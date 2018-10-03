sexual assault

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"If only only one adult had listened and acted, I would have never met you," Raisman told Nassar face-to-face during testimony.
By REUTERS
“Men like him scare me because they have so much power and this was way before his presidential nomination. So I bailed on them and turned my phone off,” porn star says.
By CHRIS SOMMERFELT/ NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
A remark made by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon suggests attorney Marc Kasowitz needed to get Trump out of 'all sorts of jams’ involving women.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
In 2002, Law stepped down, having become a central figure in the worst crisis to hit the Roman Catholic Church in America.
American businessman Daniel Sunray completed a six-year sentence for sexual abuse of six children between 1998 and 1999.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“We are here. We have our voices and we are not going anywhere.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH,REUTERS
Franco’s attorney denied the allegations made by the women in a Los Angeles Times article.
By JTA
By BEN SALES/JTA
A video featuring footage from a 1991 Bette Midler interview began buzzing around the internet.
The Israeli-born actress reflected on experiences of sexual harassment at a panel in Los Angeles this week.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The explicit goal of Weinstein's agreement with the company was to "stop the publication of the abuse allegations against Weinstein that eventually emerged."
By MICHAEL WILNER
The explicit goal of Weinstein's agreement with agents' company, according to a written contract, was to "stop the publication of the abuse allegations against Weinstein that eventually emerged."
Harvey Weinstein has volunteered to undergo therapy and apologized for causing distress to women he pursued, but he denies any criminal wrongdoing.
Lawyers says Hollywood mogul denies allegations by well-known Italian model and actress of non-consensual sex.
Designer Donna Karan defended herself on Monday night, saying that her words were taken out of context.
Sivan told Megyn Kelly that after she rejected his kiss, Weinstein told her: "Well then just stand there and be quiet."
The women, most in their early to mid-20s at the time, said Weinstein would appear near or fully naked and make them watch him bathe or give him a massage.
Woody Allen has denied that he ever molested his adopted daughter, and an investigation determined that Farrow was coached to make the accusation (something she denies).
By JTA,REUTERS
Many have waited years or decades to tell stories of sexual harassment — but others spoke up, and were ignored.
By AMY SPIRO
Harvey Weinstein has been virtually declared persona non grata in Hollywood, but he’s far from the only one suffering the consequences of his actions.
Tariq Ramadan has been accused of several criminal counts of rape and assault by French author Henda Ayari.
While Hollywood is turning its back on Harvey Weinstein, will he see the same rebound as Mel Gibson and Roman Polanski?
Malka Leifer to remain in custody in a psychiatric hospital.
Malka Leifer is accused of having sexually abused several former pupils of hers while she served as the principal of the Adass Israel School in Melbourne, Australia.
By JEREMY SHARON
Israeli actress Natalie Portman was breastfeeding during the Time's Up meeting.
Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli said the bill “will fix the distortion in which there is one law for military men and another for civilians when it comes to sex offenders.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Over ten students have already spoken out against conductor Menahem Nebenhaus in incidents ranging from sexual harassment to full-on rape.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Gilady filed a suit against two female journalists, Oshrat Kotler and Neri Livneh, accusing them of lying and of conspiring to make his life difficult.
The man allegedly told his daughter he hated her and “started loving her only after he started looking at her in a sexual way.”
By UDI SHAHAM
After reports of the disgraced journalist's re-entry into public life, new accusations about sexual harassment came to light, prompting a halt to his 'comeback.'
Shavit said he has "addressed [his] past and did [his] utmost to become a better person,'' a year after sexual assault allegations cost him his jobs.
Lawyer for Matan Uziel says she'd be happy for director to appear at trial in country with US extradition treaty.
Israeli MK Slomiansky has denied the charges, stating that his behavior may have been misinterpreted.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Screenwriter Sigal Avin says she and actor have been discussing a new project depicting sexual harassment.
It was reported on Thursday that police are expected to not press charges against singer Shlomo Gronich, after several women accused him of sexual assault.
Speaking at a panel held on Saturday, journalist Hadas Shtaif claimed the former Israeli leader attempted to force himself on her.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Radio host denies claims
''We will not be silent any longer,'' MK and Chairwoman Aide Touma-Sliman said.
Only 5% of the 271 assaults were reported to the police.
By SARAH LEVI
“We need to set boundaries in our discourse. Not every woman is a victim and not all men are potential predators... The finger is very light on the trigger, we need to make some order in this jungle.
Gabi Gazit takes leave of absence after allegations he forced women in the office to kiss him on the mouth.
When Israeli women break the code of silence.
Israeli network executive Alex Gilady denies accusations of rape and harassment.
While being interviewed on the radio, journalist and radio host Gabi Gazit said that he "probably stroked a woman's bottom 45 years ago."
Further allegations of sexual harassment lobbed at media group's Alex Gilady.
"Maybe I shouldn't have waited this long," she said.
Gil Sheffer was accused of abducting, forcing himself on woman
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Meretz, Joint List MKs pitch bill to cancel memorials for minister who was assassinated by PFLP.
As the 'me too' campaign conquers social media, women's groups in Israel are hoping it marks a real turning point in the fight against harassment and assault.
Shlomo Gronich’s wife accepts lifetime achievement award day after songwriter accused of sexual assault.
Berland was originally going to be allowed to travel for Rosh Hashana.
Berland will be released at 8 a.m. Tuesday and must return by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Watchdog groups claim pedophiles who immigrate can live in communities with children nearby and even get jobs at schools.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
The famous Israeli media personality and the former politician are parting ways, while still sharing the same household.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The rabbi, a renowned yeshiva head from Safed, was originally indicted in July 2015 on 12 charges of sexual offenses including rape, sodomy and indecent assault.
This was not the first time that the police officer was suspected of inappropriate behavior with minors.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
In March, the police arrested over 20 haredi suspected sex offenders.
Gross, a psychologist born in Syracuse, New York, is the founder and CEO of Tahel, the Crisis Center for Religious Women and Children.
By BARBARA SOFER
How men perceive themselves and how they are perceived by women from the cradle onward.
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
This is essentially a good thing.
By STEWART WEISS
Some of the victims committed suicide.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
"It is a patriotic duty to sexually harass her and a national duty to rape her,'' Nabil Al-Wahsh said of women wearing revealing clothing.
"One woman was thrown from the balcony of a two-story building by her employer after she accidentally burnt her boss's shirt whilst ironing."
Thurman became the latest of more than 70 women who have accused 65-year-old Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape.
Gal Gadot joins fashion 'blackout' on the red carpet, and 'Maisel' wins big at the Golden Globes.
Israeli actress and producer Noa Tishby, best known for her roles in 'BeTipul' and 'Dig,' recounts her experiences of Hollywood sexual harassment, and her vision for a more equitable future.
By NOA TISHBY
The 'Wonder Woman' actress used social media to empower women to say 'no' to sexual violence and injustice.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Few of the messages we received are unique to Jews or Judaism. But just as we take credit as a community for the ways Jews and Judaism do good in the world, we need to own the ways we fall short."
By DANIEL BRENNER / JTA
Sexual harassment, perpetual one-man control, sky’s-the-limit salaries – is there is a common denominator in all these abuses of power?
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
The multitude of significant voices currently absent from the discussion should concern us all, from the highest echelons of government right down to every community leadership role.
By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
In the past five years, 82 women in Israel were murdered by their spouse or by another family relative.
By AMIR PERETZ
Ritman’s behavior did not stop at sexist remarks.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
These latest sexual harassment scandals once again spotlight society’s distorted gender power dynamics which breed sexual assault.
By GIL TROY
What in God’s name were they thinking?
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Combatting sexual assault effectively takes an understanding of the less-than-obvious situations.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
It seems to be the unavoidable reality of human nature that men in power will take advantage of their position.
It started two weeks ago when the Israeli media became fixated on clowns of the worst kind – masked threatening figures who haunted the streets, apparently inspired by the newly-released movie It.
By LIAT COLLINS
Numerous cases of high-profile sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against powerful men remind us of the need to speak out.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The claims against Tambor, which are the subject of an internal probe launched by Amazon, are the latest in a string of complaints made against celebrities.
The story of the Hollywood executive's years of alleged sexual misconduct reflects a social tendency to play the 'blame game' and denounce victims of abuse who muster the courage to speak up.