently living in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, Switzerland and Sweden.
Technion engineers Omri Elmalech and Ohad Rusnak build obedient robotic cart.
The 14-year-old pupils -- all girls -- wanted to know how low gravity conditions in space influence the development of brine shrimp eggs compared to the Earth environment.
Science Minister emphasizes importance of the Lehava project, a program working to promote science and technology amongst needy populations in the periphery.
The way we read and write has changed dramatically since the Internet took over our lives.
High levels of benzene, a chemical in crude oil and gasoline, are present in hookah smokers and nonsmokers after they attend social events where the water pipes are used, a new report says.
Researchers found that each sign language has its own “playback.”
Smokers may be able to learn to smoke less by being exposed to the smells of tobacco and rotten eggs or fish in their sleep, according to Weizmann Institute scientists.
Like moving an object from one bullet to another, says mission manager.
Because heart cells can’t multiply and cardiac muscles contain only a small number of stem cells, heart tissue is unable to repair itself after a heart attack.
Methane is an important natural gas, but it is also a highly effective greenhouse gas, whose major natural reservoir is marine sediments.
Together, we can bring humanity to the face of Mars and reach new heights for the benefit of all humankind... and we will.
By CHARLES BOLDEN
Bringing plants into offices can improve well-being and make people feel happier at work.
A Hebrew University researcher was part of the international team that did the study.