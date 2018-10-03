03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

shabbat

Shabbat is the Jewish day of rest which takes place on Saturday, the seventh day of the week. On this day, Jews remember the Genesis' 6-day creation of the heavens and the earth. Observers of Shabbat refrain from work activities and do not use electricity. Shabbat begins before sunset on Friday evening and ends when three-stars can be found in the sky on Saturday night. A Friday night meal is traditionally eaten with the ushering in of Shabbat, during which a kiddush and a blessing over challah are recited. The havdalah blessing on Saturday night concludes the Shabbat, marking the the separation between the sacred day and the workweek.

shabbat Related Images
shabbat Related Articles
 