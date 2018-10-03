six-day war

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not mince words in his critique of Israel as it marks fifty years since it reunified Jerusalem in the Six Day War.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"Policies that were envisaged very early on, 1967 or 1968, serve government policies to this day."
By REUTERS
CBN documentary will touch all audiences with incredible depth and reenactment scenes
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Should dialogue fail to resolve the EU’s new Red Lines to its satisfaction, they could well turn into ultimata to Israel, with tightening of sanctions as the deterrent.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Reminiscing about 50 years of the ‘musical yeshiva,’ a part of the fabric of the Old City.
By BEN BRESKY
He had immediately set the tone. Egypt and Syria were the aggressors, Israel was resisting. And Israel had stood alone – “by its independent effort and sacrifice.”
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
SISO seeks maximum impact by uniting Diaspora and Israeli initiatives.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A country whose capital city is unrecognized by most of the world is not fully independent.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Many of these sites may go unnoticed in daily life, as one becomes used to seeing them or is not aware of their existence.
By MATT CHURCHILL
American-Israeli actor Mike Burstyn speaks to the "Post" on directing and writing his first film revolving around the Six Day War.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“I am trying to show what might be an alternative narrative to what led to that war, or to combine the two narratives together. This is the last big secret.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Author Yossi Klein Halevi discusses how 1967 profoundly changed Israel and leaves us wrestling with tough questions a half century later
‘The Six Day War is just one of many things that occurred that year’
By BARRY DAVIS
With ‘In Our Hands,’ a film about the battle for Jerusalem during the Six Day War, Arik Achmon discusses the sacrifices he and his comrades made in order for Israel to survive.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Anti-Semitism in England built up John de Frece’s Zionist fervor
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Steven Pressfield’s latest book offers a front-row seat from which to observe the Six Day War.
Yonatan Shaked knew he needed to get away and eventually ended up here, where he has been living a colorful life ever since.
Yossi Klein Halevi discusses why the story of the paratroopers in the Six Day War is key to understanding the present State of Israel.
Stop for a history lesson at northern sites with audio information centers.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
By ZIAD J. ASALI
IDF commanders became my generation’s heroes, but the victory was not only a military one.
By AMIR PERETZ
By IRA FORMAN
Rock & roll didn’t save the world, as I thought it might as a teenager.
By DAVID BRINN
The world in the spring of 1967 was very different than the world as it is today.
By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Many Jews face the fiftieth anniversary of the Six Day War with ambivalence.
By JESSICA MONTELL
What I once saw as a heroic, plucky little country is now bogged down by indecision and division, much of it over the fruits of a certain war.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Let’s use this jubilee as a springboard.
By BARBARA SOFER
The Jewish state owes no one an apology for facing down its foes and taking the territory which those very same enemies used as a platform from which to seek our destruction.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Looking toward this meaningful milestone, can’t we try, for once, to appreciate Israel because of a happy event, not a trauma; can’t we embrace the Jewish state out of love, not dread?
By GIL TROY
It is time for leaders of both sides to move beyond the slogans and the mantras of the past 47 years, as though the city has not changed during this period.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Rabin’s legacy was the “Oslo process” which shifted national momentum from Zionism and Jewish sovereignty to Palestinianism and the “two state” delusion.
By MOSHE DANN
On the outside, this was a gruff and dour man, without a saving social grace; Rabin I see with a cigarette and a scotch and soda and a grim, closed face.
How much longer can we wait to begin incorporating the watershed political and religious events of our time into our calendar?
By ELI KAVON
Jerusalem must return to its old destiny as “ir shalem,” meaning both "the city of peace" and "the city of completion."
By ISI LEIBLER
Eban was not equating Israel’s Arab enemies with the Nazis. Let us review what he actually told his German interviewer nearly 45 years ago.
By RUTHIE BLUM
“He was on the threshold of the promised land, he already took the step, he was about to place his foot on the promised land, and then he fell.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Six Day War made identification with Israel intrinsic to Diaspora Jewish identity. Fifty years on, are differences over the West Bank changing the relationship?
By ELLIOT JAGER
Paul Alster joins the paratroopers of Battalion 66, who took part in one of the bloodiest battles of the Six Day War, and hears how the decision to take the Old City was made.
By PAUL ALSTER
The historic site faces a challenge to remain relevant and attract tourists as a “must see” attraction in Jerusalem.
By JOANNA SHEBSON
The I.N.S Tannin (named after the biblical sea monster) is sleek and mysterious, even more so than her older sisters; she is also much more technologically advanced than her older sisters.
By NIMROD GANZARSKI