sharia law

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Anti-Muslim incidents rose 57 percent last year, including a 44 percent jump in anti-Islamic hate crimes, according to a survey in early May.
By REUTERS
There are growing signs of improvement in the quality of life for the Arab population and joint regional projects promoted by Arab and Jewish local authorities, Rivlin said.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The truth is finally out, because men and women took to the streets of the Arab world and insisted enough was enough.
By MALCOM HEDDING
Is infiltrating America’s basic infrastructures another tool being used by radical Muslims to eventually destroy America?
By EARL COX
Imam Feisal Abdel Rauf claims that Islamic Sharia Law is compatible with the US Constitution.
By NONIE DARWISH
Malgré la fin de de l’Etat islamique, les attaques terroristes menées par des éléments radicaux ne cessent pas
By ZVI MAZEL
Greek Muslims can now go to Greek courts instead of Islamic muftis.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"We throw our daughters and our children into the ocean and we say to them, 'Don't you dare get wet.'"
Muslim women say they have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through "triple talaq," including by Skype and WhatsApp.
Strict adherence to the tenets of Islamic law guide newly launched Asian airline.
By CORAL BRAUN
Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who has been near the top of opinion polls, also said that he thought a US president's faith should be "consistent with the Constitution."
R&B sensation cites LGBT rights, women's rights in decision not to appear at party held at iconic establishment frequented by Hollywood elite.
Cutting off hands of thieves has been rare in Iran in recent years, but part of the penal code since one year after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Female qadis serve in the Shari’a courts in Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt and Jordan, but not in Iran, said Shaked – and up till now, not in Israel.
The Sharia Courts in Israel handle personal status law issues like marriage and divorce for Muslim-Israelis.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Lawyer representing Arab women to ‘Post’: The difference now is that they are willing to take the risk; Woman who bypassed Sharia court says has been strong opposition from community.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
A glimpse at court proceedings at the shari'a court of qadi Muhammad Abu Obeid in Baqa al-Gharbiya.
By SHULA KOPF
The Muslim Brotherhood continues to deny the right to liberty, equality and fraternity among man.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Changes to the constitution have led to countrywide protests and even deaths. Could Egypt be witnessing the birth of another revolt?
By TAWFIK HAMID
Secular analysis of the war on terror fails in its dismissal of religion as a central factor.
By ELWOOD MCQUAID
Washington must pay attention to the growing sectarian violence that is ripping the country.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Clinton and Marcus must focus on more pressing issues than Israeli domestic policy.
By RACHEL BANDLER
The new Palestinian state would prohibit any Jews from being citizens, from owning land or from even living in the Muslim state of Palestine.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
Luckily for cat lovers across the Islamic country, the cleric explained that it was not only cats which were prohibited from photos.
By ROSIE PERPER
The cleric, Salman Odah, stated that "even though homosexuality is considered a sin in all the Semitic holy books, it does not require any punishment in this world."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
The unprecedented Saudi move came as a result of growing local criticism of the police and the way it performs its role as the defender of Sharia law in the state.
During the Friday encounter between the teams of Ahad and al-Bathin, the referee stopped the match and took the three players aside, where he fixed their Mohawk haircuts.
Residents of cities under control of terrorist group speak to UK paper of harsh conditions enforced on them.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Syrian woman trades father's freedom for marriage to ISIS fighter.
Founder of "Free Saudi Liberals" website to be given 10 year sentence, 1,000 lashes for cyber crime; Kingdom's Justice Ministry unavailable for comment.
PEW survey finds a substantial amount of Palestinians believe bombings are often or sometimes justified.
Ruling that shaving a beard is unrelated to Shari'a law comes after preacher calls for radical implementation of Muslim law.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
Morsi hopes popular referendum will end crisis over power grab by decree; ElBaradei calls for continued struggle.
Egypt polarized between Islamists and their opponents; hundreds of thousands rally for president and draft constitution.
Protesters rally in cities across Egypt after Islamist-led assembly race through approval of new constitution aiming to transform gov't.
Islamist-led assembly finishes draft aimed at transforming country, system of government; limits presidential term to 8 years.
Egypt's Constituent Assembly votes to keep principles of Islamic law as main source of legislation.
Concern raised that the move represents a further shift towards Islamism under the newly-empowered Muslim Brotherhood.
New rules saying only women can sell lingerie ends male monopoly and creates employment opportunities for Saudi women.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
But many are not speaking out to tackle the problem.
By RACHELLE KLIGER / THE MEDIA LINE
In Bahrain, tradition of marrying blood relatives, combined with lack of sex education, puts both women and their babies at risk.
BY SANDEEP SINGH GREWAL / THE MEDIA LINE
Every Egyptian government since Nasser fought the Muslim Brotherhood, which remains true to its extremist religious roots, at one time or another.
BY ZVI MAZEL
Perhaps one day a woman will be appointed not just to an administrative position, but rather to serve as a full-fledged rabbinical judge.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Behind the closed doors of learned Islamic institutions there is talk of necessary reforms; it is not unanimous and it is yet to be debated openly.
Concern raised that move represents a further shift towards Islamism under the Muslim Brotherhood.
By ILENE PRUSHER