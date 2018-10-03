silvan shalom

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Letter urges Interior Minister to reconsider decisions for two in east Jerusalem.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Shalom updated the Attorney-General’s Office of his intentions, and gave the request to the Administrative Court on Thursday.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"Can there be a situation in which the Palestinian prime minister visits the Temple Mount and we disconnect from Jerusalem? That is not possible or logical," Likud Minister Shalom says.
Judy Nir-Mozes Shalom speaks out in an interview with 'The Jerusalem Post'
By SAM SOKOL
Histadrut says a company that makes billions of shekels in profits can afford to keep more workers employed.
By NIV ELIS
Infrastructure Minister Silvan Shalom argued that Israel needs to align its business days with the global economy.
Italian Economic Development Minister Flavio Zanonato met with Shalom on Monday in Rome.
By SHARON UDASIN
OPC-Rotem, is a natural-gas plant in the Negev Desert about a dozen kilometers east of Dimona.
By HENRY ROME AND SHARON UDASIN
Energy and Water Minister Silvan Shalom met with Cypriot FM and Energy Minister; says ties are safe, wants to cooperate with Cyprus on gas.
"The workers agreement with Jordan is a suitable solution that all sides will benefit from," says Shalom.
Lebanese army says IAF jets carried out repeated overflights.
By REUTERS
Prime minister asks ministers, MKs in his Likud party to refrain from endorsing candidates until he decides how to handle June 10 Knesset vote.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
MK Pnina Tamano-Shata: "The police and attorney-general had their say and the case is closed; Shalom's innocence is clear and he can run for president."
PM to meet with energy and water minister to determine whether Netanyahu will endorse Shalom as presidential candidate.
Shalom has been accused of harassing a female employee 15 years ago.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Give Shalom chance" to put investigation behind him; Sources close to Prof. Dan Schechtman say he is "in favor of fair play."
Sources close to Shalom blamed his Likud rival for the presidency, former Knesset speaker Reuven Rivlin, for the charges.
Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Ron Prosor says Arab states have never been held accountable for crimes they committed.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
Energy and Water Minister Silvan Shalom urges committee overseeing Palestinian prisoners’ release to rescind order.
By HERB KEINON AND LAHAV HARKOV
PM pushes for a two-state solution while Likud MKs oppose it; Elkin: Not every plan is preferable to the status quo.
By HERB KEINON
Shalom says a peace agreement could "shock" Likud.
Special committee appointed by Prime Minister Netanyahu currently against giving any Sundays off, but still under discussion.
Exclusive: Likud sources tell 'Post' PM assured Steinitz his title of int'l affairs minister could be stepping stone to Foreign Ministry.
Linvi: Talks with Palestinians would have prevented UN statehood recognition; Shalom: Bid shows only Israel honors agreements.
Avi Dichter to tell Netanyahu he's joining his party; in effort to deal with competition, Shalom holds rally at Feiglin's home.
Political truce between Netanyahu, Shalom gives new life to proposal to make Sunday a day off from work.
Vice premier says dispute is about dispute the timetable, slams Russian, Chinese policies on program.
By JEREMY SHARON AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
The vice premier tops list for second year in a row, followed by Yaakov Ne'eman and Ehud Barak; Netanyahu is sixth.
Netanyahu will close out the pre-Rosh Hashana toast season with an event for Likud activists in Tel Aviv.
Committee appointed by PM to announce decision right after holidays; deadline has already been pushed twice.
Jadis rivaux, Silvan Shalom et Binyamin Netanyahou semblent désormais avoir enterré la hache de guerre
With capacity of some 840 megawatts, the Dorad Energy Ltd. facility will generate electricity using natural gas.
Energy, Water and National Infrastructures minister says despite Kuwait ban, other Arab delegations stayed to hear him speak.
By sharon udasin
Among te beneficiaries will be pensioners, the disabled, Holocaust survivors who receive income support and lone soldiers.
The decision caused public outcry as opposition politicians petitioned High Court against government’s action.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB AND SHARON UDASIN
Residents of Emek Hefer and Carmel regions protest future processing facilities for offshore natural gas.
By JOSHUA LIPSON AND SHARON UDASIN
Gas export recommendations released to public; Peretz: "The export of 40% of our natural gas does not meet the real needs of the citizens."
Protesters: Conference organizers, government officials have a capitalist agenda, are betraying the public.
Energy and Water Minister Silvan Shalom says Israel to allocate 3% of gas profits to fund that state can use for national needs.
PM hails achievement that is set to turn Israel from an energy poor country to a gas exporter by the end of the decade.
Energy and Water Minister visits production rig, pledges new influx of gas would reduce cost of living for general public.
New Environmental Protection Minister Peretz promises to integrate principles of environmental and social justice into office.
Project aims to strengthen cross-border relations with Jordan as well as act as an instigator for regional development.
Forgery, vendettas, spy sagas, prisoner releases, sex scandals and court cases, Israeli political scene likens Hollywood drama.
Who has the inside track to become the next prime minister?
The new government is expected to have 22 ministers, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Here are the agreed-upon portfolios/
Once rivals, Silvan Shalom and PM Netanyahu are closing ranks to face the country’s challenges.
Children, aged one, three and six, are among the thousands who have been treated by medical staffers, free of charge.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Bavarian state government held memorial services in Munich to remember the murder of 11 Israelis at 1972 Olympics.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Likud minister stresses importance of maintaining support of Washington, US public; says Iran strike talks in unhelpful.
Steinitz says public debate likely to damage nation’s security; Olmert: No reason to strike Iran in near future.
Deputy FM says US, NATO, IDF options on Iran on the table; Hanegbi: US intelligence may not have info in time.
Netanyahu says Iranian danger dwarfs all other threats, bids farewell to Home Front Defense Minister Vilnai.
Netanyahu says Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon; Vice Premier Silvan Shalom calls for more sanctions; Former FADC chairman says US intelligence may not have info "in time."
Veteran Likud activist Meir Halabi of Holon said he started the campaign because he knew Shalom for 35 years and his skills and leadership were needed during challenging times.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In December, Shalom resigned from office after more than two decades of public service after 11 women came forward to complain that they were sexually harassed.
By BEN HARTMAN,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Shalom has denied the allegations against him.
The long weekend proposal was opposed by the Bank of Israel, Education Ministry and the National Economic Council.
MK Amir Ohana will likely be sworn in at the Knesset on Monday.
Deri was forced to resign in 1993 amid a corruption investigation, after five years as interior minister; He was later convicted and served time in prison.
Shalom was set to be replaced by MK Amir Ohana.
By DANIEL CLINTON,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Interior minister’s wife may be probed by police for threatening tweets.
Vice premier denies sexual harassment charges.
Vice premier's office says the report merely recycles past charges that derailed his 2014 race for president.
"We must vomit the bloodthirsty murderers from among us," says Shalom.
The legislation calls for making up for lost work hours from Sundays during the rest of the week.
those criticizing the pilot program demanded statistics about how much identity theft had occurred before the program, how much had occurred during the program and how many indictments had been filed
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Decision comes hours before highly critical state comptroller report which concludes that Knesset should think hard before making the database a permanent fixture.
Deputy Prime Minister Silvan Shalom spoke with Stephane Richard on Friday.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Erdan came out strongly against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acquiescing to Kahlon's demand to transfer the Building Planning Directorate from the Interior Ministry to Kahlon's Finance Ministry.
Signing the agreement on Thursday is National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Silvan Shalom, alongside his Jordanian counterpart, Water and Irrigation Minister Hazim El-Naser.
In 2014, renewable energy use in Israel is expected to rise to 1.5-2%, still far from the 10% goal set for 2020.
Shalom might have become Israel’s first lady if her husband did not withdraw his candidacy from the last presidential race.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
NIS 32m. to be dedicated toward financing gas connections in areas that do not yet lie within range of country's natural gas distribution network.
Lipman: Community is in fact ready for change, but threats and edicts are not the way forward.
The inaugural event for the Bagel Bagel factory was attended by government ministers, public figures, rabbis, factory workers and others.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
PM tells Congressional delegation that fate of Syria's chemical weapons foremost in everyone's mind.
By HERB KEINON AND HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
PM tells US congressmen cooperation is important for stability in region; top security official heads to Russia to discuss Syria crisis.
Yaakov Amidror trip comes as spiraling situation in Syria becomes growing source of concern for Israeli officials.
The Iranian nuclear threat, risk of Syrian chemical arms "do not stop while we form our coalition," Netanyahu warns.
Vice Premier Shalom says any sign of chemical arms transfer in Syria could lead to Israeli military strikes; Home Front Defense Minister Dichter says Syria on verge of collapse but J'lem doesn't perceive an imminent threat.
Sources say Shalom is not likely to run for president even though the allegations were dropped, as they reduced his chances of winning.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
Silvan Shalom has denied the allegations and said that they are politically motivated.
By BEN HARTMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Police said Tuesday that "for two hours the minister gave his version of events about the incident in the complaint."
By BEN HARTMAN
Likud sources says national infrastructure, energy and water minister likely to join candidates for election to be held in May or June.
Lapid says "distortions" created advantages for those who did not serve in the army and those who don’t work.
Minister Silvan Shalom continues push to make Sunday part of the weekend; proposes starting with one Sunday a month.
Demonstrations against exporting natural gas take place near Energy and Water Minister's residence, causing road closure.
Finance minister comes under heavy criticism for budget; protesters accuse him of betraying middle class working man.
Government to vote on Zemach Committee conclusions that recommended limiting
gas exports to under 500 billion cubic meters.
President congratulates mega tycoon Tshuva whose company was part of conglomerate that developed Tamar gas reservoir.
"Stubborn self-destructiveness is not rare."
By BEN HARTMAN-POLICE & THIEVES
It is amazing that there was no recorded response from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Is Silvan Shalom victim of an underhand political plot to deny him a chance at presidency, or was the woman who filed a sex offense complaint actually spurred by the minister's run for presidency to speak up?
By JEFF BARAK
Too often, under the cover of protecting someone’s good name, entirely guiltless parties are smeared wholesale.
By JPost Editorial
The public must be satisfied that such a fateful matter is discussed openly and that as many scenarios as possible are considered.
Minister Shalom’s initiative to allow civilian aviation to operate alongside the military in Nevatim airport is both obvious and logical.
By YAIR WISEMAN
"On Twitter you are limited to 140 characters but it still has the capacity to be quite revealing," White House spokesman says after Judy Nir Mozes Shalom's social media post.
Judy Shalom Nir Mozes deletes joke about Obama after criticism.