03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, is joining her father US President Donald Trump on his trip to Israel.
By JTA
Heideman: If Zionism is a dirty word then Judaism must be likewise
By TAMARA ZIEVE
South African Chief Rabbi says the fragmented Jewish world is in need of innovation.
Zuckerberg shared photos of his Shabbat celebration, including his daughter drinking from the kiddush cup, shots of homemade challah and lit Shabbat candles.
By AMY SPIRO
Irma, a Category 4 storm, has been called one of the worst hurricanes in decades.
The miracle of life doesn't wait for the perfect timing: the fourth child of a California couple was born in the backseat of an Uber en route to the hospital.
The pious police are at it again.
By BEN SALES/JTA
With the suspect of last year's wave of bomb threats currently behind bars, who is behind the scares now?
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"By the rivers of Babylon," he recited. "We wept as we remembered Zion. If I forget thee, Oh Jerusalem, may my right hand forget its skill."
By ARIANE MANDELL
Des francophones ont réalisé un vieux rêve : passer chabbat dans le massif de l’Everest
By MICHEL KOGINSKY
Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevy (Likud) promised that shops would remain open on Saturday.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The inaugural Shabbat Babayit episode is called Tish Bishvat, referencing the custom of the hassidic tish festive gathering custom.
By BARRY DAVIS
“The issuing of fines [on Shabbat] in Ashdod is outrageous, this is religious coercion and an attempt to change the status quo in the city. We have to oppose it."
By JEREMY SHARON
According to the poll, 61% of the Jewish public thinks minimarkets should be allowed to open on Shabbat.
Israel Hofsheet is one organization fighting on several of these fronts, advocating a pluralist vision for the Jewish state.
UTJ issued a public statement on Sunday, denouncing his “event of defiance” his use of government resources on Shabbat, and what it described as his “fanning of the flames" against Haredim.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman banned Rabbis Shlomo Aviner and Shmuel Eliyahu for calling on yeshiva students to not enlist, and for the IDF chief of staff to be fired.
Defense Minister regrets "unnecessary friction" in the port city of Ashdod, informs the media he will not allow Rabbis who speak against women serving in the IDF in military functions.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The Culture and Sports Ministry said sports associations must now make sufficient efforts to accommodate Shabbat observant competitors.
Ashdod is 20% Haredi, but members of that demographic hold over 30% of seats in the city's municipal council
MK Gafni said that the minimarkets bill will "[protect] the status quo and [advance] the issue of Sabbath observance."
The spike in votes for MK Yair Lapid’s party can likely be credited to matters of religion and state driving the agenda in recent weeks, particularly concerning the Minimarkets Law.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The A’irra Shachar concerts feature four styles of bakashot.
Even in the midst of the #Metoo scandals around the world, the prime minister will not be harmed by his son visiting a stripper.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Many cities have bylaws prohibiting commercial activity on Shabbat, although they are loosely enforced, if at all.
The Minimarket Law passed 58-57 but does not create new enforcement options against the many shops that open illegally on Shabbat and pay municipal fines.
“Only God can stop an event as big as this.”
At times the hearing became intense.
The legislation is part of a compromise Prime Minister Netanyahu made to appease the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Shas and UTJ parties.
A controversial bill to prevent further stores from opening on the sabbath may face new obstacles in the Knesset.
Interior Minister Arye Deri’s proposal has been a point of contention within the coalition, with Yisrael Beytenu vowing to vote against it.
Haskel responded that she would not give into what she called "bullying by the new chairman of the coalition."
Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson vowed to bring more coalition MKs to defect and oppose the 'minimarkets bill.'
The cartoon’s title “Work Accident,” a phrase used when Hamas and other terrorist operatives accidentally blow themselves up while constructing a bomb.
The Likud’s request came following emails sent in the last few days by Yesh Atid with the subject line, “They are going to close down your city on Shabbat.”
Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties demanded that the so-called grocery stores bill be passed in November in the wake of what they have deemed to be unacceptable level public Shabbat desecration.
The "minimarkets bill" creates an image issue for Likud, says Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.
Litzman quit his post as health minister with great fanfare last month to protest work done by Israel Railways on Shabbat.
The grocery law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and other businesses to open on Shabbat.
The issue exploded at the end of November when critical maintenance work was scheduled which the transport ministry said could not be delayed or undertaken on a weekday when the trains operate.
This coalition is on its way to whimpering itself to death.
The law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and mini markets to open on Shabbat.
The vast majority of the court’s current justices understand Israel’s quasi-constitutional principles as having democracy trump Jewish law when the two conflict.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Litzman told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office that he had no choice but to resign after Israel Railways continued to employ Jews on Shabbat.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
For the past few days, Benjamin Netanyahu has spent many hours frantically trying to find a solution to the coalition crisis.
Efforts to reach an agreement are expected to recommence on Friday morning.
A compromise was found whereby only non-Jewish workers would carry out the maintenance work.
Haredi MKs vow legislative override.
Currently, 165 grocery stores are open on Shabbat in Tel Aviv.
Supreme Court Justice Melcer told the petitioners that they might have good argument if they had a transportation operator,
By UDI SHAHAM
In recent months, leading haredi rabbis and politicians have made increasingly strident denunciations against construction and maintenance works on Shabbat.
Any attempt to loosen the status quo regarding Sabbath observance in the public realm will be fiercely fought by haredi political representatives.
Several liberal groups and a Meretz party lawmaker, Tamar Zandberg, filed the lawsuit calling for public transportation during the 25 hours of the Jewish Sabbath.
One ultra-Orthodox man approached a secular protester who was filming the event and appeared ready to assault him.
Can Ivanka Trump's rabbi solve the concert crisis?
By DAVID BRINN
The PM did everything he could so as not to violate Shabbat traditions while attending the funeral of former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, but his attendance didn't escape the attention of critics.
By JOY BERNARD
With Diaspora leaders in town for the Jewish Agency meetings, the prime minister will certainly be feeling their anger in the coming days.
The haredi parties are extremely concerned that the High Court will intervene on the side of those demanding a state-recognized egalitarian section.
It is however likely to face strident opposition from the haredi political parties as well as elements with Bayit Yehudi, and will be difficult to advance in the current government.
Kulanu and Yisrael Beytenu say they will oppose law circumventing High Court.
The ruling comes more than three years after the Tel Aviv municipal authority first approved a new bylaw legalizing the opening of such stores.
Ministers have been passing the buck on issue for years.
"The Government and the Coalition claim to represent the people's preferences, but are actually acting directly against the public will."
"This sort of intolerance will drive non-haredi people out of Jerusalem."
A senior government official told The Jerusalem Post that no one in the government wanted to deal with “the Tel Aviv Shabbat law hot potato.”
The Tel Aviv Municipal Council approved the bylaw allowing greater numbers grocery stores to open on Shabbat back in August 2014.
There is a huge gap between the serious and important debates that Israeli civil society is having on these issues and the cynical and shallow way Israeli legislators brought them to parliament.
By MATAN DANSKER
The siddur is teaching us, indeed forcing us to admit, that we are human beings with the abilities of God but with the psyches of beasts.
By DR. JOSHUA KULP
Artists, musicians and writers who embrace Jewish spiritual practice often wonder whether it is possible to pursue the arts while committing to a life of observance.
By EBIN SANDLER
It is not only the festival of Jewish unity, but also the festival of Jewish joy and happiness.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
By LEVI COOPER
The Jewish actress tells of her family's Friday night tradition.
While the controversy he led is yet to be resolved, his greatness is uncontested.
By ELI BITAN,PNINA PFEUFFER
Are we to give such study the rank of supreme value in the “start-up nation”? This would make a joke of our Declaration of Independence.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
By inspiring love, we must attempt to express the glories of Shabbat. And love means accepting with love even those who decide to reject the laws of Shabbat.
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Yes, the Shabbes goys represented the happy side of Gentile-Jewish . Even so, they were part of what the Jewish state was designed to replace.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
MKs Shelly Yacimovich (Labor) and Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) would agree upon many things in relation to Shabbat in the public sphere.
By DEVORAH EVRON
This week in social news.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As we enter the eighth decade of Israel’s independence, we must find solutions for many issues related to religion and state
By GILAD KARIV
Our readers weigh in
I noticed two news items of personal interest in your January 8 edition.
My parents were not wealthy, but we had beautiful Shabbat clothing and my mother’s Shabbat table was plentiful.
By NANCY CHERNOFSKY
That High Court decision was a recognition that existing legislation empowers local governments to decide for themselves how to observe the Sabbath.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
We now have a chance to rethink what Shabbat means for Israel.
By IDO LEVY
Just as we don’t force our views concerning Shabbat on Haredi neighborhoods across the country, don’t involve yourselves in our way of life in secular cities and neighborhoods.
By ZOHAR TAL
Readers of the Jerusalem Post have their say.
A first Shabbat in the army brings on new meanings.
By SHALOM HAMMER
If you walk 1,000 steps, but the phone is not on your person to record them, do they count?
By HERB KEINON
The Shabbat Project is a moment of sublime unity, which brings together more than one million Jews in some 1,300 cities in 95 countries, across 10 languages, from all backgrounds.
This is the fourth consecutive year in which the The Big Shabbat Dinner is being held. It attracts literally hundreds of people.
The divide between people who enjoy their free time on weekends and those who feel imprisoned is not a matter of religion but a problem of socioeconomic injustice.
By LAURA WHARTON
Each time the High Court is dragged into a controversial political battle because politicians are too timid to make decisions or pass laws, the judiciary is weakened.
Shabbat appears in the Ten Commandments twice; once anchored in Divine Creation and once in the context of social justice, concern for society’s weak.
By URI REGEV
Borrowing a term US President Donald Trump uses often, Rabbi Haskel Lookstein denied the report that he gave Ivanka permission to board the Air Force One on Shabbat.
Saturday Night Live mocks US president and Steve Bannon, including taking a poke at the White House's Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that omitted Jews.
The majestic heights of the mountains brought us a spiritual high that we had never experienced.